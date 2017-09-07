Arconic: Further Downside Ahead

Shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) are up about 24% over the past 12 months, and in my view, it makes sense for investors to take these gains and run. Although there is a very compelling narrative here around the end markets of the company’s products, the valuation doesn’t currently make sense. In my view, investors would be wise to stay on the sidelines until there’s greater proof of an uptick in business. I’ll go through my reasoning below by reviewing the financial statements of the spun-off firm. I’ll also make a comment on the dividend and the stock itself.

Financial Review

When you review Arconic’s financial statements, it becomes clear that this is a cyclical company. Revenue has been choppy, as has net income. Although the company specializes in some aftermarkets that have positive tailwinds associated with them, it has generally not been able to translate those positives into rising net income. That said, the first six months of 2017 may offer investors some hope, as the first two quarters of this year have been quite good in some ways.

Turning to the capital structure, the debt level here isn’t problematic in my view for a few reasons. First, the company has been aggressively paying down debt over the past few years (over the past two years, it's paid back the lion’s share of the approximately $1 billion it borrowed the year before). Second, fully 61% of debt is due in 2021 or later, which is promising. The only problem is the fact that the interest expense is about 6.2%, which seems quite high in my view. The debt is therefore not a problem, but it is worth monitoring going forward.

The chief difficulty from my perspective is what’s happened to the share count and to the dividend itself. The share count has been diluted significantly (by 17.5% since 2014) while the dividend has been cut by 1/3. This may have been the right decision (since the company has paid out $450 million in dividends over the past two years while racking up significant losses in that time), but it is still painful for investors. In my view, the situation at Arconic is the precise opposite of what an investor is looking for. We want to see the dividend per share grow on the back of a declining share count, not the opposite.

Modeling the Future

Investors are more interested in the future than in the past. That truism is no more evident when looking at a company like this one, a company for which so much of the value is predicated on future growth. Whenever I try to predict the future, I keep the exercise as simple as possible by performing a ceteris paribus exercise, where I keep all variables constant but one. In trying to predict what will happen here, I’ll perform a forecast on the dividend change and model its likely impact on price.

Although the dividend has been cut by about 1/3, I’m going to assume that it actually starts to grow at a conservative pace over the next four years. I’ll forecast a growth rate of about 2% from here to 2021, and when I do that, the overall CAGR for these shares sits around 2.6% over the next four years, which I consider a paltry return given the lack of evidence of a sustainable and profitable business.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for ARNC turned bearish on September 5 when it closed below $25.00 - this signals a bearish breakdown, a consolidation pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares falling to the $22.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy ARNC's put options, which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our short trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $25.75.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Investors are most often cursed to access the future cash flows of a given business via public markets, and those markets behave according to rules all their own. When the market is particularly optimistic about the future of some shares (e.g. as in the case of Arconic), the shares are bid up to a point where the risk reward is terrible from an investor perspective. When shares are already priced for perfection, anything less than perfection will tend to drive the shares lower. If perfection is achieved, the market may yawn as the company would simply have met expectations in that case. The other difficulty with companies whose shares are priced for perfection is that there’s always a nasty surprise around the corner. In this case, there may be some litigation on the horizon.

From an investor’s point of view, the facts of the tragic fire in London where 12 people died and several were wounded are less relevant than the potential impact of a civil suit. Given that the fire happened only a few months ago, there may be a civil suit on the horizon still. One thing I do know is that a civil suit can weigh on a stock for years, and this is yet another reason to avoid the name. Given all of the above, shareholders who’ve gained from these shares should follow the likes of Mario Gabelli, John Paulson, Joel Greenblatt, and Michael Price and reduce their exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in ARNC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.