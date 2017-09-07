Imvescor Restaurant Group's (IRGIF) CEO Frank Hennessey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (OTCPK:IRGIF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Frank Hennessey - President and CEO

Tania Clarke - CFO

Martin Landry - GMP

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

Adam Wyden - ADW Capital

Saidal Mohmand - GrizzlyRock Capital

Frank Hennessey

Thank you, Cher, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter fiscal 2017 results conference call and with me again this morning is Tania Clarke, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to begin by first wishing Francois-Xavier Seigneur our Chairman of the Board a speedy recovery from injuries he suffered in a recent accident. I know that he is listening this morning and on behalf of the entire team and board we wish you Francois-Xavier all the best on your recovery.

As for the results of the business, in Q3, let me start up by simply saying how proud I am of our franchisees, our frontline team mix, the brand teams and our shared service members. Through hard work and dedication to continual important the team has come together to generate strong financial results across the board.

For Q3 we achieved our ninth consecutive quarter of Same Restaurant Sales. Same Restaurant Sales for the quarter was up 4.9% with all five of our brands reporting growth. This is in addition to a positive of 1.2% in Q3 of last year. Further, systems sales increased by 10.6%. Revenue was up 15.6%, operating EBITDA increased by 23.3% and net earnings by 23%.

The strength of the quarter is not contained to any particular brand. As I mentioned, all brands were positive. It was especially gratifying to see that Scores and Ben & Florentine led the way on positive SRS. The Scores brand had strong results in part due to a successful promotion, but also due to the grand salad day program. Last quarter I spoke about this initiative and the enthusiastic support we received for it from our guests and our franchisees.

During Q3 Scores continued the grand salad day rollout to an additional two restaurants with six in total now offering the new program. This program is only initiated in renovated restaurants. At fiscal year-end there will be 14 additional locations with grand salad day. Due to the success of this program a number of renovations are being expedited at the request of the franchisees. Please note that we do not remove restaurants from Same Restaurant Sales reporting while they are being renovated if that renovation takes less than five weeks to complete.

During the quarter we also began construction on a new Scores location that will be used as a corporate training center. To date we have invested a $100,000 for this location in [indiscernible]. We expect to complete the investment and construction for the restaurant in time to open in Q4. We also expect to reopen three previously closed Scores restaurants prior to the end of Q1 2018.

This was the first full quarter of reported results for Ben & Florentine. The brand has continued its strong Same Restaurant Sales performance which further supports our belief that the breakfast segment done correctly is an attractive day part to be in. I'm also very happy with the integration of Ben & Florentine into the Imvescor family. Our shared service teams and especially our purchasing team have been effective in finding ways to leverage the combined business to provide cost savings for our franchisees. We currently have 46 Ben & Florentine locations and we expect to open three more locations prior to the end of Q1 2018.

Toujours Mikes continues to perform well and remains a top contributor to our overall results. This brand in particular has benefited from our overall strategy of a streamlined menu along with a repositioning of the brand. As part of that repositioning, Imvescor has invested $400,000 to date to replace all signage with the new Toujours Mikes branding. This brand has several initiatives underway including the rollout of online ordering which has contributed significantly to the 30% increase in the brand's delivery and takeout channels. During the quarter, one new location of Toujours Mikes was opened and a franchise location was reopened. We also expect to open another Toujours Mikes location by the end of Q1 2018.

Bâton Rouge continues to be a profitable brand for us. During the quarter the brand repeated a successful promotion done in previous years. This year it was improved upon and the advertising behind it was greatly enhanced through our digital platforms. It is a great example how in certain cases minor alterations to programs can yield significant results. The brand's positive SRS was even more impressive when we consider several locations at unplanned temporary closures due to site construction beyond our control and not planned. An example is road construction taking place outside of one of our largest locations in downtown Montréal.

The brand is going through a similar exercise that Mikes did by re-examining its brand positioning and we expect to discuss this more in future quarters as we begin to implement some of the changes required to continue to compete aggressively in the premium family sector.

Now more than ever, commitment to evolution is important in this industry. Pizza Delight took a step this past quarter with a new menu that received positive results. But just as important as the new menu was to results so too was planning done by our brand teams working with the franchisees to be ready for the busy summer season. It may seem like a minor tactic, but reminding our franchisees that summer is coming and the need to both staff up and relook at your restaurant through the eyes of the guests helps everyone prepare. This preparation started well before the busy season began and efforts by all that the better guest experiences with satisfaction scores increasing by 5%.

