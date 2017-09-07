Independence Realty Just Got Cheap

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) just got cheap again on a nearly 10% dip from the secondary offering announced 9/5/17. This screenshot of my streamer shows it down 9.7% intraday 9/6/17.

This article will discuss why the market hated the issuance and why we think the dip is an excellent buying opportunity.

The acquisition

For a total price of $228mm, IRT bought 9 multifamily properties containing 2,353 units, located in Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Louisiana. It was funded through issuance of 14.375mm shares (including the greenshoe), assumption of $58.50mm of mortgages and the rest with debt. Shown below is our analysis of the purchase.

While the issuance price was $9.25, IRT’s realization after fees was likely closer to $9.00, giving a 8.22% dilutive cost of equity based on estimated FFO of $0.74. Factoring in the debt costs, we get a total annual cost of financing the deal equal to $14.36mm.

The financials released in the offering 8-K reveal NOI of $12.796mm for 2016 and similar figures in the first half of 2017. Thus, the deal will initially be positive to FFO, but dilutive to FFO on a per share basis by about 2 pennies annually.

I suspect the market performed similar analysis and traded it down as a result. 2 pennies of dilution should not cause a nearly 10% dip, so why such a large drop?

Why such a large drop?

We think it was a combination of the investment public’s distaste for management and programmatic trading. Management came from RAIT Financial (RAS) which is nearly dying partially due to the decisions Scott Schaeffer and team made while at the helm. In seeing its downfall, or potentially some activism from Highland Capital, Schaeffer et. al. fled to IRT, becoming their internal managers. This is a rather ugly track record and we are just as apprehensive of alignment issues as the market. With this foundation of distrust, the market may have assumed an ulterior motive for the offering. Specifically, a play to increase the size of the company because a larger company means larger paychecks for management.

This assumption, along with the dilution, could have reasonably tanked the stock perhaps 4%-6%. From there, programmatic trading took over. 5% is a common stop loss threshold causing people to inadvertently sell into the void. This automatic selling could have dropped the stock further, triggering more stop losses that were perhaps at deeper thresholds of 6% and 7%. The cycle continued, dropping IRT further as the day wore on.

Of course, there is no proving this is what happened and we are merely speculating as to the nature of the drop, but the volume backs up our theory. IRT traded over 6.5mm shares on 9/6/17 compared to a 52 week average daily volume of 873K. That is over 7X normal volume, and this is before the new shares hit.

As a side note, I consider stop losses to generally be a terrible idea. Many consider stop losses to be a form of risk control, but frequently they just cause irresponsible selling with poor timing. Anyone remember the flash crash of August 24 th, 2015, or perhaps May 6 th, 2010, where blue chip stocks dropped double digits in an instant?

So now that we have any idea why IRT dropped so far, let us dive in to why we think this is an opportunity.

Value-add Opportunities

The portfolio of assets which IRT is acquiring is B class in a variety of areas which on average have fairly good job/population growth.

Importantly, these assets are currently undermanaged in my opinion, making for significant value-add opportunities for IRT. We categorize these as renovations and synergies with each broken down and explained below.

Renovation opportunity

Since some of the assets have gone well over a decade since their last renovation, they are in need of a fix. While we were not given an exact number of units, management indicated on the offering call that it was substantial, so we are assuming just under half of the units, or 1000.

Further, management gave an estimated $5000 per refurbishment with a ROIC of 25%. While this number may seem ambitious, we have seen NexPoint Residential (NXRT) achieve a similar ROIC on comparable refurbishments and on a large scale.

Running through the numbers in the table above, this results in $0.013 in incremental FFO/share from renovation. Our assumption for the cost of funding is based on a 3.7% mortgage which is comparable to IRT’s current fixed rate mortgages.

Synergies

The synergy opportunity comes from the current margin underperformance of the properties. The financials released in the 8-K and shown below reveal a NOI margin of 55.8% for the full year period.

In constrast, IRT’s same store portfolio operates at an NOI margin of 60.6%.

Source: IRT Supplemental

The new properties are of similar scale and similar submarkets to IRT’s current portfolio so we believe a comparable margin is achievable. Taking the margin up to 60.6% would provide incremental NOI of $1.11mm.

That is about $0.013 per share. Combined with the renovation opportunity we see $0.026 of FFO per share in value-add. This more than makes up for the near term dilution of the acquisition.

Overall neutral

While the value-add opportunities could make it accretive overall, there is some delay to their effects and also some execution risk. Overall, I think the benefits of the acquisition/offering roughly cancel out the negatives making the overall transaction basically neutral to value.

This contrasts sharply with what has happened to the market price and, in my opinion, a dislocation of this magnitude represents opportunity. The dip is a cheap entry point into what was already a value stock. We see significant upside from the reduced level, even beyond its former price.

Growth

People often cite the reason for IRT’s low multiple as its management, and as we discussed above, I share some of the market’s concern. However, these guys are actually fairly good property managers. They buy in the correct submarkets which have a good mix of higher cap rates and job/population growth. This has led to an excellent record of organic growth for IRT.

Source: SNL Financial

With the value-add of the new acquisitions, we expect this trend to continue. A run rate of ~5% same store NOI growth would translate into substantially more FFO/share growth due to the amplifying effects of leverage and the growth in FFO margin that would ensue. For clarification, as NOI increases, costs below that line do not increase proportionally because many of them are fixed in nature. This gets IRT to double digit FFO/share growth going forward.

Valuation

IRT is not priced like a company with the potential to rapidly grow FFO/share. It is deeply discounted to peers at a ~6.5% cap rate while other apartment REITs go for ~5.5%.

Source: SNL Financial

It is the second cheapest multifamily REIT at a multiple of 12.8X compared to a peer mean and median of 19.4X and 19.8X respectively.

APTS is arguably not even a fair comp because it is partially retail and has a significant overhang of in-the-money warrants.

Multifamily fundamentals are strong with low vacancy giving landlords the ability to push rents. The growth available to the sector is largely baked in through the high multiples, but IRT is the exception. It is a value play on a growth sector and could see material multiple expansion.

Upside

We think it is likely the price dip from the offering will be quickly undone providing about 6% near term upside from $9.80 where it currently trades intraday 9/7/17. From there, we think there is room for material multiple expansion. IRT has just as much growth potential as the other multifamily REITs indicating potential for a 19X multiple, but we think there should be and will be a discount applied for management’s history. All things considered, I would consider 15X to be a fair value multiple for IRT. This implies a market price of $11.25 or about 15% above today’s price.

Additionally, IRT has a yield of 7.5% so investors are well paid to hold it through these dips.

Risks and concerns

Hurricane Irma is slated to hit areas in which IRT has properties. It could be beneficial to demand for IRT’s properties as dislodged residents will need affordable apartments, but it could also destroy some property. Even the best meteorologists could not tell you if IRT’s properties will be damaged, so I have no chance to predict the outcome.

Synergy and refurbishment value-add are speculative at this point. While I believe there are fundamentals in place to make realization plausible, it is by no means a sure thing. The 25% ROIC number was not fully explained by management so it could just be aggressive underwriting. If these fail to come in, IRT’s growth could be less impressive than I have suggested.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long IRT and NXRT. I am personally long IRT and NXRT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRT, NXRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.