Verastem Beats The Odds

On Wednesday, Verastem (VSTM) defied the odds when it had reported positive phase 3 results for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). What is most remarkable is that not only were these results positive, but there was a major turnaround with the drug in question. With these results on hand, Verastem has a good shot at seeking approval for duvelisib in CLL patients.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as DUO. It recruited a total of 319 patients who were randomized to either receive duvelisib or ofatumumab One quick thing to note is that ofatumumab was developed by Novartis (NVS), and is the current standard of care for patients with CLL (Marketed by Novartis as ARZERRA). Despite that fact, duvelisib came out on top in the trial meeting the primary endpoint of the study. The primary endpoint was to determine progression-free survival (NYSE:PFS) between duvelisib and ofatumumab. Verastem's drug was far better in terms of PFS. Duvelisib achieved a statistically significant PFS rate of 13.3 months. That compares to 9.9 months for those patients treated with ofatumumab. The final p-value was p < 0.0001, with a hazard ratio of 0.52. If you subtract the hazard ratio of 0.52 from 1 you will get 0.48. That means that the drug duvelisib reduced the risk of progression or death in these patients by 48%. In my opinion, this drug has shown great success against another drug that currently acts as standard of care.

Turn Of Events

Verastem made it out like a bandit with this positive phase 3 data. The reason being is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) sold the rights to duvelisib for a minimal amount. Back in 2014, Abbvie (ABBV) signed a collaboration agreement for rights to duvelisib from Infinity totaling $805 million. Infinity received an upfront payment of $275 million. Abbvie made a huge bet that the blood cancer drug would succeed. Things were rosy until Infinity reported phase 2 data in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, which was somewhat disappointing. It stated that duvelisib achieved a 46% overall response rate ((ORR). I have to say that the trial achieved the primary endpoint of the study. The problem was that Infinity mentioned in their press release that they hoped the drug would have shown a greater benefit as a monotherapy. Even Abbvie was not impressed, and later decided to end its collaboration agreement with Infinity. That's when the CEO of Infinity, Adelene Perkins, decided that it was time to dump duvelisib as quickly as possible. Well, that's where Verastem comes in. Verastem agreed to acquire duvelisib for a small amount of $28 million in milestone payments. Verastem is to pay Infinity $6 million soon. That's because the $6 million milestone payment was pending positive data from the DUO study, which is the study data noted in the first subsection at the beginning of this article. That means that once and if duvelisib is approved by the FDA, Verastem will have to pay $22 million to Infinity. In addition, Verastem will have to pay high single-digit royalty sales to Infinity as well. In my opinion, Verastem made it out with a good deal. It obtained duvelisib at a very good price.

Market Opportunity

Verastem paid $28 million to acquire duvelisib. It was a good deal for the simple reason that the market opportunity is much larger than that. The estimated market opportunity for duvelisib in patients with CLL is estimated to be between $200 million to $300 million. That's just considering that one indication. That's a pretty good return after only acquiring the drug for $28 million in total. In addition, Verastem is preparing to begin testing duvelisib in peripheral T-cell lymphoma. That will add more indications for this drug, which is a huge plus for Verastem.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Verastem has cash and cash equivalents of $57.9 million as of June 30, 2017. The company anticipates that it has enough cash to fund operations for at least the next 12 months. Typically, a pharmaceutical company does not wait until the end to raise cash. That means that investors should expect a cash raise at least 6 months before the company runs out.

Risks

There are a few risks investing in Verastem. The first being that duvelisib still has to receive FDA approval. There is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. The second risk is that the market opportunity for duvelisib could be lower. It all depends on the competing drugs for the same indication of CLL patients. For example, duvelisib will still have to go up against ARZERRA and other drugs.

Conclusion

Positive phase 3 data from the DUO study provides evidence that duvelisib is an effective drug for patients with CLL. It also provides the basis for an NDA filing to the FDA in the coming months. The market opportunity is far superior than what Verastem had paid to obtain the drug. In my opinion, the phase 3 data greatly reduces investor risk.