With regard to our restaurant rejuvenation plan we have completed an additional seven locations in Q3 for a total of 51 renovations since the inception of the program. While we've invested $2 million into this program since its inception, our franchisees have invested an additional $15.6 million. During Q4 we are anticipating another 15 locations to be renovated with four of those already closed undergoing rejuvenation.

At the end of Q3 we had seven corporate restaurants. Our intention is to only have corporate restaurants that can serve as training locations as we remain committed to being an asset light company. However, in certain instances we may use the power of our balance sheet to temporarily take over locations. The conditions that may cause us to act this way would be if we wish to replace a nonperforming operator, to secure a valuable location from a landlord while we identify proper franchisee candidate or takeover a financially struggling location where we are on the head lease and it makes more sense to run the lease out versus closing the restaurant. Our intention in Q4 is to refranchised one corporate restaurant. Long-term we anticipate to refranchise the majority of our corporate restaurants.

Within our retail business where we focus on licensed products sold in grocery stores we achieved lower results from the previous year. This was due in part to a promotion that took place in 2016 that simply did not repeat this year. Promotions can have a significant impact on results in retail and are largely funded by the grocer. As such they promote these products during times that are strategically important to them. Regardless, we have been busy adding additional products to this sector with the launch of thin crust pizzas and dry pastas.

Listing fees incurred during the quarter to launch these products were $100,000 and on a year-to-date basis they were $200,000. The lack of promotion and new listing fees contributed to earnings in this segment being lower than the previous year's quarter. We are reviewing our strategic direction of the retail sector in three ways; distribution points, promotions and new premium products. We feel confident that by working with our grocery partners we can find mutually beneficial ways to promote our great premium products and increase profitable revenue for all stakeholders.

Before turning the call over to Tania for the financial review, I want to provide a quick update on the divestiture of Commensal. Last March we announced we had entered into a definitive agreement to sell our Commensal operations for an aggregate total of $4.3 million consisting of a purchase price of $4.2 million and a working capital adjustment. The transaction is now scheduled to close before the end of fiscal 2017 subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Tania to discuss our Q3 financial results in more detail.

Tania Clarke

Thank you, Frank and good morning everyone. Before I begin, I would like to note that our complete financial statements and MD&A for the third quarter has been filed with SEDAR and are available on our website. I would also point out that for the year-to-date comparisons there were 39 weeks in the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 which ended July 30, 2017 versus 40 weeks in the comparative period a year ago which ended July 31, 2016. In addition, we ceased to operate the manufacturing plant during the third quarter of fiscal 2016 for certain Toujours Mikes retail products which is presented in our manufacturing segment for prior-year comparatives. As well, Commensal has been presented as a discontinued operation.

It was a strong third quarter for fiscal 2017. Results were positively impacted from all brands having positive Same Restaurant Sales, having a full quarter of contribution from Ben & Florentine along with reduced operating expenses at the corporate level. These positive results were partially offset by a lower retail contribution as a result of fewer promotional campaigns and increased listing fees for the new Toujours Mikes retail products.

System sales in the third quarter were $110.4 million an increase of $10.6 million or 11% from the third quarter last year. This increase was primarily a result of SRS growth from all brands and contributions from Ben & Florentine which included the opening of another location in addition to the four that were opened during the second quarter of this year. We had one restaurant closed during the quarter and nine on a year-to-date basis which has negatively impacted system sales.

We expect to reopen three of these closed restaurants before the end of Q1 2018. System sales for the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 were $300.6 [ph] million an increase of $14.8 million or 5.2% over normalized system sales for the same period in the prior year. The increase is a result of the acquisition of Ben & Florentine furthered by overall SRS growth of 2.9% and partly offset by restaurant closures. Year-to-date system sales have been normalized to reflect the additional week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2016. There were 3368 operating weeks in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 representing a 17% increase versus 2866 weeks in the comparative period a year ago.

Total revenues for the third quarter increased to $13.3 million from $11.5 million in Q3 last year. This represents a 15.6% quarter-over-quarter increase. On a year-to-date basis revenue was $37.2 million versus $35.9 million in the prior year. Franchising revenues increased $2.7 million or 25% during the quarter from the same period last year, largely due to Ben & Florentine including turnkey restaurant construction sales to franchisees and higher corporate restaurants sales commensurate with an increase in the number of company owned restaurants.

The decrease in manufacturing revenue for the year-to-date period relates to our temporary operation of the manufacturing plant during fiscal 2016 were certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products for manufacturing. Total operating expenses were $8.1 million for the third quarter and $18.8 million year-to-date versus $7.1 million and $24 million in the prior year periods respectively. Q3, ‘17 franchising operating expenses were $2.2 million or 52% higher than the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and $6.5 million or 53% higher on a year-to-date basis.

