Sarepta Therapeutics Management Lowballs Guidance

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has had a successful launch so far of its new commercial drug Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). It has beat sales estimates for Q1 and Q2 and appears to be lowballing future guidance for a good chance at beating expectations in Q3 and Q4 with additional guidance raises.

Sarepta has also fortified its financial position as litigation issues have evaporated while it completed a much needed capital raise. New management has also recently bought into the company's future. The company's significant short interest and volatility around earnings also creates an interesting trading situation to monitor as the company grows if investors want to trade a little around earnings season instead of just going long and holding as the catalysts play out.

Here is a table showing how sales have grown over the first two quarters of the commercialization of Exondys 51 and some growth curve projections for Q3 and Q4 based on past sales. The first projection I have labeled flat growth and assumes that sales have stopped growing and continue on a $35 million a quarter track for the next two quarters. The second situation assumes growth will be similar to Q1-Q2 where growth increased by an average of $17.5 million a quarter. Here are the revenue totals for the year under these scenarios.

Exondys 51 Sales (Millions) Flat Growth (Millions) Linear Growth (Millions) Q1 16 Q2 35 Q3 ? 35 52.5 Q4 ? 35 70 Totals (Millions) 121 173.5

Table by Trent Welsh

Now, let's look at expectations and guidance for the company. For Q1, consensus sales were projected at $13.9 million and came in at $16.3 million, while the company raised year long guidance from at least $80 million to greater than $95 million. For Q2, consensus was $22.38 million in Exondys 51 sales and results came in at a hearty $35 million, while guidance was again raised from more than $95 million to $125-$130 million for the year.

As you can see from my table above, if sales completely flattened out (highly unlikely considering first half growth) you still get to just below the company's guidance range for the year. But, if sales continue to grow at a healthy pace, like they did in Q1 and Q2, the company is in great position to beat expectations and raise guidance for the next two quarters as well.

With the launch of Exondys 51 exceeding expectations so far, the company has seized the opportunity to shore up its financial position with a public offering of 7.65 million shares of its common stock, raising approximately $250 million for commercialization, manufacturing, and clinical trials. This capital raise will almost double the little over $300 million the company had at the end of the second quarter in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments. Sarepta is currently spending between $60-$70 million a month in expenses according to its last conference call, so this $550 million should give the company a favorable cash runway if Exondys 51 sales continue to grow until the company can achieve profitability in a year or two while still fully funding its clinical trials. I would not be opposed to another cash raise if the company can beat and raise guidance after either its Q3 or Q4 results if the clinical trial data coming in during the back half of the year remains promising and further clinical activities need to be ramped up.

Sarepta has recently settled its main litigation issues involving BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) concerning exon skipping, thus removing a large overhanging cloud of uncertainty. This mutual resolution leaves the company free to focus on the commercialization of Exondys 51 along with the clinical development of up to seven DMD therapies in the back half of the year and into next year instead of time and money on lawyers and the legal process.

The new president and CEO of the company, Douglas Ingram. is confident enough in the company to invest about $2 million of his personal money into the company, recently purchasing 47k shares of the company's common stock.

Finally, I want to take a quick look at short interest trends over the past couple of earnings periods to better understand the volatility of the stock price around earnings season in case big movements in the stock price happen and trading the stock might be better than just holding for the long term as shorts potentially cover their positions and re-establish new positions at higher price points. With a current short interest around 20-25% of the float, high volatility in the company's stock price following any big news item, or earnings report, should be monitored.

Settlement Date Short Interest (shares) % Change 8/15/17 11,542,370 2.2% up 7/31/17 11,294,000 8.5% down 7/14/17 12,347,248 1.5% up 6/30/17 12,167,519 4.4% down 6/15/17 12,729,797 2.4% up 5/31/17 12,432,347 10.9% up 5/15/17 11,210,759 5.8% down 4/28/17 11,896,139 9.5% up 4/13/17 10,866,128

Table by Trent Welsh

As you can see, short interest can fluctuate dramatically around earnings (Q1 on April 27 and Q2 on July 19) as short sellers exit their positions on company beats and raises, and new shorts enter the following few weeks the stock hits new 2017 highs. I personally favor a buy and hold philosophy in situations like these where I see good catalysts coming up over the next couple of quarters. However, another big beat and raise might result in another drop in net short interest of over 1 million shares which might be enough of a carrot to induce me to sell a day or two after earnings and re-establish a new position in the following week or two as new short sellers seek to establish positions at new stock highs.

A quick look at the stock price over this time also gives a good view of the volatility in stock price being created during these periods before and after earnings.

SRPT data by YCharts

The biggest downside risk for the company currently is the fact that it is a small $3 billion dollar biotech company with one commercial product. This means that if the FDA steps in for any reason that affects Exondys 51's sales going forward, or places a dreaded "clinical hold" on any of its other pipeline drugs the stock could possibly be cut 25-50% before trading recommenced. This is why short interest in the stock should remain high for the foreseeable future until Sarepta becomes both cash flow positive, and is de-risked by having another of its pipeline drugs make it to commercialization, thus providing more than one revenue stream for the company. The company's recent capital raise helps against the other main concern of small biotech companies, which is cash management. Cash will always be a front and center issue for the company until it reaches and jumps over the break even point of profitability. To address these risks I would advise small positions in speculative companies like this (about 1% of my portfolio when I first jumped in) and never be afraid to take a profit if you believe your hypothesis is running thin or you double or triple your money and need to diversify. As for me, even after today's 13+% surge in stock price from clinical data, it isn't enough for me to sell. This means my thesis of guidance beats still applies and I still have a ways to go still until I double my money.

Successful earnings beats and guidance raises have allowed Sarepta Therapeutics's stock to reach new 2017 highs, and company guidance going forward looks to be way too conservative. This sets up favorably for continued beats and raises going forward allowing the stock to potentially reach new highs as shorts get squeezed out and new long and short positions are established amidst the volatility. Amid the Exondys 51 sales soap opera, Sarepta has quietly ended its main litigation overhang while shoring up its financial position with a capital raise while its president and CEO buys more shares in the company. All of this sets up for a nice potential long term play in the stock or a way to trade the stock around earnings season using data from previous quarters to predict some of the volatility patterns. As always, be aware of downside risk and never put all your eggs in one basket. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.