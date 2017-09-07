Major Drilling Group International's (MJDLF) CEO Denis Larocque on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call September 7, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Denis Larocque - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Balser - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Crittenden - RBC Capital Markets

Jacques Wortman - Eight Capital

Daryl Young - TD Securities

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Denis Larocque

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Major Drilling’s conference call for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. With me is David Balser, our CFO. You should all have received a copy of our results, which were released last night, if not, please contact our office or visit our website at majordrilling.com.

Before we get started, I’d like to caution you as usual, that during the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Such statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events or results may differ materially.

During the quarter, we continued to see activity levels improve month by month, with growth coming from all the regions. Although we are still very early in the cyclical recovery, it has been a steady climb over the last 18 months. It will be a slow climb for margins as they are affected by transitional issues coming out of a long downturn, like recruiting, training and repair cost and the fact that we are still working through some low margin contracts due to competitive pressures.

The good news is that we are seeing a return of specialized projects as our specialized revenue from specialized projects is up 40% as compared to the same period last year. The company’s net cash position net of debt continues to be strong at $18.9 million.

Capital expenditures were $4.3 million this quarter, as we added four rigs to our fleet as part of our specialized and diversification strategies. As well in anticipation of a recovery and demand for our services, we have made investments in mobile solutions in the field providing tools to our crews inorder to improve safety and productivity. David will take you through a summary of our quarterly results before I come back with the outlook.

David Balser

Thanks, Denis. Total revenue for the quarter was $84 million, up 22% from revenue of $69.1 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 20%, down from 21.9% for the same period last year. The decreased margin resulted from transitional issue such as recruiting, training, repair cost and due to competitive pressures we have some low margin contracts we are still working through.

General and administrative costs were up $1.4 million and $12 million when compared to the same quarter last year. Staffing levels and salaries have increased as activity ramped up from low levels. As well, the Company is investing in recruitment and information technology to prepare for the upturn in the industry.

The provision for income tax for the quarter was a recovery of $400,000 compared to an expense of $900,000 for the same quarter last year. This combined for a net loss of $6.9 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter compared to a net loss of $9.8 million or $0.12 per share for the prior year quarter.

In terms of our financial position, we continue to have one of the most solid balance sheets in the industry. During the quarter, our net cash position, net of debt increased by $800,000 for total net cash position of $18.9 million. The Company spent $4.3 million of capital expenditures adding 4 new rigs and support equipment to our fleet while disposing a four older inefficient more costly rigs.

Total rig count remained steady at 646. The new breakdown for our fleet and utilization is as follows: 322 specialized rig at 26% utilization, 158 conventional rigs at 26% utilization, and 166 underground rigs at 42% utilization for a total rig count of 646 rigs at 30% overall utilization.

As we’ve mentioned before, specialized work in our definition is not necessarily conducted with specialized drills, therefore we shall also give you a breakdown of our revenue by type of work for the quarter.

Specialized work was 59% for the quarter up from 50% same quarter last year. Conventional work was 8% and underground work was 33%. Also seniors and intermediates represented 83% of our revenue in Q1, while juniors has increased 17%.

In terms of commodities, gold projects represented 51% of our revenue while copper was at 24% this quarter. With that overview on our financial situation, I will now turn the presentation back to Denis to discuss the outlook.

Denis Larocque

Thanks, David. We are one of the strongest companies to emerge out of the downturn and we continue to invest to consolidate our position as the leader in our industry. Our strategy is still to dominate specialized drilling while diversifying our services within the drilling industry.

During the quarter, we added four rigs to our fleet as part of our specialized and diversification strategies. Two of the additional rigs are suited for surface drill and blast and great control work as we continue to develop our suite of mine surfaces.

As well, we added another rig to our fleet of mobile underground rigs. Finally, we purchased an ultra deep diamond rig capable of reaching depths of over 4000 meters. As resources continue to be discovered in areas difficult to access, we continue to invest in specialized drilling and remain the leader in that field.

In anticipation of a recovery and demand for our services and expected labor shortages, we have made investments in mobile solutions in the field, providing tools to our crews inorder to improve safety and productivity.

This falls in line with the enhancement of our recruiting and training systems as we bring in a new generation of employees. This year growth has been driven primarily by gold projects as senior gold companies have increased their exploration budgets on average by more than 20%.

As we proceed through the year, we’ve seen gold activity levels stabilizing as companies are following their original plans. On base metals, prices for those commodities continue to recover and we are starting to get more enquiries for base metal projects. If this trend holds, we could see an increase in exploration budgets from base metal companies for calendar 2018.