Increases are mainly a result of the Ben & Florentine brand, restaurant construction costs recognized on turnkey sales to franchisees and the two additional company owned restaurants. Also included in the increases were listing fees for the new Toujours Mikes licensed retail products and expenses related to the restaurant rejuvenation plan. Year-to-date operating expense increases were partially offset by one last week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

For the quarter and the year-to-date period of fiscal 2017 the company no longer incurred the expense of operating the manufacture of certain Toujours Mikes licensed retail products which was $0.9 million and $5.3 million for the prior year period respectively. Q3, ‘17 corporate operating expenses were $1.9 million or 10% less than Q3, ‘16 and $6.7 million year-to- date an increase of 4% from the same period last year. Quarter-over-quarter the reduction in expenses is the result of a decrease in share based compensation and professional fees partially offset by an increased depreciation expense as a result of carrying more company owned restaurants.

The year-to-date results were impacted by Ben & Florentine acquisition cost and one last week of operations in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Total operating EBITDA was $5.9 million in the third quarter and $14.1 million year-to-date compared with $4.8 million and $13 million respectively in the prior year periods. For Q3 the benefit of lower corporate expenses along with the positive results of all banners contributed a total of $1.3 million. This was offset by a lower retail contribution from fewer promotional campaigns and new retail product listing fees.

Net earnings were $3.8 million in the third quarter compared with $3.1 million in the year ago period and $9.1 million year-to-date versus $8.2 million for the same period in fiscal ’16. Free cash flow for the third quarter was $1.8 million a decrease of $1.7 million or 49% from the third quarter of fiscal ‘16. Despite the increase in the EBITDA of $1 million and lower cash taxes paid, cash flows from operating activities decreased $1.3 million due to timing of cash payments and receipts and changes in inventory levels.

Q3 financing activities generated $3.5 million, $5 million of which was bordering of long term debt for the acquisition partially offset by the payment of dividends and the repurchase of common shares under the MCIB [ph]. Investing activities during the quarter required $5.1 million for an escrow payment of $4.5 in connection with the Ben & Florentine acquisition, Toujours Mikes' new branding signage and investment in additional company owned restaurants.

On a year-to-date basis, free cash flow was $5.6 million, a decrease of $3.5 million or 39%. The decrease was a result of several factors as mentioned above. Finally, looking to the balance sheet, cash at the end of the quarter was $3.8 million versus $2.9 million at the end of Q3 ’16. We ended the quarter with $19 million in long-term debt and $9.9 million available under our credit facility.

Our debt remains at one time EBITDA and we continue to believe that this level provides the necessary financial flexibility to grow our business, both organically and through acquisitions. Lastly, we repurchased and cancelled nearly 44,000 shares during Q3. We have confidence in our business and remain committed to providing maximum return to shareholders.

This concludes my financial review. I will now turn the call back to Frank for some closing comments.

Frank Hennessey

Thank you, Tania. As Tania just mentioned, we do have a strong balance sheet and with strength comes flexibility to act quickly when the right opportunity is available. Last year during the Q3 of ’16 call, I reiterated our approach to capital allocation. I stated then that we have three key priorities; first to continue to reinvest back into our core business in the form of the rejuvenation plan and the development of corporate training restaurants.

Second, to continue to return capital to shareholders with a dividend and to opportunistically buyback shares under the MCIB [ph] programs, and third, to seek out accretive acquisitions that allow us to grow while achieving operating leverage on our shared services model. During these past twelve months, we have acted on all three of these priorities. Going forward, our priorities will not change and capital allocation will remain a permanent agenda item at each board meeting.

As it relates to acquisitions, let me quickly review our criteria. First, the target must be a franchise or franchisable. Second, the target should be of a size that enables us to gain operating leverage on our G&A or be a concept which has strong and immediate growth potential and third, we must always ensure that we act responsibly as it relates to valuation. Ontario is a logical target for expansion as we already have restaurants in the province.

The growth in this market will enable us to increase our operating leverage. However, we do recognize that the macro factors within the province are expected to change significantly on January 1, 2018 with the proposed minimum wage increase. So while we are still actively reviewing potential opportunities, we must ensure that we maintain our discipline as it relates to valuation while also opening ourselves up to opportunities to explore acquisitions in other markets. We will not compromise on our core criteria and will always treat capital responsibly.

And that concludes our prepared remarks for today and I’ll now like to open it up for any questions that you may have.

