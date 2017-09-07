The Procter & Gamble (PG) Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

So we’re very fortunate to have Procter & Gamble at our conference again this year, and clearly, a very timely presentation. Well, some have argued that Procter is not moving fast enough. Fourth quarter results should help fuel the case that in fact this company is making progress and has articulated turnaround plan; or stated more simply, Procter is not standing still.

Without further ado we welcome CEO, David Taylor and CFO, Jon Moeller.

David Taylor

Thanks Lauren. Good morning. I’m going to make just a couple of quick remarks and I’m going to turn this over to David. First, as Lauren said strong year, 2% organic sales, 100% volume driven. Acceleration of organic sales growth by more than a point in a market that decelerated by more than a point. Core earning per share up 7%, against the mid-singles objective, up 11% excluding FX. Adjusted free cash flow productivity is 94% against the 90% objective.

The most recent quarter also strong. Organic sales up more than 2%, and organic volume growth of more than 2%. Core earnings per share up 8%; adjusted free cash flow, 125%.

We start this fiscal year as an entirely different company. We’re much stronger and more focused, we’re more profitable. As a result of portfolio transformation, massive productivity improvements and profound organization and culture changes, we’ve significantly enhanced our growth and value creation helmed for the future. We’ve consolidated the 65 brands, building market capitalization every step of the way. Categories from 16 to 10. Our strongest business is daily-use categories where products solve problems and performance drives purchase. Products solve problems and performance drives purchase now completely out of fashion, fragrance and flavor categories. Within these 10 categories, we’ve strengthened our lineup, skews down 24%. We lead with a stronger portfolio, much better position to win.

We completed a $10 billion productivity program on fiscal 2016 and have doubled down another $10 billion starting last fiscal; rolls down 25%, down 32% including divestitures. We’ve intentionally disabled the matrix of category, geography and functions through which the company was being managed. We’ve improved profit per employee by 45%. These savings have been critical to offsetting the headwinds from foreign exchange and to increase our industry-leading margins. Over the last four years we faced hurricane like headwinds from foreign exchange, reducing reported sales by $14 billion, almost 20% and after tax profit by $4.5 billion less than half of which was felt by our Euro, Pound Sterling and Yen functional currency competitors and almost none of which was experienced by our primarily domestic competitors.

The savings were used to offset the $7 billion of FX, a $1 billion of related wage rate inflation and deconsolidation of Venezuela. We dealt with geopolitical and economic disruption in Russia, Argentina, the Middle East, Nigeria and the Ukrain, invested in core R&D and selling capabilities and increased sampling which aren’t shown on this reconciliation. And significantly improved operating margin through all of this.

Constant currency core earnings per share has grown averagely at 11% over the last five years, 10%, 14%, 11%, 7% and last year 11%. Core gross margin has improved 200 basis points, 450 basis points, excluding FX. We’ve improved core operating margin by 270 basis points, 610 points excluding FX. Our aggregate 22% core operating profit margin is the third highest in the industry. We hold further advantages in below the line costs. We borrow at some of the most favorable rates in the industry and we have a tax rate that is among the industry’s lowest, leaving us with the second highest after-tax profit margin in the industry, with four of the five years of the next productivity programs still ahead of us.

We’re dramatically transforming our supply chain. In North America, followed by Europe and Latin America, with plants in India, the Middle East and Africa, with savings to ramp up over the next two years. New U.S. and Mexican centers are up and running, putting 80% of shipments within 24 hours of the shelf.

In-stock levels are up, driving both top and bottom-lines. We’re constructing more cost effective, multi category manufacturing sites in geographically strategic locations, automating and digitizing these sites to minimize costs and maximize flexibility.

And we’ve meaningfully changed our organization design to a simpler, faster, more accountable structure. We've been offering with a complex matrix organization structure that was essentially staffed to run the company in three different ways, 16 global used business units, graphically represented here, six market development organizations, with staffing and responsibilities that overlapped those of the GBUs and heavily staffed function organizations starts with healthy in the categories and the markets. With people moving frequently between businesses, markets and functions, this squiggly line is my representation of constant movement. Do you like that?

I refer to this as the thicket of the matrix we spent the last several years disabling through more than a 30% reduction on roles, organizational design choices, and changes, and accountability and responsibility. There is now one organizing principal for the company, the product category. All their operations in the company are in service for the strategies of the ten product categories. Product categories own responsibility for innovation, manufacturing and marketing. Category leaders have ownership and accountability all the way through the staffing levels of sales people in the market. These category leaders have full profit and loss responsibilities focused, agile and accountable. We implemented this end-to-end approach in the Untied States in fiscal 2016, we added four more markets including China, and the UK last year. And we’ll add five more markets this fiscal year. In total the end-to-end markets will account for 70% of Company sales.

In smaller countries like Peru, or Ecuador, where it doesn’t make economic stance to organize this way, we’re implementing a new freedom within a framework approach enabling these markets to be faster and more agile. As long as one of these markets is executing within pre-defined strategies and is delivering the financial targets that have been set for them, they have complete freedom to make realtime changes without the need for engagement with regional or global resources.

