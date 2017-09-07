Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Patent Analysis: An Interview With The COO

In the past, the company has prudently reacquired necessary patents and intellectual properties from ILJIN Life Science Co., Ltd. and Lux Biosciences Inc. to maximize market value of voclosporin.

Background Context

This article is a high-conviction long idea that delves into a discussion and analysis of the intellectual property rights owned by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH). If you would like more background about the company’s trial design and data, please read my July 2017 article here.

The stock is underpriced because short sellers are taking advantage of spreading rumors in regards to the expiration date of patents. Social media sites such as Twitter, Investors Hub, and StockTwits have lately been used as a tool for instilling doubt about the lack of patent protection for Aurinia’s lead drug, voclosporin. Figure 1 shows an example of a short seller’s tweet on Twitter that may have instilled fear in the minds of shareholders.



As expected, these claims, which I think are baseless, continue to occur because there has been no clarity on the patent concerns. Until now.

Scope – Understanding the opportunity

Voclosporin belongs to a class of drugs called calcineurin inhibitors (“CNI”), which also includes cyclosporine and tacrolimus. According to Roesel et al.’s article, the chemical structure of voclosporin is similar to cyclosporine. Voclosporin’s difference in one amino acid, contributes to the increased potency and administration of lower doses when compared to cyclosporine. In addition, chemical composition patents for both cyclosporine and tacrolimus have already expired, and therefore are sometimes referred to as legacy CNIs. As a result, voclosporin remains the only novel CNI that possesses chemical composition patent protection. These voclosporin patents cover synthesis, composition of matter, method of use and formulation. According to the company’s 2016 financials, worldwide sales of CNIs in 2010 were approximately $3 billion, with approximately half of those sales going to Roche’s CellCept. This sales number offers investors an idea of the market for CNIs, showing that a single superior product – CellCept – can command over $1 billion dollar in sales of the CNI market. According to the Bloom Burton Conference webcast on May 2, 2017, Aurinia’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Richard Glickman was thrilled to develop CellCept with Aspreva Pharmaceuticals, and further believes that voclosporin will revolutionize the treatment of lupus nephritis. Figure 2 shows the trend in Aurinia’s non-expired granted voclosporin patents from early 2013 to the end of 2016. Despite the gradual decrease, Aurinia believes that upon regulatory approval, patent extension will be granted in U.S., Europe, and Japan.



Exclusive Interview with Management – Patent Insight for Professional Investors

On August 8, 2017, I had the great pleasure of conducting a 30-minute phone interview with Celia Economides, Vice President of Corporate & Public Affairs, and with Michael Martin, Chief Operating Officer. The focus was on the intellectual property for the lupus nephritis indication.

Both of them were very generous with their time in clarifying the patent concerns. Aurinia filed for the Investigational New Drug Application in 2002. For more information on the new drug application, you can view the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)’s website. For applications filed on or after June 8, 1995, the patent term is 20 years from the filing date. The main message for investors is that the company relies on a major patent, which expires in October 2022. This is 20 years from their new drug application. However, they feel confident that they can get patent extension of five years to October 2027. As well, the team has closely followed U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)’s guidelines so far. As a result, they feel confident in qualifying as a New Chemical Entity (“NCE”) when launching voclosporin. In the U.S., NCE designation would allow for 5 years of additional patent life. This additional years of patent life is on top of the usual 20 year patent terms.

When the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issues a patent to the inventor, this will exclude other competitors from “making, using, offering for sale, or selling the invention throughout the United States or importing the invention into the United States.” However, this exclusion is limited. Generally, a new patent provides exclusivity for 20 years from the date of the patent application filing in the United States. In Aurinia’s case, they filed in 2002. Exclusivity is granted upon approval of a drug product if the statutory requirements are met.

According to Michael Martin, Aurinia will get the pediatric extension since they are committed to a pediatric study. As a result, the company will obtain an additional 6 months of exclusivity, regardless of trial result. “Even if the study is negative, the FDA gives 6 months for the effort.” By law, certain new drug applications are permitted to obtain an additional six months of exclusivity as long as the drug manufacturer submits FDA-requested information. For example, assume the company obtains 5-year NCE exclusivity for voclosporin in the U.S. Then the expected pediatric exclusivity will give Aurinia a total of patent protection of 5.5 years of NCE exclusivity in the U.S.

The European Union provides intellectual property extension rights through offering Supplementary Protection Certificates (“SPC”). After the general drug patent expires (20 years from filing), then SPC becomes active and usually provides a maximum of 5 years extension. The objective of the SPC is to compensate the company for taking risks in conducting lengthy clinical trials. You can read more about SPC here.

On October 23, 2014, Aurinia hosted a Lupus Key Opinion Leader breakfast to provide details of the company's ongoing Phase-II lupus nephritis study. You view the webcast here. Particularly, listen to the question asked about intellectual properties, which starts at the webcast’s 42 minutes 49 seconds. Former AUPH CEO, Stephen Zaruby explains that the company expects to have patent coverage until 2029. The abridged story is that the reformulation process of voclosporin was done by Roche. Formulation was switched to be a 90-10 tran-sis ratio and the company realized a new composition matter patent, which is how they get to the year 2029 with the extensions. Voclosporin is a mixture (with 90% formulation) and is much more potent. The reason why Zaruby’s patent expectation is different than the aforementioned year 2027 is because it depends on how this new composition matter patent is viewed when reissued. In short, depending on what the public records say, it may add another 607 days onto year 2027, which will extend the patent to year 2029.