Martin Landry

Hi good morning, Frank and Tania.

Frank Hennessey

Good morning, Martin.

Tania Clarke

Good morning.

Martin Landry

My first question is on the retail business, it does seem like retailers had a bit of a headwind. There has been a bit of a headwind this quarter and I heard you mentioning I think it's a review of your strategy for retail. What was the trigger to review your strategy, what's concerning you at retail and what do you want to change exactly?

Frank Hennessey

I think without giving away too many of our plans, I think as you look at the history in this channel we talked about how promotions are the key driver, but the economics of that are such that it's really more on the grocer and they use those promotions as loss leaders. As those grocers and their strategies, they may continue them or they may alter or change how they approach that. We can’t just stand idly by and just kind of wait and hope that those promotions may come. So that’s part of some of the things that we are looking at and how do we offset that.

But I think the other thing is that examining really the products that we have that are very, very successful and have those high market shares in the retail sector, we've talked about those before obviously about Bâton Rouge ribs which is crushes I don't care who launches what rib products in retail market that product crushes everyone, but it has relatively low awareness because it is only available in really one banner.

So how do we increase the awareness? But as we're developing products recognize where we've had the success has been in premium products, our pizzas for example our raisin-crust pizzas are twice the size of anyone else's out there, but it also commands a premium price, that's attractive to grocers.

So we have to be cognizant of when we launch new products that we're just not being another me too that we are focused on launching products that are premium because that resonates with consumers, but it also resonates with the economics for the grocers. So those are just some of the things that I think certainly I'm turning more attention into that that channel as the brand teams are running well on the restaurant side. It allows us to dig a little deeper and maybe try some different things that we haven't tried in the retail sector before.

Martin Landry

Okay. And do you expect retail to still be a headwind for Q4?

Frank Hennessey

Yes, I don't know if I'd say headwind, I mean I think what we're - it's more about the fact that I think what we need to do is we need to project more, we need to kind of get it off this kind of more flatter plane that it's been on and get growth behind it. Again Martin, without - I’m not going to get into too many details on some of the thoughts and plans and ongoing projects that we have, but our desire and our focus is on getting that thing back to growth.

Martin Landry

Okay. And what’s your timing on that?

Frank Hennessey

We don’t give guidance. So we’re going to – I mean listen, if we could do things more we’re going to do them tomorrow, but again and I’m not necessarily talking about launching a whole bunch of new products out there because with those new products, if you're not really sure about them it costs you money on these listing fees. So we are going to do the right thing and move as quickly as we possibly can, but doing it responsibly.

Martin Landry

Okay. Maybe switching gear, looking at your net new store openings, I think at the beginning of the year you had mentioned that you had a goal of increasing your net new stores by 15 to 18 locations. I think year-to-date you’re down net two stores, can you update us on that target you set at the beginning of the year?

Frank Hennessey

Well, I mean we're still committed to getting the restaurants open. I come back on this subject and a lot of times and sometimes when you just see that number it doesn't look like anything is really happening. But there are a number of restaurants that we have closed only to open up right across the street or down the street or down the block that makes us much stronger, so that the markets have improved. You know, we have plans, we have people that are interested. I think the greatest, I'm not sure hurdle is the right word, but it's finding the right sites and with the right economics and we expect or I certainly expect that we're going to see some softening on rents in the retail space because you're certainly starting to see a tremendous amount of vacancies in most markets.

I mean if you're in Montreal, you're in downtown Montreal, all you have to do is walk down St Catherine Street and look at the number of storefronts that are sitting there empty. But we have not seen a significant drop in rent prices to the point that allows us to go in. So, we've got a healthy market. We've got a healthy pipeline of central franchisees. It's more on getting the sites and I'll slap myself on the wrists if we're not at that number is not because we don't have the desire to do it, but we are not going to get people into situations where they can't make a decent return.

Martin Landry

Yes, that's fair, but so what should we expect for the remainder of the year, the fiscal year in terms of net new openings?

Tania Clarke

So necessarily I'll just say something on that one to the end of calendar ’17 we expect between four to five new openings. So that includes of all of our balance, especially Ben & Florentine. Also as I mentioned in the conference call of the nine that we announced closed we will be opening, reopening three. So in addition to the four to five new where we will be reopening three of the nine that we will be closing by the end of Q1, 2018.

Martin Landry

So on your legacy network how many new stores are we going to have, net new stores by end of fiscal ’17?

Tania Clarke

So, on the legacy, so we closed out Q3 at 216 inclusive, just number I want to make sure I’m not double counting, but we will be four to five up on our core brands.

