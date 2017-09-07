The MnM Portfolio, August 2017 - Enough Is Enough, I Sold Wells Fargo And Replaced It With This

Background

This month's article marks the thirtieth installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

Note: The portfolio now holds 38 stocks, up two from the prior month as a result of the sale of my Wells Fargo stock. I am still working towards a target portfolio size of ~40. I feel that at this level the portfolio will hold a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I am working towards achieving equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in August.

August 2017

I always do a quick highlight on valuation, even though it's a secondary objective of the portfolio. The portfolio ticked down just under 1% for the month, on overall weakness but highlighted by J M Smucker's (SJM) sell-off on a weak quarter. Year-to-date the portfolio return continues to trail the S&P 500's ~11.93% return, with a gap of about 7%. This isn't at all surprising as the S&P 500's gains have largely been driven by health care and technology stocks, which my portfolio has less exposure to. I'm not too concerned about the short-term lag in performance, especially when you consider that the portfolio outperformed the S&P by over 4% last year, as I wrote about in my year-end article, here. As always I remain focused on growing dividend income which I will discuss in greater detail in the following sections.

I have captured the activity for August and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $303.14 in dividends and interest during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held with the exception of $13.80 from the Unum (UNM) position I sold last month and $.04 of interest. The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of August 31, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of July.

Sales

As I have stated in the past, my objective is to limit my sells within the portfolio as too much churn can be detrimental to growth. I am inclined to sell on a dividend cut, but also will be opportunistic and may replace positions if I feel that either there are better opportunities out there, or if I feel that a holding's valuation has run up to a point where I view it to be unjustified.

This month I made what I hope will be my last sale for 2017. I sold my Wells Fargo (WFC) holding following the announcement of yet another scandal.

In this most recent case they are alleged to have pushed individuals into auto insurance they may not have needed. It is my estimation that this continued turmoil will do nothing but hamper their ability to raise earnings (and coincidentally, their dividends) going forward. We already saw weakness in their dividend growth in their recently approved capital return plan, where they had the weakest results of the major banks and their dividend growth slowed from what had been double digits to just 2.7%. I was fortunate to recognize a slight gain on the sale.

The proceeds of the sale were used to add three new positions to the portfolio, which I will outline in the following section.

Additions

In reinvesting the proceeds of the Wells Fargo sale I opted to follow a similar strategy to what I used last year. In the first half of 2016 I was buying financials and insurers. At the time they were trading at what I viewed to be a discount as the prevailing logic was that their earnings would be somewhat subdued in the low interest rate environment being promulgated by the Federal Reserve. I will be the first to admit that the turnaround has been much more rapid than I had imagined. My current holdings in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and US Bancorp (USB) and former holding in Unum Group (UNM) all have done well over the past year as the rate environment has shifted.

Looking at 2017, I see similar opportunities in the telecom sector. While the circumstances are obviously not the same, I find opportunity in the bearishness, which I view to be a near-term overreaction.

I understand there are near-term risks to these stocks. In fact, until just this past quarter the results of both AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) had been fairly disappointing, as intense competition was hampering growth in revenue and subscribers. But as I look out over a longer horizon, I see positive catalysts for both. I believe that wireless will be the content delivery platform of the future, and that it will power the internet of things. Both of these two companies are making acquisitions and building infrastructure which will drive growth in the future. We aren't there quite yet, but will be before we know it.

Overall I am comfortable increasing my exposure to the telco space and added AT&T to the portfolio to complement the Verizon holding. Due to AT&T's outsized yield, I was able to replace all of Wells Fargo's dividend income with only a half position in T.

The AT&T purchase left me with about $1,100 to invest elsewhere. I first chose to purchase six additional shares of McCormick (MKC) bringing the position up to about half size in the portfolio. I love the acquisition that management made this summer in picking up Reckitt Benckiser's food division which features Franks RedHot Sauce and French's mustard. McCormick has become my favorite consumer packaged goods stock and has held up well while many of its peers have been slumping. I intend to continue filling it in over time.

Lastly, with the remaining $500 I decided to initiate small positions in two regional banks which I view as having better growth prospects as compared to the other major banks. I purchased small, initial stakes in Key Bank (KEY) and First Horizon (FHN). I had intended on choosing one bank to replace the Wells position with, but ultimately after digging into both I found myself almost equally impressed with the prospects of both. I have room for two financials in the portfolio, especially given that I removed the insurer Unum this summer.

This transaction was quite a bit to take in, and I spent quite a bit of time laying it all out, but I feel better stepping away from Wells. I will leave it to others to ponder their future and argue whether there is opportunity in the scandals or not.

As far as this month's recurring dividends are concerned I finally got around to purchasing some REIT shares, adding to my stakes in EPR Properties (EPR), which I actually wrote about here, in addition to Gladstone Land (LAND) and Lexington Properties (LXP). Lastly, I picked up a couple of shares of Hormel (HRL) following their sell-off on a somewhat weak quarter. I will continue buying if it dips further. I view it to be a core dividend grower to hold for the long term.

Dividends Collected

As noted above, I collected $289.30 in recurring dividends during the month. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have begun to highlight current month raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases.

As I highlighted in the article's title, I am actively tracking the income growth in the portfolio, comparing Q4 2016 to Q4 2017's projected income. I'm happy to report that, when I remove the special dividend received from Main Street Capital in December 2016, income has now increased by more than 9%. I anticipate reaching my goal of 10% growth next month.

August was slower than July was as only two increases came across. Fortunately the increases were stellar as Illinois Tool Works (ITW) passed along a 20% bump and Main Street Capital (MAIN) sent along a 2.7% increase.

The MnM 401K

The 401K keeps chugging along and the amount for future rollover continues to grow, now topping $9k. I received a raise at work so the 401K contributions increased this month and will be these amounts going forward.

It's been a fairly active summer for the portfolio. I sold more than I had intended to but feel that each of my moves has only improved the quality of the portfolio. I like hedging my bets a little bit by owning both Verizon and AT&T and intend to continue adding to T on weakness. I anticipate that their deal for Time Warner (TWX) will go through, and that better days are in front of them and their sector.

Looking into September I do not anticipate seeing a large number of dividend increases as only Realty Income (O), Lexington Properties and Verizon are expected to raise their dividends. Gladstone Land may also pass along a small bump if they stick to their quarterly streak. If history tells me anything it's that none of these raises will be all that robust.

In terms of where I intend to add, I like the telecoms and at the time of writing we have just seen a nice pullback in the banks and insurers which could present opportunity. Several of the consumer staples names in the portfolio continue to fall and are worth revisiting as well.

As I approach the last quarter of the year it will be time to begin setting a plan for 2018. I anticipate I will again set the bar at 10% income growth, but at the same time I am curious to compare notes, and learn what you, the readers' goals are and how you are measuring your progress. Feel free to leave me some of your thoughts.

Lastly, last month I had a commenter make a few snapshot comparisons of my portfolio as compared to the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). It was interesting to see and I appreciated the insight. if I can find the time, I would like to do a little more in-depth analysis myself, for comparison purposes and to spark some conversation. Life has been busy lately and I haven't found as much time to write. It's a good problem to have. As always, thanks for reading and all the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.