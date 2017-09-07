Cisco Systems' (CSCO) Management Presents at Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference Call (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Executives

Sachin Gupta - Vice President of Enterprise Networking

Analysts

Jim Suva - Citi

Sachin Gupta

Thanks, Jim. Just before we begin, I just wanted to make sure everybody knows that I might be making forward-looking statements. And if you need more information, please look at our SEC filings or go to our Web site.

Jim Suva

Great Sachin. To kick things off with, when I talk with investors all the time, they still view Cisco as a hardware company. And in enterprise networking and throughout your company, you’ve talked a lot more about being more software-centric recurring revenue model. Can you get investors up to speed about those actions what you’re doing and may be give some examples about the importance of being more of a software-centric company and not simply hardware?

Sachin Gupta

Yes. I think two thoughts on that one. So first of all, I think we have always thought of ourselves as a software company, just given our R&D investments. So even in my product family that I’ve been running for several years, which is enterprise switching the bulk of our engineering R&D spend is actually in software. And so the entire IOS office stack that goes on the box, as well as the associated security and network management software pieces that go alongside with it. And so that’s one point.

The second though is we have historically always monetized that software with the hardware in one sales motion as a perpetual software piece. When you buy it, you get updates for life, we make money once and you’re done. And we used to offer it that way for both, let’s call it, market standard features, as well as Cisco differentiated capabilities. So whether it was our secret sauce or just things that you would expect on a switch any way, we would monetize it the same way perpetually.

The big shift now is we’re taking all the Cisco differentiation. So all the things we’re building from the intent-based networking with intuitive point of view, and we are putting that in a subscription. And so, when you buy the product, the new Catalyst 9K, especially where we started we will obviously look to expand that to other core products. You are require the customer to buy at least a three year subscription of a basic level of essential or an advanced level called advantage that gives you more capability. And it’s up to your choice to renew after that. You get also upfront buy more than three years, you can buy five or seven. But yes it showcase the Cisco innovation through subscription and how customers adopted realize value and then renew overtime.

So very, very different way of, I would say, monetizing that software value but have been investing in software and think of ourselves as a software company for many years.

Jim Suva

Yes, I think internally you view that. But externally, people still view you as more of a switch and networking company.

Sachin Gupta

Yes.

Jim Suva

That being said, can you talk about the datacenter, what’s going on there or more importantly the enterprise side of things, because that’s where you’re really specialized in Sachin. What type of demand characteristics in the enterprise are you seeing, the importance of light boxes, how you respond to that but enterprise trends overall and what Cisco is proactively doing about those changes?

Sachin Gupta

On the enterprise side, I’m talking to clients almost -- and we still have clients every week. And we find that our customers are dealing with significant challenges. And the challenges tend to be with when you think about access networks and you think about enterprise switching, my business and enterprise wireless, the kinds of things that are connecting are changed dramatically. So there is -- all of us have new kinds of devices that we bring into our workplace, but you’ve got all sorts of sensors and other kinds of things that are connecting all the building management solutions that are out there, all moving to IT. So the nature of the excess network is changing where scale becomes a factor, number of things that are disconnecting is vastly different than before.

At the same time, those things have different needs, they’re not like standard desktops that plug-in, or laptops that connect over wireless. They have their mobile devices. They may not be fully managed by the IT management people. And so they’ve got different complexity requirements. So, it’s more and more network elements that need to be managed to support these excess devices.

And then finally security becomes critical. If you’re going to have multiple networks converging to one, if you’re going to have building systems and users all on to one network, security becomes really important. And so we looked at this and we’re talking to lot of enterprise customers, and I mean there needed to be a fundamental change in how the network is build, how the network is operated. There, we also found and we shared these numbers, that there is approximately three times the number of dollar spent operating the network as in the network itself. So it gets off.

So the huge operational cost that is out there and then obviously a huge security cost of any kind of breaches or any kind of outages that happen because of that. So we felt that that was an opportunity to go after and innovate where we can automate. I think first and foremost is automate everything possible and really deliver that secure intelligent platform where we can help our customers deal with those challenges, scale, complexity and security.

