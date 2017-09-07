The Peril Of Willful Ignorance

Are you given to euphoria, or do you wish to put in the time to build a strong and sustainable investment relationship through all kinds of market weather over time.

Just because everything seems like it's awesome, does not mean that it is.

“A gardener told me some plants move,

But I could not believe it”

--Hannah Hunt, Vampire Weekend, 2013





It has been said that the stock market can go down and relationships can come to an end. But following more than eight years of a seemingly relentless stocks market rise through any and all challenges thrown in its way, it is understandable that many investors simply do not believe it can happen anymore. Indeed, stocks and investors have seemed such a delightful couple for so long. And despite repeatedly hearing words to the contrary from so called market “experts” along the way, what at this point could really happen to change this beautiful relationship?

You And Me, We'll Be Together Forever.

“‘Til me and Hannah Hunt

Saw crawling vines and weeping willows

As we made our way from Providence to Phoenix”

--Hannah Hunt, Vampire Weekend, 2013





Unfortunately, relationships inevitably change whether we like it or not. This is true even of what may seem like the most perfect of unions. And while some bullish stock investors may have assumed a divine sense of confidence in their stock selection abilities and prognostications, the reality remains that today’s bull market is not going to last forever and eventually the now mythical bear will once again rise from the ashes. Thus, the lingering critical question for investors is not IF the current bull market will end, but WHEN do we begin transitioning into the next phase where it begins drifting toward its demise?





You Are Truly The Best, No Matter What Anyone Might Say





“A man of faith said

Hidden eyes could see what I was thinking

I just smiled and told him

That was only true of Hannah

And we glided on through Waverley and Lincoln”

--Hannah Hunt, Vampire Weekend, 2013





A variety of signs have been presenting themselves for some time suggesting the continued deterioration of the foundation upon which today’s bull market is built.

There are, of course, the obvious signs that just about anyone can see outside of the lovely and potentially blind relationship between investors and the stock market.

These signals include the fact that despite the good progress that has been made in recent quarters, corporate earnings have still only risen by +3% on an annualized basis over the past six years through 2017 Q2. Yet stock prices have nearly doubled over this same time period. A near +100% increase in stock prices for just a +3% increase in the key element in corporate earnings that makes the relationship between stocks (SPY) and investors work for the long-term. This is a problem that is difficult to ignore.

In fact, this problem has actually gotten worse, not better, in recent years. After all, corporate earnings have actually fallen by nearly -1% on an annualized basis over the past three years through 2017 Q2. Yet stock prices have increased by nearly a third over this same time period. Once again a +30% increase in stock prices for a decline in the aspect that forms the foundation of the stock-investor union. Such are the signs of a relationship that has been coming apart at the seams for some time.

Then there’s valuation to consider. Stocks (DIA) today are trading at their second highest multiple in history, second only to the technology bubble. The only other time periods throughout history beyond the turn of the millennium that were even remotely comparable to what we are seeing today were the late 1920s and the late 1960s. Even the onset of the financial crisis a decade ago had stock valuations that were a mere fraction of what they are today. Let’s keep it simple and put it this way. If someone is telling you that a key aspect of your relationship has only existed three other relationship over the past century that all ended in varying degrees of disaster, at a minimum it is something that should not be willfully ignored. More realistically, it ends up being something that producers eventually end up making binge worthy television programming about. Yet it continues to be willfully ignored by so many investors today.

Despite these and other ongoing risks including the persistently sluggish economy and global central banks increasingly pulling the plug on the programs that have done so much to stimulate the physical stock-investor relationship through the post crisis era, many investors continue to glide through their trading days blissfully ignoring them. Why, after all, should investors pay any mind? Stocks (QQQ) continue to go up, investors feel great with a hop in their step, what could possibly go wrong? After all, investors should have no reason to waver as long as the Lincolns, Benjamins, Hamitons and Washingtons keep accumulating in our portfolio statements, right?





We’re Still Sooo Awesome, Right?



“Our days were long, our nights no longer

Count the seconds, watching hours

Though we live on the US dollar

You and me, we got our own sense of time”

--Hannah Hunt, Vampire Weekend, 2013





It’s all about the future after all anyway. And if there’s anything that might possibly be wrong, it will just take of itself over time. Because stocks and investors, we're doing awesome!