Martin Landry

So four to five net new stores on your legacy brand in fiscal ’17?

Tania Clarke

Yes, we like core as the word but we will let you go with with legacy.

Martin Landry

Okay, all right thank you very much.

Frank Hennessey

Thanks Martin.

Tania Clarke

Thanks.

Elizabeth Johnston

Good morning.

Tania Clarke

Good morning

Frank Hennessey

Good morning, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

If we can just go back briefly to the retail sales or sale that grocer you were talking about earlier, in terms of team marketing actually that took place last year as you mentioned, are these activities something that grocer would have put off until later this year or it just actually that this didn’t take place and won’t take place at all in fiscal 2017?

Frank Hennessey

Well, it’s hard to say that. It’s certainly they are not definitive in that as I said in my prepared comments. They do it at times that are strategically important to them and this isn't something that's particularly new in my previous life with Bento [ph]. This was always something that was an issue because, well we want to do promotions or be on flyer all the time. You kind of at the whim of the grocer and sometimes they don't give you a lot of notice. So our hope is that they will do more promotions, but that's we can't just, as I said in Martin's question, we can't just sit idly by, so that's why we're looking to deploy some different tactics.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And in terms of your commentary regarding the premium products, can you give us a sense of currently above the skews that you offered what percentage of premium products are included there?

Frank Hennessey

Well, I mean I think if you take a look at all our rising crust pizzas, so all our rising crust pizzas, regular retail price for that is $9.99 versus all the most of our competitors are out there at $5 bucks, $4.99 on full price. So that whole line is price premium and it's a larger product. Our Rosée sauce, which we shouldn’t be talking about that Rosée sauce before, is the number one selling pasta sauce in Quebec and that's priced and it is a premium product but it's also priced almost 70% higher than regular pasta sauces out in the marketplace.

So, that's kind of what I'm talking about. Our ribs are, we think they are right priced but it's definitely a premium quality product versus frozen ribs that are out in the marketplace or other products that we have seen. So, that's just the markets telling us, the consumers are telling us where we are successful. And just on anything that we've launched going forward we need to be focused more specifically on that versus just saying, well this guy has got this product out there and it sells a certain amount, let's be a me too and let's just go do the same thing, that I don't think is going to be a successful strategy for us. So again, we're paying specific attention to some different ideas and different approaches in this market and we're confident that we're going to be able to get it off it's a relatively flat plain.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, so these premium products they could be a frozen item, but they may not necessarily be it seems to be a multiple category is that fair?

Frank Hennessey

Yes, across the board I mean we sell ribs, pizza and pastas or pasta sauces which is our, those are our mainstays that we have up there. We don't have a lot of skews in the retail. We're not like some of our competitors, we have really about maybe 20 skews in the marketplace, so it's just, lays in our focus.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay great. And then just one more on the retail, the lower volumes that you have in MD&A that you’re seeing kind of standards now largely different from the change in marketing activity, but they have a particular focus or putting a category where you’re seeing lower volumes, is it the non-premium or is the frozen items, is there the any kind of trend there or really just across the board?

Frank Hennessey

Yes we're not going to get as specifics about what it is, but let’s just say if something is wrong with the product is simply the fact that there is, I mean grocery, as you probably are very well aware that grocery flyers, buy one get ones, special deals really work. And so everybody out there is competing to get those promotional spots.

The other reason to focus on premium products is that it can be and usually is in our situation a last leader for the grocery because it does drive traffic. When you see that Baton Rouge ribs on promotion out in the IGA which I encourage everyone to go shop out and get that great product, it does drive volume for them that's why they do it. We just would like everyone to do it a little more often.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. We will leave that. Just going back to your comments about reopening and I believe you said the number was three that were previously closed are slated for reopening by the end of Q1 fiscal 2018. Can you give us an idea of what brand those are under and what determines how if a restaurant gets reopened, I’m assuming it’s not a restaurant that was closed for renovation, but a restaurant that maybe was relocated, is that true?

Tania Clarke

Correct, so depending as Frank had mentioned in the prepared comments sometimes it is a matter of where we're located, the demographics have moved, we may be better situated a couple streets over or within the same site and a little bit further, so that's one part of it. There could be the poor economic model, the cost to operate at the existing site is no longer viable moving forward and of the brands where we have reopening, actually we have reopening in of our core brands obviously it's in all three of the four. So Scores, Mikes and Pizza Delight and these reopenings will occur between now and at the end of Q1, 2018.

Elizabeth Johnston

And have these restaurants been closed a long time, so more than six months I'd say?