Jim Suva

We’ve written a lot about the Internet of Things, whether it’d be connected phones, my Apple watch, cars, elevators, my home, office equipment, machinery, robotics, and all those type of things. Can you talk to us about CISCO’s positioning in Internet of Things, and when you start to see this really kicking in? And will we notice it in your financials, or will it be just based into your big company, it’s just a small little thing.

Sachin Gupta

I think, let me talk about it from how I see it in my business. So I think with the Internet of Things and with the types of user devices or just things that are connecting, the access demand continue to increase. So when you think about number of ports or if you can give a number of access points, the access networking demand continues to increase. The nature of the requirement changes, like I just described before, with scale, complexity and the security challenges that brings in.

Now, in Internet of Things, you used to have many things; you talked about cars; you talked about more industrialized type of environment. I’m also seeing more traditional environment. So if you would think about just -- I talk to a lot of healthcare providers, you think about all the medical devices that are out there that are all getting connected. You think about in retail trying to do asset management like everything getting tagged, everything getting connected. And so in -- it's not just manufacturing robots, cars and oil and gas and industrialized, there is -- the HVAC systems, the LED lighting systems, inside buildings so the traditional enterprise, inside even a financial institution. You are going to find that there is things that are connecting all over the place. And for me that -- for a customer that’s an opportunity where instead of building separate networks for those things, which can be very costly, very difficult to manage and maintain, can we provide a secure automated solution where all of those can converge on to one IT network. That’s their desired outcome and that’s what we’re delivering with intent-based networking.

Jim Suva

You announced the new product, the Catalyst I think it was called the 9K. Can you explain to us what that does, and is it -- the impact and where we actually see that rolling out and just help investors understand what is the Catalyst 9K and new features?

Sachin Gupta

The Catalyst 9K is a next generation catalyst switching product, which obviously is our enterprise switching franchise. That new switch was built from the ground up for intent-based networking. It’s actually the next generation of about two or three of our existing products. And so, a very successful Catalyst 3850 is our stackable product, Catalyst 4500E is a modular access product, and then we have some fixed core product, the 4500-X that customers can now look at Catalyst 9K as the next gen.

In this next gen, built from the ground up intent-based networking what does that mean? Well, first of all, that hardware is built with a new ASIC, called UADP 2.0 Unified Access Data Plane that’s what that stands for. That ASIC is programmable and the reason that’s important is we talk about IoT. If there’s new IoT protocol, there’s a new way to talk to the end sensor, they are expecting something different to happen through the infrastructure. We need to be able to automatically provide that feature without having to upgrade the infrastructure.

And secondly, if I need to get data and telemetry out of the infrastructure, I need programmable ASIC to get that. Then after that, the system has an [x86] CPU that allows us to do application hosting, software patching, drive complete programmability through [indiscernible] or APIs. It’s just a much more modernized OS stack with the rewriting of IOS that we did for that new switch on the Catalyst 9K.

It also enables now new capabilities. So we talked about encrypted traffic analytics at launch time. Just through this new ASIC getting this data out to the operating system, we can now detect threats even inside encrypted flows without decrypting them. And so, it’s -- I can talk about intent-based networking a little bit more. But those are some of the things that the Cat 9K was built for, built for software innovation and intent-based networking.

Jim Suva

Question-and-Answer Session

Sachin Gupta

Yes, Jim.

Sachin Gupta

Yes, and actually -- so just so everyone knows, I took over product management for the wireless LAN business about three months ago now. And I think the intention there was access, is access whether you connect wire to wireless and we have been looking at it as one, but bringing it even closer together, I think we can do even better. And so on the wireless LAN side, I mean, I find it as very exciting space. When we look at the intent-based networking, our architecture there encompasses not just our -- the switching side and wireless LAN, but also the WAN capabilities that we have and actually that model applies to datacenter, applies to other versions of the network too.

In wireless LAN, the latest technology that we’ve transitioned to is 11ac Wave 2 that has done extremely well, both for the area portfolio as well as the Meraki portfolio. Customer demand for wireless LAN, as we have already seen from the market, there is still good healthy growth in that market. There is lots of opportunity with intent-based networking with were trying to do. A lot of these new things and uses of connecting are connecting over wireless LAN. And our customers are wanting to say that get off with the new plug-in, let’s say, or you use your phone to access certain kind of data, your access right seems to be consistent.

