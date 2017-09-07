Tesla Coiling For Something Big

It has been a quiet couple of months for Tesla (TSLA). After the excitement of the late June early July sell off, the Model 3 launch, and the capital raise, the stock is consolidating in a sideways holding pattern.

The price range is contracting further and further to create a triangle pattern, and this is primed for an explosive break very soon (the apex of the triangle is on 19th September). Balance always leads to imbalance. But which way will it break, and why?

If the context is right - and I think it is - the pattern represents a bullish triangle, and should break higher for one last rally.

source

The prevailing uptrend, and position within this trend makes a move higher slightly more likely than a move lower at this point. The odds aren't great, but the risk to reward for longs is, and there are other considerations which may help.

A catalyst

The market often balances before a major event as large players are reluctant to commit big sums ahead of news. They stay on the sidelines until the news is out of the way.

So what are they are waiting for?

I'm sorry to say I don't know for sure. But I do know Tesla's semi-truck should be revealed in September, and things were quiet on this until yesterday when Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker released a note. In it he suggested that Tesla wouldn't start selling the semi until 2020, but added "we expect Tesla to start taking orders for the truck from the day of the event (we estimate a refundable $5,000 deposit)." This echoes the approach to taking hundreds of thousands of $1,000 deposits for the Model 3. It will help future cash flows without tapping the market yet again.

I'd expect the charm offensive to ramp up in the coming days and weeks. If Tesla wants prospective owners to cough up $5,000 a staggering three years (or more) in advance, they will have to do some convincing. But that is what Elon Musk is good at, and as the stock price shows, there are still plenty believers.

Price Targets

One important consideration of the triangle pattern is that it comes in the penultimate position of a trend sequence. i.e. any rally to new highs will be the last in the trend starting at the 2016 lows, and quite likely from the IPO.

Therefore any longs taken in the triangle should have definite targets and a short to medium term holding period. The optimistic target is still $430, as explained in this July 12th article, but there is a longer term target at $417 (the measured move shown below), and I would take profits there.



$417 is 21% higher than today's price. I am sure bears will say it's impossible given the fundamentals, but people are still buying the Tesla story regardless. I have been saying for over a year now that this last stage of the trend (from the 2016 low) is driven by sentiment and a further 20% on some rumor or semi-truck unveiling is not out of the question.

Saying that, once new highs above $387 are made I will be on high alert for a reversal and may start buying long dated puts. Fundamentals always matter in the long term and I am confident Tesla will pull back to the high volume are around $200 in the coming 12-18 months. As I said, this last rally should represent the last part of the entire post-IPO trend sequence.

Conclusions

Tesla prices are consolidating and coiling. This pattern often comes before a major event or news and the semi-truck unveiling in September could be the catalyst for a breakout.

Although we can only speculate on the direction of the breakout, the prevailing trend and other technicals suggest the pattern should break higher to complete the very long term trend. Once this happens, Tesla should top in the $417-430 area before moving significantly lower.