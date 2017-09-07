Explaining Restoration Hardware's 40% Share Price Gain

RH's profitability is pressured, but if things get back on track shareholders could see even more share price gains.

That is a big bet on the future, that could turn out good or bad.

Restoration Hardware (RH) has rallied more than forty percent on Thursday morning after the company announced better than expected results. The company also has made a big bet on its future via a buyback spree that was heavily fueled by debt -- if the company's operations perform well, that will turn out to be a great move, if the operations sour, RH has significantly weakened its balance sheet.

Restoration Hardware's second quarter results were significantly better than expected:

Strong double digit revenue growth was driven by store sales growth, higher direct to consumer sales and the acquisition of Waterworks, which closed a little bit more than a year ago -- adjusted for that acquisition RH's revenues would still have been up by a very solid seven percent year over year (the same growth rate as in the previous year).

When we look at the company's income statement, we see that RH's earnings were pressured, despite gains in the company's revenues and gross profits:

The most surprising item from the income statement is the company's share count though: With 28.4 million shares the weighted average share count is down by 12.2 million, or 30% year over year -- and due to the fact that that number does not represent the share count at the end of the quarter, the actual buyback pace is even more outstanding:

Restoration Hardware has spent a total of $1 billion on share repurchases in just the first half of the current year, lowering the share count by a whopping 50% -- all else equal, that means a 100% increase in the company's earnings per share.

With Restoration Hardware not being profitable that means that this was a big bet by the company's management: If things improve from here, and the company starts earning a meaningful amount of money again, the share count being cut in half will turn out great for investors -- each share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows is not twice as high as it used to be. If, on the other hand, Restoration Hardware is not able to become profitable again, the massive buyback spree has damaged the company's balance sheet forever:

Restoration Hardware has spent $65 million in cash as well as $143 million of short-term investments in order to finance the company's buybacks, and that is not the whole story yet:

On top of that Restoration Hardware has increased its debt levels by $600 million, or roughly fifty percent, by taking on $280 million in asset based credit facilities and $180 million in term loans, in addition to increasing its short term liabilities.

Cash flows were strong in the first half of the current year ($320 million), thus the debt increase will not necessarily be a problem, but if the company's operations deteriorate, the additional debt will be a heavy burden for the company.

Due to the share count being cut massively (in addition to strong revenue growth and an improved guidance for the remainder of the year) shorts were squeezed on Thursday morning, which has sent RH's shares soaring:

At more than $70 shares are now once again rather close to the 52-week high in the high 70s, and at roughly three times the price shares traded at in February (as low as $24). It will be seen whether the price gain from the current year will hold in the long run, or whether shares will revert back to the $50s.

Takeaway

Restoration Hardware has executed the biggest share buyback I have ever seen, repurchasing fifty percent of its shares in just half a year. The lower share count means that each share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows has grown massively, but the bet only works out if Restoration Hardware can get back to profitability. Until then the company has burdened itself with a lot of new debt, whilst also blowing most of the company's cash reserves.

If RH gets back on track operationally the buybacks will look like a great strategic move, if profits continue to decline management has made a bad move that will only help RH's shares in the short run. For enterprising investors RH is worthy of a closer look, I believe -- the potential for a huge increase in the company's earnings per share is there, which could lift shares even higher.