For an IT operator, they should be able to manage that in the same way. So the way we should be able to describe intent is, Jim, regardless of device as long as you’re within premises and on connecting from a secure device, you should get access to the restricted or privileged applications and data that you should have access to. Otherwise, you shouldn’t. Or if a vendor walks into your site, they should not have the kind of access. Those policies, for security or for application experience, should apply to wireless LAN as well.

The second thing is there is a lot of capacity need in wireless LAN now. It’s all about lots of clients connecting in where we think we can truly differentiate. And so, we actually put in CISCO IP inside the IF chipsets as well as the excess point to maybe experience when you have higher density clients inside a room, for example much-much better. And so a lot of customers that are thinking wireless first or I’m going to try and have mobile experience for online place do prefer some of the innovation.

I’ll give you one example of an innovation. We can actually double the amount of radio bandwidth you have with 5-gigahertz as more and more clients are on 5-gig, some of our competition will actually turn off one of the radios. They can’t operate both radios in 5-gigahertz mode. So we have something called, technical term flexible radio assignment, that allows us to really leverage the bandwidth that’s out there.

Last thing on wireless, so just say is assurance, which is people really want wireless experience to be like wired, if you will. And in the air in the spectrum in RF, there can be challenges. So with intent-based networking, we also announced an analytics platform that’s part of DNA Center where you can much more easily troubleshoot wireless issues or troubleshoot network issues, in general, trying to deliver a very high quality experience. So those are some things that come to mind on just maybe slight variations on what’s happening in wireless LAN.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, two questions, following up on that wireless LAN. Do you see that pulling through campus switch upgrades first? And then VMware talked about a pendulum shift back to on-prem in the context of the hybrid cloud build out offer on datacenters. Wondering how CISCO fits in that context and how hardware, the underlying infrastructure, is pulled through with that? Should they see maybe was the first data point in which servers ex-cloud was up decent amount? So just how does that funnel through to the rest of hardware and the underlying efficiency?

Sachin Gupta

The first one I can take better, second one. I’ll give you at least context that I have on that. So, on the first one does wireless LAN pull through switching. I think customers tend to think about access as a whole. And so yes of course when you connect an access point, it needs a port to connect to and that can drive your switching conversation. I think more importantly though the conversation is not just about bad connectivity the conversation is about when I think about that access network I have use on some things that can connect in many different ways.

And may be several years ago, I had a separate wireless LAN team, but now I have a LAN or access team and the security is top of mind, application experience, user experience are top of mind. So how can you provide consistency of managing, operating, provisioning, securing, troubleshooting the access infrastructure? Where it plugs in works better together, right? And so with that, I think there is differently cross sell opportunities and selling of higher value when you can have a joint wireless LAN and switching conversation. But at the very basic level, of course, if you sort of an access point, there is an opportunity to talk about more switch boards, or multi-gigabit Ethernet for higher capacity connection to that access point as well.

On the hybrid-cloud side -- so I mean look I am not an expert on digital side. But there’s obviously our intent-based networking flavor, if you will, for the datacenter, which is the Application Centric Infrastructure designed for private cloud, but also now I think can integrate through CliQr and some of the other assets that we have with public cloud. And so, I think everywhere you see us talking about multi-cloud where customers are going to choose and use many different cloud environment. And so I am not exactly sure -- I am not the expert to talk about shifts in one way or the other, or going back on to on-prem.

The way that hits me, if you will, is when you think about access security policy. When I think about intent-based networking on the user thing side, the policy has to incorporate the user’s thing on one side and the application or data on the other; so relationship between the two. And we’re solving that problem for that application or data sitting anywhere. It can be in private cloud with through APIs they can understand what that is, it can be in a public cloud service it can be a SaaS application it doesn’t matter. The enterprise customer wants to be able to administer policy end-to-end regardless of how you think about that cloud. So at east that’s my context on how we look at that column.