The grand opportunity now is that Aurinia has prudently reacquired necessary patents and intellectual properties from ILJIN Life Science Co., Ltd. (“ILJIN”) and Lux Biosciences Inc. (“Lux”) to maximize market value of voclosporin for shareholders.

Reacquiring patents from ILJIN Life Science Co., Ltd. - Transplant Indication

Effective January 28, 2011, Isotechnika Pharma Inc. reacquired the rights and license for voclosporin in transplant and autoimmune indications in the United States and other regions outside of Europe from ILJIN. Essentially, this agreement allowed Isotechnika to retain the intellectual properties associated with voclosporin. On February 5, 2013, news broke of a merger between Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and then-privately-held Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. According to Dr. Richard Glickman, “The consolidation of the intellectual property of these two companies ensures that this significant market opportunity is well protected and provides a powerful platform to create true stakeholder value.”

This strategic move by the company underscores the importance of the possibility of conducting future global licensing transactions for the transplant indication. Experts in the transplantation field believe that CNIs like voclosporin play a crucial role in reducing transplant rejection. Currently, approximately 95% of all transplant patients are discharged from hospital with lifelong CNI therapy, which presents a noteworthy market opportunity for Aurinia’s transplant patent.

Reacquiring patents from Lux Biosciences Inc. – Dry Eye Indication

On February 27, 2014, Lux signed an agreement with Aurinia, which allowed the latter company to reacquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialize voclosporin for the treatment and prevention of all ophthalmic diseases. The term ophthalmic refers to the eye and its diseases. At the time, this key agreement symbolized a remarkable milestone for Aurinia as the company continued to consolidate its intellectual property for voclosporin. According to the audited financial statements, Aurinia has retained a portfolio of patents focused around delivering voclosporin in high concentrations to various tissues of the eye, which has the potential to be of therapeutic value to patients. “The company will explore its strategic options to exploit shareholder value from this intellectual property.” Figure 3 shows the company’s dedication in continually obtaining non-expired granted ophthalmic patents, which offers a real opportunity for investors in getting exposure to a future disease indication.

The company’s ambition in reacquiring the patents signals a possibility of future pursuit of out-license opportunities for their ophthalmic patents, which allows for the delivery of voclosporin to the ocular surface for conditions such as dry eyes in humans.

Aurinia’s management team continually shows conviction in voclosporin’s potential for additional indications. For instance, the company entered into a licensing deal with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) regarding dry eye syndrome in dogs in April 2017. This agreement holds the promise of obtaining future licensing deals for human applications. The next potential goal for the team is a licensing deal so voclosporin can transform and compete in the multi-billion dollar human dry eye disease industry. Currently, the leading drug in this niche is Allergan’s (NYSE: AGN) FDA approved Restasis, which generated $1.48B in 2016. Restasis represented 10% of Allergen’s 2016 total net revenue. As shown in Figure 4, the dry eye drug market appears bright and presents a growing opportunity. This indication is most likely on Aurinia’s horizon, and it will only be a matter of time before the company decides on pursuing it own their own or out-licensing.



Catalyst – Begins with changing the investor’s perception

Investors should look forward to an upcoming catalyst in Fall 2017 when Aurinia will announce their plan for the new indications, which may include transplant and/or human dry eyes. Either would add value to the company.

On two separate occasions, Dr. Glickman has clearly articulated that the company is exploring other indications, and the public announcement will come within the upcoming three months. The first public declaration of this was during the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting on June 21, 2017. The second occurrence was during an interview with Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Mad Money Show on July 18, 2017.

Timeframe – Patience required to capitalize on true value

According to the company’s 40-F annual report from 2016, their strategic plan is to remain dedicated to developing voclosporin for lupus nephritis indication. To fully reap the benefits of a potential 300% upside from the current share price of ~$6.00 (as of August 2017), investors should view this company as a multi-year investment.

The company has conducted market research with 900 rheumatologists and nephrologists across the United States, Europe, and Japan to determine the appropriate market size of voclosporin for treating lupus nephritis. Research showed that approximately 125,000 to 200,000 patients in the United States and 175,000 to 250,000 patients in the European Union suffer from lupus nephritis. Stephen Zaruby mentioned that he believes that at least 200,000 and most likely more patients have lupus nephritis. Moreover, Stephen Zaruby estimates that greater than 100,000 of those patients are already using CellCept, which is indicative of voclosporin having a well-defined patient population. The cost of voclosporin for this rare disease will likely command a price tag of at least $30,000-50,000. Although, in August 2016, the Medical Marketing Economics, LLC (“MME”) estimated that the prevalence of lupus nephritis supports a price range of $50,000 to $100,000.