In the near future, we believe that most commodities will face an imbalance between supply and demand as mining reserves continue to decrease due to the lack of exploration. Mineral reserves of ten of the top senior gold companies have decreased by almost 15% over the last two years. As well, many industry experts expect the copper market will face a deficit position in the next few years, due to the continued production and high grading of mines, combined with the lack of exploration work conducted to replace reserves.

It’s important to note that it takes 10 to 15 years to bring a mine into production from early exploration stages. Therefore, it is expected that at some point in the near future, the need to develop resources in areas that are increasingly difficult to access will significantly increase, at which time we expect to see resurgence in demand for specialized drilling.

That concludes your formal remarks. We invite you to join us for our annual shareholder meeting tomorrow at 3 PM Eastern time which will be held at the TMX Gallery in Toronto.

We’ll now open the call to questions. Operator?

Sam Crittenden

Hi, good morning. Just hoping you could talk a little bit about what you are seeing on the labor side of things. Are you guys able to find skilled drillers, for the contacts you are bidding on or you are having trained people from scratch, and then also are you able to retain your more skilled drillers?

Denis Larocque

Yes, in terms of retention, we have been able to retain more skilled drillers through this downturn by managing our labor force and basically bringing some of our drillers, they became helpers, but very good helpers on projects and what’s happening is that we are bringing back some of those drillers back to a drilling position and then hiring helpers. So a lot of that hiring has been for helpers, but at the same time we need to develop the next generation of drillers as we’ll continue to ramp up the need for drillers that’s going to increase and it will be more difficult.

We are attracting back some people that left the industry, but a lot of people left the industry for good, because it’s been a long down turn and people need some stability and so sometimes they’d rather take a job that is steady, maybe pays a bit less but at least they are home every night. So, it will be a challenge and we are starting – yes, we are starting to see that become the real challenge for the industry and I mean we are hearing – we are hearing it in the market as well from other companies.

Sam Crittenden

So it sounds like the constraint for a lot of companies is still drilling?

Denis Larocque

Yes, and we are just at the beginning. So I mean we’ve said it all along that this would be a very difficult – very difficult to recover because we will have problems finding people, but that means that we are going to have to basically the market is going to have to adjust to accommodate that in terms of pricing and wages.

Sam Crittenden

Right. And then just a question on the contracts you are seeing. Have you seen any of the more specialized or larger type jobs quoted this year, or is it more still just a smaller in a one or two rig type jobs?

Denis Larocque

Now we’ve seen – we’ve seen bigger campaigns and specialized, so that’s why I mean you saw a shift as David mentioned their percentage has gone from 50% to 59% specialized projects and we’ve certainly seen a shift, a return to some of their projects where we were working before or adding rigs to projects where we were working before. I mean, basically when you go in a downturn or when money is more difficult to obtain for drilling projects, specialized projects tend to be cut first but they typically have the highest potential return, so that’s why now we are seeing money coming back to those projects.

Sam Crittenden

Okay, thanks very much Denis.

Denis Larocque

Sam.

Jacques Wortman

Thanks, good morning guys. Could you please go over the rational in a bit of detail on why you decided to draw down $15 million on your revolver specifically at this time or I guess during fiscal Q1? Thanks.

Denis Larocque

Yes, basically it is again as we get prepared for the upturn, we’ve been adding rigs. We also have coming up this quarter the final payment on our earnout, the Taurus acquisition. And also when you ramp up 20 operations around the world they all have cash needs for inventory upfront and mobilization and all kinds of things like that.

So a lot of our cash it’s in all kinds of different bank accounts around the world, so therefore it doesn’t fit all in one bank account, so therefore when you factor all of that we saw that we might have to draw on our line even though you see cash on the balance sheet like I said the cash is kind of spread out around the world and therefore we felt that this was a good time and especially with the interest rate environment it was a good time to draw, but you know I wouldn’t get worried at all because we can reimburse that tomorrow morning if we wanted to. So it’s really just a right pocket to left pocket. So there’s additional cost but we felt that it was that it was a good move to have that cash ready to basically respond – to respond quickly.