“Eggs again, great!?!. . . Love ya’ so much, Honey!! . . . Could ya pass the salt, please?” . . . Hmmm. . . I’m feelin’ kinda fidgety . . . must be the coffee . . . yeah, it’s the coffee . . . has to be the coffee . . . “Are you done with the Arts & Leisure section? Thanks, Punkin’!” . . . Ugh, that annoying foot tapping has GOT to stop . . . Ooh! That new Netflix (NFLX) original looks interesting, and that main character is REALLY hot! . . . we should watch that tonight until I doze off on the couch. . . this is all good . . . good, good, good. . . I suppose it’s time to conjure up some fresh new all-time highs again soon . . . kind of a push for me anymore given how I’ve been feeling lately, but 'HONEY' does really always love that . . .

Everything may seem just fine. Stocks (IVV) are trading near all-time highs. And just try to watch stock prices go down for anything longer than a day. I love stocks, stocks love me, we’re having so much fun making money together, so everything must be awesome!

Unfortunately, everything is not awesome. This is a relationship that has problems. And these problems are building. You may be happy as an investor because stock prices are rising each and every day. You’re getting what you want. But the stock market is not. It may not even quite no it yet, but it’s not. And eventually it’s going to build to the point where stocks (VOO) are suddenly acting out and tearing your investment life apart if you allow these issues to go unattended in your portfolio.

What are these problems that continue to accumulate under the blissful market surface.

Let’s begin with the economics.

First, the unemployment rate is currently at 4.4%. Isn’t this great, nearly everybody that wants a job has a job! Sure, but here’s the thing. The unemployment rate is indeed low. So low, in fact, that it has only been this low only a handful of times in recent history. Other times it has been this low? May 2007, December 2000, October 1973, December 1969. See anything wrong with these dates? Let’s put it this way. It becomes increasingly challenging for an economy to grow and corporations to increase earnings if there are no more workers to higher to support this expansion. This is part of the reason why each of the last four times that the unemployment was so low that it was not necessarily immediately but eventually followed by a recession and a bear market. Put simply, the employment side of the economic relationship has grown stale.

Let’s move on to the money that people are making at these jobs. After all, the U.S. economy and all of its participants live on the U.S. dollar. What is notable in the current cycle is that while unemployment has fallen to historic lows, which implies that demand of labor should be increasingly outweighing the supply and forcing the cost of labor as reflected in wages and salaries to rise, income growth has remained stubbornly stagnant. In fact, real median incomes today are on average below where they were prior to the onset of the financial crisis more than a decade ago now. Put differently, the U.S. economy has gone through a complete cycle in sending stocks to new all-time highs, and all the American public got was the same lousy incomes that they were getting prior to the crisis. And if households are not making more money in their jobs, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to spend more to help expand the economy and increase corporate earnings.

Of course, it is this economic disconnect between employment and wages that is particularly troubling. Why? Because the central bankers to which investors have assumed divine providence in supporting their own all knowing investment behavior have relied on wage growth in order to spark the inflationary pressures that have eagerly sought for so many years during the post crisis period. As a result, monetary policy makers are increasingly expressing their confoundment at the lack of inflation they are seeing today. And these are the folks that are really supposed to know what’s going on behind the scenes of the economy and financial markets. Why does this matter? It’s like visiting a couples counselor for advice about an ongoing problem in their relationship or praying to a higher power and getting the reply back “yeeahh . . . that’s a thinker . . . we tried this and it didn’t work, so I’ve got nothing on that one”. A $13 trillion worldwide problem to be exact. Yet investors don’t even seem to even be thinking about it today.

Indeed, both investors and stocks live on the U.S. dollar (UUP). And ongoing trends with the U.S. dollar (USDU) are suggesting that increasing problems continue to brew under the stock market surface.

Remember where we were with our stock-investor relationship at the end of last year. U.S. stocks were skyrocketing in tandem with the U.S. dollar. We were all having so much fun together inspired by the notion that tax reform, increased infrastructure spending, and deregulation would boost economic growth so much that the Fed would need to raise interest rates to rein in inflation.





