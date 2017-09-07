Aviva Executing, But The Stock Continues To Test Patience

There is a noteworthy gap between the company's surplus capital and deployable liquid assets, but management has been returning more cash to shareholders and is looking for bolt-on M&A.

There are many types of value traps, but one of the most frustrating is when a company executes on its self-improvement plans but can't get much love from the market. Such is the case with Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY), which has continued to underwhelm in the market since my last update, particularly when compared to the likes of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), and Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY).

The company has done well with its acquisition of Friends Life and subsequent restructuring efforts that have seen it sell down stakes in non-core areas and boost performance in areas like asset management. Nevertheless, the market still seems skeptical about the company's ability to generate meaningful growth and translate excess capital into liquid capital that can be returned to shareholders. Although I don't expect Aviva to be any sort of growth champion, I do believe the company can grow at a mid-single-digit rate, supporting a fair value about 20% higher than today's price.

Shuffling The Deck

Aviva management had made no secret of its intentions to examine and evaluate its numerous international operations with an eye toward pruning away those operations that weren't really earning their keep. To that end, since the start of the year, the company has sold some of its operations in Italy (recently exercising a put option to sell its share of Avipop Assicurazioni), Spain, and France. The company also announced the long-expected sale of Friends Provident, an Asian offshore wealth management operation that was never an especially comfortable fit with the company's other operations.

It's worth noting that the circumstances around these deals were all different. Friends Provident was not producing cash for the Group and didn't have a clear strategic fit. The Spanish operations weren't awful, but the turnaround was taking a long time and the upside was limited. The French deal was not by management's choice, as its JV partner elected to exercise an option, but the company still has substantial operations in France. Last and not least, the Italy transaction represents only a piece of those operations and the writing was on the wall for this JV when Aviva's partner, Banco BPM announced it wouldn't renew its distribution agreement. Although the valuation on the Friends Provident deal wasn't great (earning the company about GBP 340M), the valuations on the Spanish (GBP 400M) and French (GBP 425M) relative to IFRS net asset value weren't bad.

With something in the neighborhood of GBP 3 billion in surplus capital, and a stated willingness to consider M&A, I would expect deals in Aviva's future. Importantly, although worries that management will do something big (and wasteful) seem to be part of the negative sentiment on the shares, management has stated that they're not looking for large deals. Instead, management is hunting for small “bolt-on” deals that would likely cost only a few hundred million pounds apiece. Aviva seems particularly interested in adding assets in Canada, Poland, and Turkey, as well as companies that could enhance its digital offerings, but I wouldn't be surprised if the company took advantage of any opportunities that arise in Asia, as this remains an under-penetrated, faster-growing region where Aviva has relatively modest exposure.

Executing From A Stronger Core

The United Kingdom still accounts for more than half of Aviva's Group-level operating earnings, with the life insurance operations making up around three-quarters of that. After the Friends deal, Aviva is now one of the co-leaders in UK annuities alongside Standard Life (OTCPK:SLFPY) and well ahead of the likes of Prudential and Legal & General. Importantly, Aviva has leveraged the Friends deal to improve distribution, cross-sell, write more profitable business, and expand its operations in pensions.

Growth in the UK life business is not going to be tremendous, but the segment was up 6% in the first half of 2017 (versus 8% growth for the Life business as a whole) and management's expectations for low single-digit growth in the future seem credible. More importantly, the quality of the back book has improved and the company has successfully executed on the cost synergy targets highlighted at the time of the acquisition.

It's not just the UK life business that is on solid footing. Combined ratios in the general insurance operations have been relatively consistent with past experience and the company continues to add distribution partners like RBC and HSBC. Moreover, it seems like the P&C insurance market has passed the worst point of the cycle in Europe, which should be a longer-term positive for premium growth. Although the Canadian business had an uncharacteristic stumble in the first half of 2017, it is still strong overall, and management seems increasingly keen on building its operations in Poland where it has #2 share in an under-penetrated market.

I'm also impressed with the progress at Aviva's asset management business. It takes a lot of time to turn around a business like this, but the company tripled its assets under management in 2016 and saw 33% growth in the first half of 2017. This is still a trivial component of overall operating income (around 5%), but the arrow is pointing up for a business that can generate attractive returns on capital and that could be a future target for growth through M&A.

Deciding How To Best Leverage Its Capital

Aviva is now sitting in an attractive position with respect to its capital – the solvency ratio for the first half came in at 193% versus 174% a year ago, and well above management's 150% to 180% target range (a range, I'd note that's higher/more conservative than many of its peers). At the midpoint, Aviva would seem to have around GBP 3 billion in surplus capital that could be directed towards dividends, buybacks, deleveraging, and/or M&A.

The reality is a little more complicated. Just as a person's wealth doesn't directly translate to the amount of money in their wallet, Aviva's strong capital position does not mean they have GBP 3 billion in liquid, easily-deployable cash. Management did increase the dividend by 13% with the first half earnings report (and is looking to increase its dividend payout over time) and did announce a GBP 300 million buyback earlier this year, but there are still some limits on what management can do. To that end, I believe the sale of most of its Spanish operations was motivated, in part, by a desire to create some liquidity out of an asset base that was not otherwise really generating exciting results.

Looking ahead, there are plenty of options on the table. The company's earnings quality and earnings predictability have improved meaningfully over the last couple of years and I believe the cost reductions and restructurings will lead to increasing amounts of deployable liquid capital in the coming years. Executing a few bolt-on deals to boost the company's presence in very profitable markets (Canada) or markets with above-average growth potential (Poland, Turkey, and Asia) would be a positive, but those opportunities don't come on demand. In the meantime, I would expect more efforts to replace high-cost debt, as that keeps capital “in house” and available for redeployment but also improves long-term profitability.

The Opportunity

I expect solid low-to-mid single-digit growth from the company's core life and general insurance operations, as the more modest long-term growth potential in areas like UK life are boosted by the greater potential of markets/businesses like Poland and Asia. I also expect well above average growth from the asset management business, but it will take many years of such growth before it's really a needle-mover for the company as a whole.

As far as what and where the company can outperform, I believe the company's digital strategy is still undervalued. Digital distribution is meaningfully cheaper for providers like Aviva and having a strong offering here is going to be increasingly important in the future as younger buyers prefer to handle more and more of their financial lives online. I also see an opportunity to outperform through product development – while insurance is heavily regulated, companies like AXA that have been more creative in developing new protection and savings products have done well with those products.

I'm looking for Aviva to generate long-term adjusted earnings growth in the neighborhood of 5%, with returns on equity staying in the low teens. Rising rates should help investment portfolio yields, but I believe the level of capital in the sector is such that a lot of that benefit will be competed away. Aviva has already done a lot of the work there was to do in streamlining and driving more operating efficiency, so I believe most of the upside to my numbers is now tied to executing on growth-oriented opportunities – organic (and acquired) growth in higher-potential markets, new product development, and enhanced/expanded digital distribution. I believe Aviva can execute here, but I'm not going to give them full credit for these potential drivers at this point.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those earnings streams back, I get a fair value for the ADRs around $16. I believe these shares remain meaningfully undervalued, but it seems as though it will take more than double-digit dividend increases and solid operating profit growth to get the shares up to their full due. More clarity on the Brexit process will be helpful (although Aviva's risk/exposure is not really all that serious), but I also believe consistent execution will drive better valuation. Management is building a good track record here of executing on their targets, and ultimately, I believe the valuation discount will shrink as investors grow to trust the prospects for sustained (albeit not spectacular) earnings growth.

