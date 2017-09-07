Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value For Arbutus Biopharma

The stock is undervalued but still very unstable from an investment perspective.

I wrote an article to estimate the value of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) using an rNPV model. Since then, we have had a 2Q release and the termination of the licensee agreement with Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN). This new article is an update of the previous model to incorporate these events and their implications. You can see the previous article here, where I explain the model in detail.

Alexion Deal Termination

On March 16, 2017, Arbutus Biopharma signed an agreement with Alexion Pharmaceuticals to license its LNP technology for its use in one of Alexion’s rare disease programs. Under the terms of the agreement, Alexion Pharma made a payment to Arbutus Biopharma of USD7.5 million upfront and would have paid up to USD75 million for achievement of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as single-digit royalties.

On July 27, ABUS reported that Alexion terminated the license agreement and it was motivated by "a strategic review of Alexion’s business and research and development portfolio, which included a decision to discontinue development of mRNA therapeutics." On the good side, there was not any problem with the technology as Jim Loerop, Alexion’s SVP, Global Business Development, emphasized:

"We were pleased with the technology and service we received from Arbutus and we view Arbutus’ LNP as a valuable delivery solution for mRNA therapeutics."

2Q Announcements

As I anticipated in my previous article, I expected the company to stop investing in one of its more advanced products. In the 10-Q, the company said: "Our product pipeline, like our business, is focused on finding a cure for chronic HBV infection, with the objective of developing a combination of products… these combinations will include a single product from our pipeline combined with approved agents." In the same filing, it admitted that: "[ARB-1740] was significantly more potent than ARB-1467 in preclinical studies and has the potential to be effective at lower clinical doses than ARB-1467."

Surprisingly, in this last call, management said that it was no longer investing in ARB-1740 because it didn’t provide sufficient clinical potency advantage over ARB-1467. Cohort 4 is expected in September.

The company also announced two new development candidates: AB-506 from its second-generation capsid inhibitor program, and AB-452 from its HBV RNA destabilizer program.

From its main competitors, there have not been any major changes in developments, as we can check here.

Model Changes

The loss of USD75 million doesn’t impact the model as it is only recorded in actual cash. The company expects to record the revenue for the remaining deferred portion of the $7.5 million in the third quarter. This change only affects the cash runway. The company keeps saying that it will have cash for a year and a half. This time it can’t count anymore in the USD75 million. Dilution is a likely risk.

Eliminating ARB-1740 instead of ARB-1467 is not a big deal in terms of temporality because they are both in the same phase.

Thus, I am only updating the current market cap, the changes in cash, cash equivalents and investments, and time value.

Source: Self-elaborated

The stock could have a potential 78% return.