Tania Clarke

Yes, a couple of them, yes.

Frank Hennessey

Right, just as an example Elizabeth, if you're on DDO you'll see that there's been a Scores restaurant that we closed a number of months ago and we are actually reopening a little bit further down the street on the other side of the road. So that's just a type of example that you can see if you're in the area.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great and I assume these are franchise locations?

Tania Clarke

Correct.

Frank Hennessey

Correct.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Maybe turning to Ben & Florentine for a bit more obviously, the acquisition is working very well and given the number is in the big contribution to system sales we're seeing it seems to be even contributing more than would have expected given your commentary about the $35 million of system sales when you acquired it. Can you give us any additional color on how the brand is doing there, whether there are some meaningful seasonality which might have contributed to the strong results this quarter and what kind of level we should expect in Q4?

Frank Hennessey

No I think it has performed exactly what we thought it would be. There is not a lot of seasonality in that brand from anything we’ve seen in sales history and what we project going forward. I just think the brand runs very strong numbers. It has got a new menu that is coming out September 11 and they do three new menus a year. I think we’re going to continue to focus the brand's efforts on improving on the service side, but it’s just a very strong brand and they do a great job. So again, I don’t think it’s not underperforming or over-performing against our expectations.

Elizabeth Johnston

You said and I missed that, how many menus three or was it four?

Frank Hennessey

They do three.

Elizabeth Johnston

And these changes, are they just a refresh of some seasonal items, is it a overhaul of pricing as well, can you give us any additional color?

Frank Hennessey

In some cases there is some pricing, I mean this one this menu that’s coming out, I think you’re going to see a lot of fewer items as their menus that they currently have are fairly extensive if any of you have actually gone into a Ben & Florentine, you will see that. So this new menu will focus things, but for example the last menu, I believe it was the last menu, but Avocado toast on the menu and last year they introduced Avocados and it’s now on the kind of like top five sellers in the menu mix.

So it’s, and I think that’s what’s a little bit special is what I can kind of drew my attention to Ben & Florentine was that they do innovate on the menu and the quality and the portions you can’t beat it. So I just think we’re going to continue again in that brand to focus on getting the menu a little bit smaller and focus on the service side.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. And finally from me if we can just turn to same-store sales growth, obviously 4.9 is a very strong number and even apart from the strong number that would have come from the Ben & Florentine the other four core brands are obviously performing very well. Can you talk a little bit about some of the drivers? I know you've mentioned Mikes as being a very strong one, a strong brand leader there, and where you see same-store sales for this year, but also for 2018 and if we should expect the similar level of results going forward?

Frank Hennessey

Well, as you know, I don’t give guidance, nice try, but listen, I think it’s, well I think with the brands I mean everything starts with the leadership in the brands and I can’t say enough good things about the brand teams and what they are doing. But this is kind of a culmination of a lot of time and a lot of effort starting to pay off. And I think what you’re seeing is that what I like interesting is that consumers are really kind of getting the value proposition that exists in these brands. And now that we’re getting more restaurants, I know it’s – I know it may not hit the timeline stated, but more restaurants renovated and I also would say that I think we are doing a tremendous job online, not just online ordering, but also in just social media.

And if you do an audit and you go out there and you look at what we do on digital and what we’re doing in social media to connect with consumers, I just think the brands are very dialled in right now. They much better understand who their consumer is today than we did two and half years ago. So they’re just very, very focused and I can’t compliment the teams here enough on what they’re doing. I just think it’s connecting with guests because the same restaurant sales stuff was all average check and it increases that would be one thing, but it's not that, there's positive traffic that goes along with it. So I just think it's working well.

Elizabeth Johnston

And in terms of the renovations, renovations which you mentioned the 18 completed year-to-date last quarter you mentioned 40 planned for this year, what are your thoughts on your ability to do have a meaningful increase in renovations in Q4?

Frank Hennessey

I missed the last part of your question there.

Elizabeth Johnston

Just, so last quarter the outlook for the full year 2017 was for 40 renovations and you’ve done 18 so far, which leaves one quarter, so what are your thoughts on being able to complete a big number of renovations in this Q4 period or do you expect for the full year to come in lower than 40?

Frank Hennessey

Well, I think we’ve said in the prepared remarks is that the 15 in Q4 so that will take us in a little bit lower. Obviously, we would like to exceed that number. Our teams are kind of working flat out. Like I said we have four locations closed as we speak undergoing renovations and so each week there is more planned.