Unidentified Analyst

We heard a lot more about SD-WAN from people these days. Can you just speak a little bit about how you see that segment evolving? And how you see -- what the strategies there and kind of how you see yourselves competing in that segment of market?

Sachin Gupta

Yes, look I will talk about -- I am not a WAN expert, but I will talk about SD-WAN, especially also -- see another thing is not many people, actually I don’t know if anybody is actually, be talking about software defined access. And so you have datacenter and software defined and you have WAN software defined and you’ve got -- you need to bring in all the users and things. And so I think a couple of points on SD-WAN.

So quickly, first of all, obviously we bought Viptela; so absolutely committed to the Cisco intelligent WAN full-featured routing capability with automation built-in for an SD-WAN solution. And then we’re now integrating the Viptela solution as part of that. So how can you take the EDGE component for example and embed it in an Cisco ISR router. So that our customers have a choice and they have a migration path. They don’t feel like if they make one choice today that they can’t really move to the other.

And so Viptela, you probably have seen it before the acquisition, but obviously one of our desires is to bring that in and accelerate through CISCO. So again, I’m not an expert on double clicking on Viptela, so I’ll probably stay there. The part that I find very interesting though is it goes back to -- when you think SD-WAN and find to leverage different kinds of circuits getting lower cost transport by getting application experience and outcomes for customers and users. When you think about that and you think about the policies that you’re trying to administer over the WAN, WAN is one critical component of the whole puzzle. And I think that comes back to what really like CISCO is well positioned to deliver.

We can think about access so doesn’t matter how you connect, wired, wireless or coming in over VPN, you could be sitting in a coffee shop VPN-ing in. Doesn’t matter how you connect in and it doesn’t matter what WAN you go over or which cloud application or data you access. We can stitch together the policy attributes across through one approach and we can give you data and telemetry and analytics across the board. So we can give you through DNA, the analytics telemetry information and DNA center, we can integrate that with situation and ACI world and in the private cloud world, we can use ad dynamics for applications to be running in cloud. And so those two notions -- and again, intent-based networking provision based on intent and get context out of the infrastructure and continues to learn.

Intent and context need to be delivered end-to-end. And so my interest is like I work closely with the SD-WAN team, both IWAN and now Viptela to ensure that that outcome is through and how do you bridge together policy, as well as the network data end-to-end.

Sachin Gupta

On public sector Brexit behavior, I would refer to you whatever we said in terms of our last earnings call. I think, in general, what we find is that campus switching like my business is very large portion of our core business, for sure. And so, historically, when you look at those calls, a lot of things that you find are affecting CISCO also effect campus switching, if we talk about any kind of macro situation. But Jim I don’t have an update for you on any of those areas.

Unidentified Analyst

Sachin, could you talk a little bit about the ASP trends that you’re seeing within the campus switching, and any of the competitive pressures that you maybe see in the marketplace?

Sachin Gupta

Look competitive pressure has been high for as long as I can remember. So it’s always high in certainly in campus switching and obviously many of our core businesses. And we definitely see obviously that come into ASP as well. I think we have done really well in terms of ASP premium market. And so what we really focused on is how do we deliver a complete portfolio where if you’re looking for just an awesome switch and you not really looking at intent-based networking, you’re not really looking at using the network to solve security problems, things like that, we want to make sure we have products for that; so we have small business switches; we have the Catalyst 2000 Series that’s really designed to be the entry point into the catalyst world; and then how do we provide -- and those could be, let’s say, closer to market ASP, but obviously at some premium still but closer certainly.

And then you’ve got the of more differentiated value that we’re trying to deliver where we’re tapping into operational expense that customers may have, or reducing their cost of security breaches and things like that, that justify a higher ASP sale using the Catalyst 3K and 4K in the path and continue to use obviously, but now with the new Catalyst 9K Series. And so competitive landscape, obviously, has always been strong and I think I watch that and studied that very closely, and that drives ASP pressure.