Even The Economist magazine had a picture of George Washington it’s cover with the caption “The Mighty Dollar”. Wow, GW looked like he’s was really good shape and it was going to be awesome!

Where has the U.S. dollar gone these last many months? Turns out, it’s been heading in an entirely different direction.

So let’s get this straight. If the U.S. stock market and the U.S. dollar were rising together based on the premise that lower taxes, increased infrastructure spending, and deregulation would boost economic growth so much that the Fed would need to raise interest rates to rein in inflation, the fact that stocks and the dollar have gone in entirely different directions since the start of the year suggests that something must have changed and one of the two is interpreting things “differently”.

Perhaps it’s U.S. stocks? Perhaps it’s the U.S. dollar? Let’s look closer.

First, policy has turned out differently than expected. Deregulation is happening in some sectors behind the scenes, but big initiatives such as the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act has come and gone without legislation. Infrastructure legislation also has not taken place, nor has tax reform. The former is not even on the radar, while the conversation continues about the latter but with limited prospects for anything, anytime soon outside of some token tax cuts.

What about the economy? Not only does it remain sluggish, but forecasts for future economic growth have been revised down meaningfully over the past nine months. As for inflation expectations, they also have been steadily fading to the point where all of the excitement that came at the end of the year has now all be washed away.

Put simply, nearly all of the forces that had the stock market so excited late last year have all evaporated into the ether. And in the debate as to whether stocks or the U.S. dollar is right in the move that they’ve made since the start of 2017, a look at inflation expectations, which are driven in large part by expectations about future economic growth, are supporting the falling narrative being put forth by the U.S. dollar, not the rising narrative stocks.

OK. But maybe stocks are rising then because the lack of progress on the policy front along with the slower economic growth and benign inflationary outlook are enough to keep the Fed on the sidelines from raising interest rates. Perhaps. But here’s the thing. The Fed has continued to raise interest rates in 2017 despite virtually none of the euphoria from late last year being realized. They’ve done so twice already, they’re about to begin shrinking the balance sheet whose increase helped drive stock prices higher for so many years, and they are likely to raise interest rates again in December despite the ongoing underestimations by investors who continue to focus on the lack of inflation when the real story for the Fed shifted to financial instability several months ago now.

If anything, this is a stock market negative backdrop with the potential for dollar weakness to be offset by tightening U.S. monetary policy. Instead, the U.S. dollar continues to weaken and stocks continue to rise on some recently decent corporate earnings and ongoing liquidity flows. Such a disconnect is a problem that is difficult to ignore for all but the most blissful in any relationship.

And this is just another of the many disconnects that exist in today’s market. Yet everything is still awesome for the U.S. stock investor. After all, I love stocks, stocks love me, we’re having so much fun making money together, so everything must be awesome!



Restlessness





“In Santa Barbara, Hannah cried

"I miss those freezing beaches,"

I walked into town

To buy some kindling for the fire,

Hannah tore the New York Times up into pieces”





At a time when stocks repeatedly punch new all-time highs, it appears that many U.S. stock investors are already turned cold on how the relationship between stocks and the economy has unfolded in recent months. In fact, they stopped warming to stocks many months ago now.



For while investors were once happy in pouring a net $73.2 billion into U.S. stocks over the period from November 2016 to March 2017, they have since turned sour in drawing a net -$66.9 billion back out.

OK. So the narrative investors fell in love with late last year ended up not working out. Economic growth remains sluggish, inflation expectations rolled over long ago, Treasury yields are at year-to-date lows about to break back below 2% (remember when the bond bull market was “over” and yields were going to spike above 3%?), and the U.S. dollar has followed suit to the downside despite the persistence of the Fed in continuing to raise interest rates. And U.S. institutional and retail investors have reacted accordingly by reversing their inflows and drawing back out nearly all of the money that they had pumped back into the market in late 2016 in early 2017 over the last several months.