This is a very, very busy quarter. It will be probably our most prolific quarter on the renovation plans. Franchisees are just very, very reluctant and I understand it, they're very reluctant to close during the busy summer periods. So it does kind of narrow our window down. That being said, we know we're a little bit behind on this front, but we have as we set this whole thing out, we had a three-year window that we are looking at and we think we're going to be on target with that. So we said 15 for Q4 and again if we can beat that, it will be great.

Elizabeth Johnston

And so in terms of the same-store sales growth you mentioned already traffic is contributing probably most of that number, I think that’s fair to say. Do you think that that's mostly coming from increased traffic at renovated locations or if that’s positive results from the social media and online which you mentioned or do you really think it is a good combination of all those items?

Frank Hennessey

I think it’s a combination of all those items and I think it’s good promotions, I think it’s moving away from and then also again our number one priority is franchisee profitability and it’s moving very, very actively away from deals not real big on deals.

And so because I don't think you need to discount your brand continually if you offer a positive experience along food, service, ambience, at a right value point. So I think it's just a combination of all of those factors. Again, I'd like our service to be better across the board and we continue to work at that. But I just think it's just all those things that we've been working on for two and half years starting to come together.

Elizabeth Johnston

Great, thank you.

Frank Hennessey

You’re welcome.

Tania Clarke

Thank you.

Adam Wyden

Hi, thanks guys and congratulations on a very strong quarter from an operating perspective. Couple of things you said that kind of jumped out at me, I want to talk about them. First thing is on the new rents, it just kind of occurred to me that you’re thinking about making sure that the new franchisees get better rents and I think that makes a ton of sense because retail is getting worn out and so there is going to be a lot of expectation and that allows you to get franchisees who are more profitable and that allows them to open up new stores and that's all good and makes sense to me.

But what's the opportunity in your existing store base? I mean like I don’t know if you have like a roll over schedule for your existing franchisees, but I mean within your existing group are you guys looking at rents, leases that are over and such that you could help them renegotiate sort of more profitable and obviously their marginal propensities open up the new store goes up I mean not just for new site locations, but the rents that are already in place?

Frank Hennessey

Yes and you may recall Adam at the AGM, I think I put up a number that over I think the last two years the teams here have been able to reduce rents in existing locations by over $10 million and that number continues. So any time really I don't call out all the franchise agreement renewals and lease renewals that go on, but there's a lot of activity that goes on every single day on that front. And when we're going to renew a lease there is always a negotiation that goes on. And so, even if we're going into the rejuvenation plan, part of this is when I've talked about renovations and so listen there's two things you need, you need a franchise agreement this term you need at least it has term.

Well, part of that the trickier is when a location is the lease is actually not us, but we want to renovate and let's say there's three years left on the lease, we need the landlords cooperation to do that. And sometimes they're not overly anxious to renew an early lease because we are coming to them to say let’s say we want to have either lower rents or we want your contribution to the franchisee to help in that renovation package [indiscernible] of our own.

Adam Wyden

That’s makes sense.

Frank Hennessey

So that activity is, we don't talk about it, but it's just because it's part of the day to day operations of what we do, but that's all part of our mandate of lowering or increasing profitability for franchisees.

Adam Wyden

And we're just waiting on that slingshot for the new stores, because I mean that $10 million is I don’t know how distributed those costs are, but we've been talking about it this last couple of quarters I mean, there should be some build up and obviously if the guy hasn’t been making money for a while he has got to pay his car payment, he has got to pay his mortgage, but at some point all that money keeps piling up and at some point he says, wow how do I grow my math and so I guess is that what gives you the confidence that these guys are going to come the other way and open up more stores?

Frank Hennessey

I think you got some of that, but what’s - where they’re getting, when you get the, when they see better results and they have more confidence and trust in you that’s also what’s propelling them to invest that money in renovating their own existing restaurants. That’s why like I said that, close to $16 million since the program started, but yes, I mean again we have people, we have many people that are interested in opening new sites. It's a matter of finding the right site, the right spot with right economics.

Adam Wyden

Okay, second question. We talked a little bit about Toronto and the minimum wage and I know that you guys are valuation dependent which is smart. Obviously we want you guys to be good stewards of capital, but as a public company you do have some opportunities that others don't in terms of your leveraging your G&A and what not and currency in all these things what allows you to kind of be kind of opportunistic. It sounds like a lot of deals are coming across your table and they're not kind of hitting your valuation threshold and I can appreciate that to some degree and obviously you want to see how things shake out in Toronto.