Yes. What we’ve also found historically on that ASP pressure, I would say, is that you also have speed transitions that help you along. So yes you might have ASP pressure in one speed but as you move to the next speed, those ASPs are higher, and so that transition helps you make sure that ASP trend is not generally just significantly down. And the software value that we’re delivering also helps us keep those ASPs at highest possible in this market as we compete with different product families in the portfolio at different levels. So bit of a long answer. But yes, strong competitive landscape. You have to have a complete portfolio. You have to have differentiated value that allows you to command that significant premium over the market to manage those ASPs as well as possible.

Unidentified Analyst

I actually have a question about the subscription model versus the historical perpetual software model. You just said something about software help keeping the value higher. And what you see with pure software companies is that your ability to charge for subscriptions means that; one, they get to charge for more features that they used to bundle together; and two, they get to raise the prices on that software overtime. Is that the same model that Cisco has for software?

Sachin Gupta

Yes, I’d say broadly yes. But let me explain, because it’s -- this is a new transition for us. So I think we’re going to, on the core side, we’re going to learn more as we evolved it. I would give you the premise of how we went out the gate. How we went out the gate is there is already two levels. And so if you’re looking for basic automation basic monitoring that’s essentials level; there’s a good and healthy something like 25% premium if you want to go to the advantage level where you are now getting software defined segmentation and automation of that; you’re getting the encrypted traffic analytics; you’re getting a whole bunch more as part of intent-based networking. And then what we’ve done is historically when we brought out new innovation like that we would -- probably same in basically the perpetual value. And so it’s -- you pay a price and you get it perpetually.

We’re trying to bring out that new innovation for three years at the same price. And so think about it as for customers who value that innovation and renew after three years or buy for longer period that creates an opportunity to monetize that at a higher price. And so it’s a bit of a balance where we need to -- because we’re trying to move a market that was historically box plus perpetual software to box plus subscription software where we are embedding about three years worth of value. But if you want more than that if you want that value for a longer term that gives us an ability to charge more.

The other thing that gives us an ability to charge more is when you expand that. So we talk about Cisco ONE, we’ve talked about selling of suite. And what happens there is it’s not just a switch and the adjacent software in terms of operations or analytics, it’s also 3D components, like our identify services mentioned or our Cisco stopwatch product for threat analytics. And so that further expands an ability to obviously drive more value for the customer and therefore have higher price associated with that. And so that -- and Cisco ONE, if we add more things into Cisco ONE, historically, we’ve been able to raise pricing based on what we’ve added. And so that creates another opportunity as well.

Sachin Gupta

We try to keep it interesting…

Sachin Gupta

I think, Jim, the way we tried to look at it and I think it goes back to the previous question is in that software differentiated value, beyond three years, it’s a higher price. And if you look at Cisco ONE and if you look at selling as a suite and selling additional components, it’s a higher price. But if you’re looking at the basic levels and if you’re looking at within three years, we have tried to drive a transition from existing to new at reasonable price variant. And so it’s a combination answer, if you will.

So it’s not a lowering of price to drive the transition, it’s not the play here. We’ve got higher value; if you want an awesome switch with three years of this value, very reasonable compare; if you want that value ongoing, we strongly believe in that software differentiation; you buy another subscription, that’s obviously on top.

Sachin Gupta

Look, I think globally I would say two largest competitors and you can get this in the market share reports are HPE and Huawei. And so, we’ve definitely, like HPE, we’ll tend to be more I would say west side of the globe, if you will. And then Huawei will tend to be more east side on it. I’m sure you’re seeing that. So China and then out as well maybe like Eastern Europe, Middle East and some areas that are there. So it’s a mixed bag overall, if you will, we see pretty much all our competitors, maybe I should just say, most of our competitors for sure, focused on still basic switching, how are we focused on price, focused on how that products were just made for, as well trying to tell -- sometimes trying to tell better story.

And for that, as I said, we have products in our portfolio that are designed to ensure that for that customer who just doesn’t want to buy into the additional value, there is a Cisco product they can still buy with obviously Cisco brand, Cisco availability, reliability built into that product. And so those are very successful. And then the differentiated portfolio that we offer we just don’t find -- you will find comparable boxes, comparable software solutions from any of those competitors. So I mean that’s -- I don’t what else they were looking for there. But that’s a high level view. But certainly, we see those two in market share reports as the next two.