Jacques Wortman

Okay, thanks guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey thanks guys for holding the call. I have a couple. Like what would be, I’m trying to get my head around a bit the time line of demand. So if you see like gold and copper – just the headline gold is I think in a one year high here, and I see the equity raising of the two [ph] years are back to 2012 levels. So I was wondering maybe you can talk a bit more about how you seek that all of that flowing through demand and what does it mean for the gold project budgets for next year?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Basically we’re seeing the exact same pattern as we saw in the last two mining cycle, which was from 1990 -- down, I mean down cycle, 1998 to 2003 and then the 2003 was – 2004 was when we saw the recovery. And gold led that without base metal contribution in terms of the exploration I mean, and this is what we saw. So this year gold company has increased our budget by – there are some company that increased our budget by more than 30%, and that what we saw and that’s what has been driving – that’s what driving the bump that we got in the fourth quarter and continuing this quarter compared to last year its driven by the gold companies.

And so the reserves keep being depleted and there's a lot of -- if you look at what gold companies are talking or saying, they are all talking about having to do more exploration and replace reserves and the phenomenon we’re seeing, although there hasn’t been -- it's been a slow summer on financing for juniors, a very slow summary for gold companies. What we're seeing is we’re seeing a lot of seniors investing in juniors or taking positions and financing juniors. And as a means of doing – instead of doing their own exploration internally as a senior company they are spreading money around in different juniors and that's what driving it.

And they are talking about still having to do more, so we’ll see how that pans out when we get to November, December when budgets comes around, and the gold price have been doing well lately, so we'll see how that factors in when we get to November, December. On base metal and particularly to copper, copper always drives 20% to 25% of our activity. We haven’t seen a big influx this year, there’s been a little bit incremental but more and more and especially since copper crossed that $3 threshold couple of weeks ago we’re starting to get more inquiries.

Now those inquiries are for projects for next year, but they are -- its about the same kind of discussions we were having with gold companies last year at this point where they are talking about what kind of machines could we get, what would be the delay, what would be the type of pricing so they’re doing their budget. So we’re getting those inquiries. So if gold – if copper prices and zinc is in the same world, if those prices hold up going towards again October, November, December when budgets are going to be decided by the board. We could see an influx of exploration from base metal companies, so that’s how this thing is playing out. Like I said it’s basically a repeat of what we saw in 2003, 2004, 2005.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And what do you see in the price as these volumes had. It seems if I’m not mistaken that the revenue increased mainly driven by volume. And price, I guess, there’s a little on price because there’s a lot of unused equipment is just coming back into the market? So, how does that really work? And when do you think price could also start picking up a level?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Price has been picking up a bit, but part of the problem is as well there's -- when you ramp up you’ve got a lot of costs, lot of training, you got a lot of recruitment, and also you need to reequip on the consumables, so all the stuff that gets expense upfront and mobilizing. So basically the first price increases that you get and they are not big, but there’s a bit are basically swallowed by the cost increases. And also wages have had to come up because we’re starting to – we need to recruit back people and also we need to retain people. So, all of that is at play.

And typically margins are always lagged jump in revenue. You need to -- before you substantially raise your prices you need to be sure that that this is here to stay. You don’t want to raise your price when competitions are not – the competition is not following and then you end up with no contract. So you still need to balance that. But with cost going up prices are definitely going up, we have no choice and nobody -- right now nobody is making money in the drilling industry, so it needs to – so pricing is going to have to come up.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. And maybe lastly, what do you really see like the margins go over the next – to what extend can margins normalize? Or is it – are things a bit have – they have seen this restructure changed. Some margins you think will remain compressed even if I think towards the end of calendar 2018 and 2019?

David Balser

Yes. Well, like I said, margins, right now we’re – I mean, if you look we play in a range of 20% to 24%, and so until we get some re-pricing which some of that might come at the beginning of 2018 depending on again the level of work we see, and until then we – the contracts we have, they are priced in already. So we are – we have to live with what we have.

And like you said earlier, there’s still competitive pressures out there, but as things turn, I mean, everybody is going to have to raise price just to stay ahead of the cost curve and also if you’re going to be putting additional rates out there you need to get better margins because its not worth putting an extra rate just to make the kind of margins we’re doing these days if you're going to have a lot of headaches to recruit people and everything. So by definition margins are going to increase as the market picks up.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for answering those questions.

David Balser

Thank you.

Daryl Young

Good morning gentlemen.

Denis Larocque

Good morning.

Daryl Young

Just wondering if I can get a little color on the month-over-month increases in activity levels that you’re guys are talking about and kind of what you’re expectations are that over a month and two [ph] -- into Q2, fiscal Q2?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Well again we are getting incremental work, but typically the way things are going to go is that at the beginning of the year when we get budgets. Now, the wildcard is there is the juniors. The juniors can come out of the woodwork pretty much anytime during the year. But the seniors typically work a lot more on the calendar -- work on the calendar timing. So therefore that's why we saw a jump in at the beginning February, March we saw a big jump compared to last year as we started the year because budget for gold companies came up and all that work came through and now they're basically operating on those plans all the way through this year.