But it’s kind of shown out that you have a reasonable skill set in terms of turning around what I would call more mature core concepts. You did at Bento, you've done here and that seems to be something that you are very good at. As far as leveraging your shared services platform there seems to be a few concepts publicly traded, sports team group was one that came to mind, but there are obviously others where there is this shared services platform where you are able to implement a corporate G&A and perhaps apply what I would call the Frank Hennessy Six Sigma.

And so, while you're waiting for the next Ben & Florentines you have a under optimized balance sheet where you say, okay well, maybe I can go and take over a publicly traded company at eight times EBITDA or something or nine times or whatever it is in net of the G&A we can create the asset of six times and you have a stack of cash and opportunistically effectively do what you're doing.

I mean, I guess what I'm trying to get at, the question is, it’s seems like the universe of acquisitions are kind of small ones that are kind of high growth and they're kind of hard to pin down because you don't know if concept is real and if it's real high valuation and then the question is, now with this picture of services platform if you can acquire another guy at $5 million or $10 million of EBITDA or even 20 and eliminate corporate G&A that there's a way to do that and I think that's what you've seen to some degree at [indiscernible]. And I think now that your house is kind of in order I guess my question is, how do you feel about those opportunities and having looked at those and would you consider going in after public companies where there is a lot of opportunity to cut costs and kind of create assets at low multiples?

Frank Hennessey

Well, first off, Frank has a Six Sigma, I’m going to take a lot of grief for that. But listen, I would say, I would say this, we are certainly open to having conversations with anybody. I believe that you keep the top of your funnel very wide and have conversations. Lot of the names that you mentioned may or may not be of interest on our side, but it definitely for a conversation to go forward there has to be an interest on their side, even as you know even as you know public companies sometimes maybe public, but who controls the shares and who controls is still things you have to look at and those controlling shareholders have to be willing to want to part with their business and if they happen to be the founder and owner, there is an emotional thing attached to that.

Adam Wyden

You might be able to give them shares, I mean I guess what I’m saying is…

Frank Hennessey

Adam, I’m just going to cut you off for a second and then we do have to move on because I know we’re going to, we will have conversations, but again that’s all part of this whole thing. I can desire to buy something I don’t know what, but I might desire to buy it, I still have to have the conversation. I have to have a party on the other side that is willing to enter into – even enter into discussion. So that’s all part of it and again, we are keeping the funnel very wide and having - we have lots of conversations with lots of people and as I said in my comments, we will act when it’s right to act. So with that, I got to move on here and take any other questions that might be there.

Adam Wyden

Okay.

Frank Hennessey

Thank you.

Tania Clarke

Thank you.

Saidal Mohmand

Hi guys. You've done a great job in the quarter, especially in regards to the core same-store sales. So my question is more around the franchisee pipeline, can you perhaps provide a little color on perhaps new openings in Ben & Florentine and some of the other concepts for new franchisees and the potential for new stores down the road? Thank you.

Frank Hennessey

Yes, nothing more really that has been what we've already said, I mean again it is the pipeline for – I think really all these brands is nice to see in some of our core brands interest being there for new locations that maybe a couple years ago wasn’t there at all. So yes, I mean we have a good pipeline. We've - that those people by the way, this isn't just if you show up with money we give you a franchise and we've had challenges with that in the past. So it's just the hunt for sites, it's the hunt for sites, but the franchisee pipeline isn't - we always want to make sure we're cultivating it, but right now is not as much of an issue for us.

I will say one other thing on that front is that over the last few years as franchisee profitability improved and I've mentioned this in previous calls, we did see a lot of activity with people that maybe own those restaurants for a long period of time willing to sell them and it went into our existing pipeline for people to buy existing restaurants and there was a lot of activity on that. But as that is now – it is our desire to not do not that any more and more focus on getting new units, it is giving us that capacity there of people and so now we just have to match the sites with the individual.

Saidal Mohmand

Got it, so it's safe to assume over the past year the pipeline has definitely strengthened, is that a fair takeaway?

Frank Hennessey

Yes, and it strengthens by word of mouth because you can - I can talk to them in the face, but franchisees talk to each other and when you're going to go buy a restaurant you go talk to franchisees, I mean your shareholders can talk to the franchisees. And they tell the story in that and what the other thing is the other little test is, do you have existing franchisees who want the other locations and we have that across the board.

Saidal Mohmand

Great, I appreciate those responses and once again best of luck to you and the team.

Frank Hennessey

Thanks, Saidal.

Tania Clarke

Thank you.

Frank Hennessey

Okay, well thanks everyone for joining us today. As always i appreciate the ongoing interest in Imvescor and with that we wish you a good day and a great weekend, so thank you very much.

