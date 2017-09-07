WPP Invests $5 Million Gimlet Media For Podcasting Network

The investment deal is part of a more active trend for WPP as it seeks to increase its presence in digital advertising markets.

Quick Take

Digital media agency conglomerate WPP (WPPGY) has announced a $5 million investment in podcasting firm Gimlet Media.

Gimlet has created a network of high quality and popular podcasts aimed at younger demographic listeners.

WPP has been actively investing in media companies in recent years as it transitions its business model to seek revenue streams from digital sources vs. its historical focus on print.

Investee Company

New York City-based Gimlet was founded in 2014 to develop a network of high quality, narrative podcasts.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Alex Blumberg, who was previously executive producer of This American Life and co-founder of Planet Money.

Below is a recent video of Gimlet’s founder Alex Blumberg on the state of podcasting:

(Source: K Street Media)

The company operates a ‘membership’ service for $5 per month that provides members with early access to podcasts and other services.

It says that its podcasts are downloaded ‘12 million times per month in over 190 countries.’

Gimlet has raised a total of $27.5 million in financing, including the current funding from WPP, from a large group of venture capital firm and other early stage investors including Betaworks, Emerson Collective, Lowercase Capital, Cross Culture Ventures, Knight Enterprise Fund and individuals.

Investment Terms and Rationale

WPP has invested its $5 million at an undisclosed valuation level, although I suspect the valuation would have a difficult time exceeding $50 million, due to the relatively small current size of the podcasting market at under $300 million.

Historically, WPP hasn’t been very active as an investor in startups, but has ramped up its investment rate more recently, as it stated,

The Group has invested in digital content companies like Russell Simmons' All Def Digital, Fullscreen, Indigenous Media, Imagina (a content rights and media company based in Spain), MRC, Mic, Mitú, Refinery29, Uproxx Media Group and VICE.

WPP has been very active as an acquirer, as the table shows below,

(Source: Crunchbase)

WPP has been acquisitive due to the rise of data-driven and digital oriented advertising and marketing technologies that it has acquired in order to provide the kinds of digital content that brand advertisers have been demanding.

As WPP said in the deal announcement,

The investment continues WPP's strategy of focusing on three key areas that differentiate the Group's offering to clients: technology, data and content.

WPP has set itself a goal of ‘40 - 45% of revenue to be derived from digital in the next four to five years.

As of June 30, 2017, management stated that digital represented 41% of the firm’s revenues, so it appears to have already achieved that goal.

Its investment in Gimlet is well within WPP’s wheelhouse given recent investments in other digital media firms.

Accordingly, I expect to see an increased investment posture based on the recent uptick in activity, as WPP continues to pursue increased digital revenue streams.