And the incremental work that’s coming through, comes from the juniors and percentage of juniors is up versus last year and that’s been what’s been the – when you talk about the month-by-month increase that’s basically what’s been driving that month-by-month increase on top of what the seniors are doing. And we’re probably going to see the same pattern in 2018. Now the one thing I’ll caution you going into Q2 is you would have seen the big shift in the Canadian dollar versus U.S. dollar and because we report in Canadian dollar right away we’re probably going to be behind something like $4 million just from the currency conversion at the same activity level or probably going behind by 4 million.

And but again activity level continues to increase, so our hope is we’ll make that up and more – and more in the next quarter, but I mean we’re swimming against that conversion. Now, from a bottom-line perspective our costs as well are coming down in Canadian dollar terms, so bottom line is not going to affected much, but it just again if you just look at the top line itself and the margins won’t affected either because of that, but just if you look at the – just at the top line in terms of conversion, that’s going to be affected.

Daryl Young

Okay. And so, looking at the full year outlook for the fiscal period, I guess it would be too simplistic to say budgets are up 20% or more, total revenue would be up 20% or more?

David Balser

I am not sure I follow. You mean, this fiscal year?

Daryl Young

Yes, so, fiscal 2018.

David Balser

I mean the first quarter we were up 27% in terms of revenue and this quarter we’re up 22%. So, it is following the trend. And again remember that, it's only gold companies that have increased their budgets, right?

Daryl Young

Right.

David Balser

And gold companies, I’d say -- I said, they are up by more than 20%, its more like 25% increase versus last year what we’re seeing so.

Daryl Young

Okay. And then, on the margin front, just wondering if we could get a little color on the difference between Q4, when we’re at kind of 24% now down to 20%, just what some of that delta was?

David Balser

Yes. I mean, part of the issue I mean, we are again in the ramp up we have costs, we have repairs and so, again I mentioned we’ll be playing in that probably in that 20% to 24% range. And because it's a relatively low revenue level, it's about – historically some of the lowest level we’ve had in terms of volume, it doesn't take much for if you have cost, extra cost here to repair a few rigs or to affect your margins. And the other aspect though is that we are investing. So we are spending money on different initiatives in the field that we’re basically expensing and that’s hitting margins as well.

I mean things on recruitment we’re testing out new rates and new features and some times we do some of that at very low margin just because its part of the development cost of those initiatives and we have ramped up those initiatives this quarter.

Daryl Young

Right. Okay.

Ahmad Shaath

[Indiscernible] just probably I’ve missed this since I joined quite a bit late. Can you just go over the utilization numbers again if possible?

David Balser

Sure.

Ahmad Shaath

26%.

David Balser

Yes. Specialized rigs were 26%, conventional rigs were 26%, underground was 42% and then total was 30%.

Ahmad Shaath

30%. Okay. Thanks, David.

David Balser

Okay.

Ahmad Shaath

Most of my questions have been answered. Thanks guys.

David Balser

All right. Thanks so much.

Jacques Wortman

Thanks, guys, just a bit of a soft question here. In the current competitive environment that we’re in, how does Major identify new business? Is it a case of inbound calls or inquiries as you say? Or are there other avenues or channels to proactively go out and get new business and seek new business? Anything you can provide there will be helpful.

Denis Larocque

Well, it’s both [ph]. I mean we get basically a lot of it has been previous customers that are basically re-restarting their programs especially on the specialized front. They want their drilling done and they want to ensure they get their programs done and they were really satisfied with the drilling they got last time, so we’re getting those phone calls. But there's also -- we've got a marketing team that goes out and talks to all the companies about their programs coming up, and we're talking to the seniors to get an idea of what their plans are, so that we’re able to get a foot in their. So its bit of both – its both inbound and then also us doing some marketing efforts.

Jacques Wortman

And that's you own proprietary marketing guys, right? It’s not an outside firm you would use or…?

Denis Larocque

No. It’s our guys. And typically it’s not like we have a salesforce. It's really our managers that are operational people that basically can talk the talk.

Jacques Wortman

Okay. Thanks very much.

Denis Larocque

Well, thank you. And again, don’t forget our AGM tomorrow afternoon at the 3 P.M. Thanks everybody.

