Launching The Total Pharma Tracker - Your Guide To The Precise World Of Healthcare Investing

Our service will help you pick investable catalytic events in the lifecycle of healthcare companies, and back it all up with smart large cap investment and some momentum trades.

The reason: healthcare companies progress through regulated and cyclic catalytic phases while other companies move linearly and are unregulated by any single government body.

We strongly believe healthcare investing is a precision science, while other sectors are less precise.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for The Total Pharma Tracker, a new Marketplace service by Avisol Capital Partners).

Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic - Ben Graham.

We are excited to announce the launch of our new Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, The Total Pharma Tracker.

Our motivation - precision in healthcare investing

Seeking Alpha attracts high quality investors because it offers high quality information on diverse sectors. So, why a service focused on healthcare alone? Well, because healthcare companies run through a cyclic process in drug development, and each stage of that process impacts the company stock. Usually, these stages follow a known timelines - so an expert can predict with a decent amount of precision exactly when a catalyst will move a stock.

Now, if the expert can also predict - correctly - which way the stock will move, then we have the most coveted investment tool right here - a tool that can predict the future. An expert can do this by studying phase 2 data and predicting phase 3 results based on that (1st major catalyst); or by studying phase 3 data and predicting NDA/BLA results based on that (2nd major catalyst); or by studying market dynamics and predicting drug uptake based on that (3rd major catalyst). Besides, there are various minor catalysts, whose effect on a stock can be precisely predicted if you know how.

Try doing that with tech, or oil, or banking stocks. There’s no broad cyclicality there - stock movements occur due to one time events. One time events lack predictive power, which results in imprecision.

What motivates us - busy healthcare professionals with regular day jobs or practices - is that we believe we have the expertise and the experience to understand healthcare data, and the passion to share that knowledge with fellow investors.

One of us actually believes that every child - at the age of 10 - should be given a small sum of money and told to earn their college tuition by investing that money. If that were possible, the world would be full of teenaged Warren Buffetts who are financially independent by the time they were 20. Investing - we call that the “active life of leisure” around here.

Who we are

Dr UK Maiya is an MD oncologist who has been, among many other things, an Observer, Dept. of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida, USA in June 1996 (CV available on request). Dr Dutta is a veterinary surgeon and the Managing Partner at Avisol, and Dr Ganguly is a senior Paediatric surgeon with double FRCS degrees. Read their biographies here. We are actively assisted by 2 finance professionals.

Who should use this service

That should also tell you who is the target audience of this service. Three types of investors will benefit from what we offer:

1. industry professionals who want to discuss their own ideas with fellow professionals;

2. knowledgeable lay investors looking to develop their expertise on the sector;

3. and most importantly, lay investors looking for more hands-on guidance on what to buy, what to sell, when to buy and sell - and leave the “why” to our discretion.

Moreover, this isn’t only for people with extensive healthcare portfolios. A well-diversified portfolio should necessarily have a few top healthcare stocks because, like I said, healthcare investing is so amazingly precise. Our service will help you choose those 5-10 top notch stocks. Of course, if you are more healthcare focused, this is where you will want to be.

Why pay for something that also seems available for free

We will continue writing articles for the free site, but the premium membership gets you insight that isn’t available there. That insight is simply the “bottom line” of an investment idea discussion. You read a nice investment article, but you are forced to draw your own investment conclusions there - should I buy, when should I buy, what’s a proper entry point, when should I take profit, when should I sell out. These conclusions are tailor made for you within the Total Pharma Tracker service.

Here’s a little chart that sums up the differences:

Our promise to you - increase your knowledge and your bottomline

That insight is what’s worth paying $400/year for. Assuming you start from scratch, you will make more than that sum many times over - take our word for it. It is difficult to make promises in the imprecise, chance-driven world of investing. You won’t find a money manager giving you guarantees. But this is healthcare - so, if you follow us, stay actively involved with us, then, before the time to renew your annual subscription comes by, you will know exactly why you should continue investing in us. Because by then you will see noticeable differences in your knowledge of healthcare investing - and in your bottomline.

Our track record

As for our track record, we have been investing for decades, and we have made many good calls and some bad calls. However, overall, we have generally managed to beat the market by a large factor over the years.

Here's a recent example of a call we made - and published on Seeking Alpha. Gilead’s (GILD) CAR-T acquisition was predicted by Dr Maiya, our oncologist, in a series of articles earlier this year. While we didn’t actually predict the acquisition in the particular company, Kite Pharma (KITE), we correctly predicted that Gilead’s recent management changes and other events indicate they will make an acquisition in the CAR-T space. That is exactly what they did.

Another good call is Halozyme (HALO), a stock we like very much. Since we covered it 3 weeks ago, ranking it at the top of a set of 6 similar stocks, it went up almost 15%. Check that out - go to our profile, see our articles here and here. While you are at it, feel free to follow us by hitting the FOLLOW button.

What’s behind the subscription wall

Once you subscribe, you will see our entire watchlist, and get involved in the process of vetting that watchlist and developing a model portfolio out of it. You will get investment ideas - with buy/sell calls that are not available to free users. You will get direct access to our expert panel through live chat and QA sessions. You will get almost daily trade ideas - if necessary on your phone through WhatsApp. You will get upcoming catalyst alerts for watchlist/portfolio stocks, our review of conference abstracts and other primary source material, and be involved in the entire investment process.

None of these things are available to free users on the site. They just get to see the trailer.

Right now, The Total Pharma Tracker is available at a price of $40/moth or $400/year. But these prices are only available for a limited time.

Sign up NOW! These are legacy prices for the first 30 members only

Why should you sign up now? The same reason it is best to invest in the right phase 2 drug candidate rather than in a marketed drug product - the odds are higher, we are new, we are undervalued, you pay less now because you trusted us and came onboard early. Our initial price is a legacy price, and it will only be available for the first 30 members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, HALO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.