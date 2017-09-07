Good Riddance To 'Rates Up, REITs Down'

Don’t be fooled by the relatively “quiet” performance of the REIT average. Intra-sector divergence continues to be significant. The spread between the top and bottom sectors is a whopping 46% YTD.

We use our relative valuation model to compare REITs to other benchmarks. REITs appear cheap relative to high-yield bonds and equities and appear fairly valued relative to treasury yields.

As interest rate uncertainty has faded, volatility in the REIT sector has declined to post-recession lows. The new real estate GICS index may also be helping to reduce volatility.

REITs actually outperformed when interest rates shot higher after the 2016 election and have underperformed as yields have returned to 2017 lows.

Good riddance to the financial media’s favorite narrative: “Rates up, REITs Down.” Correlations between REITs and interest rates have returned to their historical average near zero.

Real Estate Relative Valuation Update

We evaluate REITs based on both absolute and relative metrics. Our relative valuation model is based on Free Cash Flows, also known as AFFO and FAD. On the absolute level, we compare current REIT FCF multiples to historic FCF multiples. On the relative level, we recognize that REITs must be evaluated based on the currently available investment alternatives: credit, equities, and treasury bonds. We analyze FCF yield spreads to other benchmark yield spreads in the treasury bond, credit bond, and equity markets. We focus on the post-recession period beginning in 2010 and note the limitations of this approach at the end of the document.

Quiet Outside, But Noisy Inside

Since our last update in mid-2Q17, REITs (VNQ and IYR) have risen just 1% even as the 10-year yield declined 9 basis points to 2017 lows. As always, though, the broader average masks the significant intra-sector divergences. The "Yield REIT" sectors including net lease and manufactured housing have significantly outperformed during this time, but the overall REIT index has been held back by weak performance in the "Growth REIT" sectors: office, mall, and hotel sectors.

Volatility in the REIT sector has declined considerably since late 2016. This may be partially a result of the inclusion in the GICS index that occurred in late 2016, and partially a reflection of the broader decline in volatility in all risk assets. REITs have historically been a notoriously volatile asset class. A sustained and structural decrease in volatility could make the sector more attractive to some shorter-time-horizon investors, which could boost valuation levels and improve risk-adjusted-return metrics.

The financial media narrative of "Rates up, REITs down," which we continue to say is an oversimplification of a complex issue, was incorrect over the past several months. As pointed out, much of the rise in interest rates after the election was a function of inflation expectations rather than real interest rates.

We show the regression between the REIT ETF and the intermediate-term Treasury ETF (IEF). Rolling 120-day correlations are shown below. We pointed out in our last update that correlations had reached "extreme" levels that had not been seen since the Taper Tantrum of 2013. We see that correlations have decreased considerably throughout 2017.

Looking at the sector level, we note the significant volatility seen within the sub-sectors. The spread between the best-performing REIT sector, Data Centers, and the worst-performing sector, Malls, is a substantial 47%!

REIT FCF Valuations

Currently, REITs trade at a 21.1x FCF multiple, which is slightly above the post-recession average. We noted last November that it was the first month in nearly a year that REITs traded below the 20x FCF multiple and theorized that the sector was cheap. REITs have rallied more than 10% off those levels and now appear fairly valued, based on this particular view.

During the run-up to record highs in June through August of 2016, REIT FCF multiples extended to levels unseen since the end of the recession. The five-year FCF multiple for REITs is roughly 20.7x. During the record highs of August, FCF multiples extended above 23.5x.

REITs Appear Fairly-Valued Versus Interest Rates

We look at FCF yield spreads to evaluate REITs on a relative basis compared to nominal yields, real yields, and S&P 500 earnings yields. First, we look at FCF yield spreads relative to the 10-year yield. Relative to both real yields and nominal yields, REITs are currently trading roughly in line with their post-recession averages. Next, we look at REITs compared to the S&P 500 trailing 12-month earnings yield. Relative to the S&P 500 earnings yield, REITs have continued to appear cheaper in recent years as equity earnings multiples have expanded while REIT multiples have stayed relatively flat.

(Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Hoya Capital Real Estate, Multipl.com)

REITs Appear Cheap Versus Credit Bonds

Historically, REITs have traded in close correlation with investment grade and high-yield bonds, perhaps their most appropriate alternatives. The risk profile of REITs, based on historical data, is slightly higher than investment grade bonds but lower than high-yield bonds. Investment grade bonds are more bond-like while high-yield bonds are more equity-like in their correlations and performance. The 2016 rally in high-yield bonds has continued into 2017, which has made REITs look cheap in comparison. Compared to investment-grade bonds, REITs appear fairly valued or slightly cheap.

(Bank of America Corporate BBB and A Index, Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Limitations of the Relative Valuation Model

We note that free cash flow-based metrics are just one valuation tool in a REIT investor's toolbox. Historical spreads and correlations can change significantly over time, especially as we progress through different economic regimes. More importantly, using spreads to value REITs implies that REITs are very bond-like and predictable. For some REITs, this may be true, but in aggregate, REITs are historically very volatile, particularly over shorter-time horizons. Upside or downside surprises in REIT earnings can also significantly alter the relative valuations in very short order. It's important to keep these limitations in mind and use these models as a snapshot in time rather than a predictive model.

Bottom Line: Good Riddance To "Rates Up, REITs Down"