Sachin Gupta

Yes, over there.

Unidentified Analyst

So to get where you want to go in this division long-term. Is it going to be mostly organically driven or should we expect to see more focused on acquisitions?

Sachin Gupta

Look, I don’t think you’re going to see one formula there. I think Chuck has talked about so many times. I mean, I think he guess like five ways we do this, but like build by a partner and all of the above, we are going to look at all those options. If you look at some of the things that we just launched, they are also a combination. So when you think about the automation platform that was done in-house, the DNA Center. When you think about the threat analytics through Stealthwatch that was part of our Lancope acquisition.

And so you’re going to find -- you see obviously fantastic growth on our wireless LAN side, especially with Meraki, Cisco Meraki. And so that was an acquisition as well. So I think you’re going to find that it is going to be a combination. It’s not a -- everything has to be done organically or inorganically. I think we are looking to ensure that we’re delivering based on what our customers are asking for a differentiated outcome as an architecture, as a complete solution and this components that can’t be done in-house or can be done better or faster in another way, we’re absolutely going to look at that.

Sachin Gupta

Yes, I think we’ve got a question to this extent on the earnings call too. So yes, we -- those are 200 customers who booked, right, and so they’ve bought they’re not just looking at it. So these are customers who bought the Catalyst 9K. And those 200 customers I think were roughly -- obviously it’s still early. But roughly in terms of verticals and segments and regions maps to my complete business. So its only picking up in one area phenomena, we’re seeing interest very, very broadly.

And the beauty of the Catalyst 9K is its 100% subscription. You don’t buy the hardware without a subscription, you can’t order it like that. And so a minimum of three year term is required. So it was 100% attach rate of subscription.

Sachin Gupta

I think the only thing that we commented on is basically there’s obviously the essentials level, the advantage level. And I think the only thing we commented on is as I said a lot of people are buying to the full stack. So they’re buying into the advantage level. I don’t believe we’re talking about the terms quite yet, I think it’s early that’s not something we’re discussing yet.

Sachin Gupta

You should have started with this question, Jim. I mean, I didn’t know you’re going to end with this one, so this is great. So look I’ve been at Cisco 20 years, okay. And so this is the only company I’ve known. I joined straight out of college. I’ve been working on catalyst switching for 15 years. And so I’ve sort of seen lot of transitions and lot of things happening in that business and again as I said, I took over wireless a few months ago.

When I look at where we’re at right now and we launched this on 6/20, I remember the dates because it was big on the screen when we launched 6/20 this year, so June 20th. The opportunity to rebuild the stack entirely to address our customer needs is fantastic. And so what I am excited about coming into for is, from a technology point of view, rebuilding that entire stack, the ASIC, the hardware, the operating system, how you automate, how you look at analytics, how you look at security on that, intent-based networking, machine learning built into that, it’s fantastic.

And I’m having lots and lots of customer conversation you saw; obviously, the 200 customers who bought into the Cat 9K, already in Q4. But we also talked about I think 75 or 80 EFPs or field trials that we ran with the technology that’s very broad. So very broad interest for customers who are saying yes, these are solving problems that we’ve been looking to solve.

Coupled for that one part and coupled with the opportunity to take and I look for articles and HBR articles on hardware businesses or perceive hardware businesses, if you will, or let’s call it perpetually build businesses, that move to software subscription, there’s not very many. And so to have an opportunity which says because you have a new innovation that creates an opportunity to move that to software subscription. And so we’re going to take all that innovation and differentiation and create an opportunity to monetize on an ongoing basis, and make sure we’re delivering value to customers on an ongoing basis, so that’s justified.

From both the technology transformation and the business model transformation, right at the heart of addressing what our customers are dealing with at this time, I mean even after 15 years on catalyst switching, is very, very exciting. So I think we’re early days. There is a lot more we need to do and lot more we need to learn and get execution success on this. But certainly feel like this is a great opportunity and great time for me particularly in this business to reinvent networking and to move to software subscription.

Sachin Gupta

Thank you.

