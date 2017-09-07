'Money Shoveling': Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

We are not powerless in the face of adversity; with time and dedication, we can turn around our financial situation.

I am humbled by the education I obtained in reading readers’ comments to yesterday’s post. The question under discussion was early retirement – whether voluntary or forced. Each comment unto itself merits further discussion, but with limited space, I thought I would amplify one important element that gets to the very core of investing – the reason we’re all on this site.

That element comes up in the story told by wildpitcher, whose retirement came two years earlier than expected because of changes taking place in his company. What enabled wildpitcher to avoid a cross-country move and take the early buyout offered was his previous savings behavior, as follows:

I had invested all along for retirement. I started slowly, and slowly increased 401k contributions as I received pay increases. During the last 5 years of my career I was shoveling money into the 401k and into an outside taxable account as fast as I could. I was fortunate that my "event" happened when I was almost 60 and had just finished my 5 year period of "money shoveling". If it had happened 5 years earlier, I would have had fewer options.”

Compare the above with the remarkably similar and quite touching comment of User 47467479, who claims to have indeed had fewer options:

I am 41 and was forced to retire 3 years ago because of saturation within my field (pharmacy). I had been looking, but unable to land a job without having to move to "no-where" land--which is impossible with little ones. I am blessed in a way that I paid off my 6-figure school debt right before the layoff and managed to save $30k by living below our means. I am investing that $30k and slowly growing it. Thank God that I am not the head of my household. My second act is not as stressful, but bringing a lot less money ($60 per hour vs. part-time $10 per hour). I am about to start my 3rd act, and hopefully it will turn into something. Unfortunate and unexpected events happen all the time. That what makes life interesting.”

Let me start by predicting that User 47467479 will indeed come to a happy ending. Among the many clues are the upbeat attitude despite the experience of adversity and the track record of accomplishment of having managed to save $30,000 despite a six-figure school debt by their having lived within their means.

But please understand, my words are not mere rhetoric. There is a practical aspect to this, and it’s important for readers to understand, most particularly those who are currently far from wildpitcher’s and User 47467479’s level of accomplishment. With a nod to Wealth Watchers readers, I will quote at length an article I wrote on my Marketplace service.

Let’s start with a thought experiment. Sitting before you is a very thin piece of paper – the size of one of those fine silk-like pages found in a Bible, whose thickness is 0.001 centimeters. If you fold it in half, its thickness is now 0.002 centimeters; fold it three times and it’s 0.004 centimeters. Fold it 10 times and the paper is now thicker than a centimeter, or precisely 1.024 centimeters. Does this exercise seem tedious to you? Or is your imagination already beginning to grasp the power of exponential growth? A piece of paper that is barely bigger than a centimeter hardly seems exciting. And if I were talking about a paper folded over 1 million times, well that’s outlandish – nobody’s got that many folding opportunities. But no, I’m not talking about anything that outlandish. I ask you to consider how big our piece of paper would be if folded just 25 times. If you’re really adventurous, figure out how big it would be at 45 folds. You can pause here, with your calculator, if you wish. At 25 folds, that thin piece of paper is now just short of a quarter of a mile long – nearly as high as the Empire State Building. At 45 folds, that paper’s thickness can reach the moon. Fold it just one more time and we’re back home to our blue-green planet. The foregoing discussion summarizes a TED-Ed talk by Argentine journalist and mathematician Adrian Paenza. Hopefully, this discussion gives you something of a sense as to why Einstein is said to have called compound interest the eighth wonder of the world. I want to acknowledge straightaway that this illustration is not a perfect metaphor for your saving and investing. We’re not doubling our invested amount each year and markets… take away some of what they give at times. But to me the key points of this illustration are that a) small efforts lead to large accomplishments if we persist in them; and b) small efforts still look small even at intermediate stages (e.g., after 10 folds). It’s after we keep at it beyond an intermediate stage that we begin to see our efforts blessed.”

A 41-year-old who has managed to extinguish an enormous debt, save $30,000 and – hardest of the three – live within a family budget… is doing extraordinarily well. While there were many critical points raised in the comments, the three overriding lessons are a) and here I quote User 47467479, “unfortunate and unexpected events happen all the time,” b) it is nevertheless within our power to improve our lot, and c) change is imperceptible at first, but undeniable after a long stretch of effort.