Data for Phase III lupus nephritis trial is expected to be announced in late 2019. Assuming that data shows statistical significance, then Aurinia has an exciting opportunity to begin the marketing process in 2020. Assume there is a 10% penetration rate of United States patients, which will yield on the conservative side of 20,000 patients using the drug. Now, assume a conservative price of $30,000/year for the drug.

As shown in Figure 5, the cost of voclosporin to treat lupus nephritis is well aligned with other autoimmune therapy pricing. Here are some of the benefits that the patient will gain from undergoing voclosporin treatment: ability to work, decrease hospital visits, reduce chance of obtaining end stage renal damage, and boost in quality of life. Therefore, economically speaking, the annual cost of $30,000 is justified as the aforementioned gains can be argued to be valued much greater than the cost.

(Figure 5 – Source: Aurinia’s 08/04/2016 Investor Breakfast Presentation)

In total, annual revenue calculation comes out to be $600 million dollars. Then, multiply the price-to-sales ratio of 3, which is a conservative number as most pharmaceutical companies range from ratio of 2-5. Overall, the market cap potential is $1.8 billion dollars. There are approximately 83 million shares outstanding, which translates to an intrinsic value of $21/share post-2020. Keep in mind, this calculation assumes the conservative numbers provided by management and also omits the European and Japan market, as their drug pricing will likely be less than the United States due to the country’s regulation. As well, this estimated price does not factor in future disease indications.

Outstanding Financial Health

On August 10, 2017, Aurinia reported second quarter 2017 financial results. Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were $189.8 million as at June 30, 2017 compared to $202.1 million as of March 31, 2017. This results in an cash burn rate of ~$10 million in one quarter. Currently, the company has 45 recruitment sites operating for their Phase III trial, and plans to open roughly another 150 recruitment sites. CEO Dr. Glickman mentioned in Jim Cramer’s interview, that he wants the company to be much more aggressive upfront in recruitment. As a result, the cash burn rate will likely increase in Q3 and Q4 2017.

Despite the increase in upcoming quarterly cash burn, Aurinia is in excellent financial health according to their latest Q2 2017 balance sheet. Figure 6 shows the company’s strong asset balance, in addition to no debt. Surprisingly, the earnings report also shows $300,000 in revenue generated from the MRK’s dog dry eye partnership, which was labeled as Technology Access Fee. As well, investors should pay attention to the announcement of new indications in Fall as Aurinia may likely receive upfront cash payments, royalties, and milestone payments from licensing voclosporin for these indications to interested pharmaceutical companies. Overall, the company is strategically managing its funds and will not need to dilute in the nearby future. Dr. Glickman stated that the company has enough cash to operate through 2020.

Risk

Hypothetically, if voclosporin succeeds in Phase III trial, there is still potential risk with FDA approval. Prior to selling a novel drug in the United States, Aurinia will have to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”). The NDA will evaluate the safety and efficacy of voclosporin, while also covering the manufacturing processes. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the NDA before commercialization of voclosporin. Furthermore, risk is elevated as FDA can withdraw its own approval should they discover failure to comply with post-marketing standards and also uncover significant adverse events in patients.

On January 2, 2013, news announced that Lux Biosciences Inc. failed its Phase III trial of treating non-infectious uveitis with voclosporin. Therefore, Lux returned the intellectual properties of ophthalmic patents back to Aurinia. Investors should be wary of Aurinia’s potential failure to out-license these ophthalmic patents to other pharmaceutical companies. In addition, if Aurinia decides to pursue the human dry eye indication, they will potentially face future public offering to raise capital to fund the trial. The likelihood of getting FDA approval for dry eye is a daunting task. According to Optometrist Paul Karpecki, from 2003-2013, a total of 14 companies have unsuccessfully attempted to secure FDA approval for a dry eye drug.

According to the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics, U.S. drug prices can be slashed in half if they lose market exclusivity within the first year. On the second year, the drug price is reduced by an average of 57%. If Aurinia loses market exclusivity, then generic drugs may begin to enter the market space. This would significantly derail the company, as Aurinia currently relies solely on the voclosporin patents to generate revenue in the future.

Quite frankly, the downside risk is high as Aurinia is a small cap biotech with a single drug in development. CEO Richard Glickman was interviewed by Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Mad Money Show in July 2017. Jim Cramer questioned the CEO in regards to how Aurinia may be portrayed as a binary company. Implication is that if voclosporin fails to show statistical significance in treating lupus nephritis patients in the Phase III trial, then the stock price can potentially be valueless. Admittedly, Dr. Glickman described Aurinia as a speculative company, and informed investors that they should understand the disease, the program, and the quality of management team before investing (Figure 6).

Conclusion

By law, a patent held by Aurinia will exclude other competitors from using voclosporin. Remember, this company’s drug has the chance to be the first American and European drug to treat lupus nephritis. Although this disease is the company’s main focus, investors should remember that Aurinia still may very well want to license or internally develop voclosporin for other indications such as ophthalmic and transplant. Overall, the management team feels confident in their ability to maximize the value of voclosporin. Aurinia has proved they are able to network with other pharmaceutical companies and finalize a deal. Merck (MRK)’s licensing deal for dog dry eyes may likely just be the start.

Stay tuned in Fall. Time will tell.