Yet one glaring disconnect remains. Despite all of these signs of trouble, stocks continue to trade near all-time highs. How can this possibly be true if institutional and retail invetors have been net sellers for the past five months and counting? Primarily because companies continue to buy back their shares at a pace that is greater than the rate in which institutional and retail investors are leaving.

Who cares? I love stocks, stocks are still giving me what I want, I’m having so much fun making money, so everything is still awesome!

Sure, there still awesome today. But one of the things that the onset of the financial crisis taught us that the pace of corporate share buybacks can evaporate as quickly as a walk into town. For just as you’re ready to bring the kindling that you think will fire stocks on their next leg to the upside toward new highs, you can end up shocked to discover that stocks have taken up with another investor on the short side in continuing their move to the downside.

At first, many investors will kid themselves in thinking that the more pronounced decline was a one-time indiscretion. Until, of course, it happens again, except the next time is worse. And again. And again. And the next thing the once blissful investors knows is that stocks are leaving for good. In fact, it will end up being that stocks had checked out on the relationship long ago, leaving investors lost in the despair of a new sustained market downturn with their portfolio positions trapped underwater and wondering “how could I have ever seen this coming?” with all of their once wonderful times trading on the stock exchanges in New York torn to pieces with the realization that the perceived strength of their stock portfolio gains were instead as fragile as the paper upon which the underlying share certificates were printed.



The Path To The Future And The Answers

“If I can't trust you then damn it, Hannah

There's no future, there's no answer

Though we live on the US dollar

You and me, we got our own sense of time”

--Hannah Hunt, Vampire Weekend, 2013

It is the human tendency to get caught up in the euphoria of a relationship when you are in the midst of it. This is particularly true when it starts off so strong and continues so well for such an extended period of time. But relationships change over time, and problems inevitably seep their way in and can accumulate over time. It is easy for people to ignore these issues along the way. After all, everything is going so well, and these challenges may seem so small at first and build so slowly over time. But after a while, what was once seemingly meaningless can become significant and eventually insurmountable if left unattended. And what once seem unthinkable when in the midst of a fine relationship can suddenly become so absurdly obvious when reflecting in the aftermath of its demise.

Such is where we are today. The relationship between stocks and investors has problems. In fact, it has had problems for some time. Does this mean that it’s time for stocks and investors to break up? Absolutely not. For what makes a strong and lasting relationship work is not willfully ignoring the problems that exist until they ultimately build to the point where they leave you blindsided by tearing your portfolio asunder. Instead, it is constantly evaluating and reevaluating what might be wrong with your relationship at any given point in time and working proactively and diligently to address these problems in advance so that they do not accumulate to the point where they destroy your union.

These basic relationships principles are true for friendships, when dating, and in marriages and partnerships. And they are equally true when it comes to the relationship between stocks and investors So if you don’t want your find yourself blindsided feeling that there is neither a future nor an answer when your seemingly wonderful relationship suddenly begins to fall apart before your very eyes in heading toward an untimely end, you are well served to begin considering the things that may be wrong in your relationship with stocks and moving proactively to begin addressing these steps today if you’re not already doing so.

It’s up to you as an investor to take such action, for I can absolutely guarantee that stocks are not going to do it for you.

And taking such preemptive steps to confront and actively manage the risks in your portfolio will provide you not with an abrupt end but instead with a much stronger and more lasting relationship with stocks that can sustainably last well into the future. This includes looking beyond the weeds of your portfolio and closely monitoring events – both good and bad – as they unfold across the economy and capital markets forest. It also includes eschewing leverage, emphasizing portfolio diversification across asset classes beyond stocks, and engaging in selective profit taking to periodically reallocate at least some of the gains in your best performing categories at any given point in time. And it also includes the recognition that holding back at least a little bit of cash the next time volatility kicks up can actually be a good thing.

For it is long and happy unions built on solid foundations, not fleeting relationships built on euphoria and ripped apart by reality, that in the end lay the path to prosperity and long-term success. After all, when it comes to stock investing, we all live on the U.S. dollar and each of us have our own sense of time in what ultimately defines this success. And from my perspective, it does not take place in a day, a week, or a few years for that matter. Instead, it takes place with a steady and sustainable investment plan through all market environments over the long-term.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.