We’re made significant design choices including category dedication of resources, including selling resources and careers largely within A category, building these category mastery. We’ve expanded the number of bonus pools 4x to further align responsibility and accountability at a more granular level. We payout this bonus for the first time this week.

P&G is a profoundly different stronger, and more profitable company than it was even just a few years ago, accelerating its delivery of results. These changes to focus and strengthen our portfolio, to simplify the organization structure with end-to-end responsibility and increased accountability, to transform our supply chain, to enhance our industry-leading margins and competitiveness, are all aimed at restoring balanced cost and bottom-line growth that creates value over the short, middle and long-term.

Leading total shareholder return requires balanced top line growth, bottom-line growth and high cash efficiency, balanced growth and value creation. That’s what all of these significant changes are designed to deliver.

Delivering top 30 [ph] TSR entirely from the bottom-line would require 200 basis points of margin growth each and every year, 10 margin points over five years in a very competitive industry this is unlikely to happen. We must growth the top line and invest to do to so. Delivering top 30 [ph] TSR entirely through the top line will require 8% organic sales growth year in and year out, has never happened in our industry, it’s unlikely to happen. We need to build margin as we accelerate top-line growth, balanced growth and value creation.

Let me hand it over to David and talk more about this path forward.

David Taylor

Good morning everyone. First thank you Jon. Today, P&G truly is a profoundly different company. We've reduced the number of categories by 60% brands, by 70%, focusing our efforts on our strongest businesses. We reduced the number of manufacturing sites and do more of the work closer to consumers. We've simplified manufacturing platforms by 50%. We reduced total roles by 25% and we filled in divestitures 32%. We've cut the number of advertising, PR and other agencies supporting our business by 50%, reducing nonworking media costs by $700 million. Reduced the number of office buildings, R&D centers by 60% and 25%, respectively.

We've restructured the half the number of legal entities. And we've chosen one organizing principle for the company: The product category. We've clarified our basis for competitive advantage, meaningful superiority of our products, packages and demand creation programs. We've committed to significant productivity improvement and cost savings to fund investments, offset macro challenges and improve profit margins. And we're improving the organization design and culture to be more focused, agile, empowered and accountable. This significant simplification and strategic clarity will enable better execution, leading to stronger, more sustainable results. Now is the time to invest behind this new company and build our margin of advantage.

One of the strategic choices each company must make is what will be the basis for competitive advantage. Its basis to win. Some have pushed us for lower prices, more promotion, tiering down. A race to the bottom. We made a different choice: To double down a meaningful superiority of products, packages, brand communication, in-store execution and superior consumer value in each price tier in which we compete. We're raising our standards of competitive advantage for each of these areas.

And where is the highest standard and how we measure it? We need to deliver a big enough advantage to change consumer's affinity for our brands and their expectations of the category. To assess and deliver superior products from moving from a single metric weighted purchasing intent to a body-of-evidence approach. This approach provides a holistic and transparent evaluation of the product at the second moment of truth and integrates technical tests, blind tests, context-aided tests, household panel data and in-market to product reviews. It adds behavioral data, which is more reliable to the attitudinal data we've historically collected.

Now Tide PODS is a good example of this. After using PODS for a 4-week test period, consumers lowered their assessment of their previously used detergent by more than 10 points. Using Tide PODS changed consumers' performance expectation of the detergent category. Tide PODS and Gain Flings have driven 90% of U.S. laundry detergent category growth since they were introduced. Unit dose products now generate 15% of category sales with P&G holding nearly an 80% share of the form. We expect this form to continue leading category growth. In 2017, 23% of households tried unit-dose detergents, a 40% increase in just one year.

Now Always Radiant is another example of a product meeting the higher standard of excellence as our best-performing feminine pad. Always Radiant generates superior ratings across all body-of-evidence testing for product and packaging. Not surprisingly, business results are very strong. Raised sales were up in the mid-teens, driving market growth of the super premium segment to plus 7%. Radiant’s in the U.S. pad market is up nearly one point over the past six months. We recently launched the super premium product in China. Early results are very positive. Always Radiant and Infinity hold the number one share position of the super premium segment.

Our superior products are ideally delivered in superior packages. Superior packaging attracts the consumer at the first moment of truth, provides integrity and quality protection and delights consumers to use and in responsible disposal. Superior packaging creates recognizable brand box of shelf, aids the consumer in selecting the best product for their needs, conveys the equity of the brand and closes the sale. We're developing a body-of-evidence approach likened to describe for products to test packaging superiority.

In the fabric enhancer segment, Fabric Care, set days are good example of products and package that deliver against this new higher standard. The packaging shows the product and communicates the scent benefit with the Squeeze scent release. It's distinctive, familiar and appealing. Fabric enhancers are the fastest-growing segment in overall Fabric Care category, growing mid-single-digits, and the scent beads are the fastest-growing form growing at a 20% rate. P&G scent bead offerings have grown over 30%.

Superior products or superior packages and superior packaging ascribe the market growth. This prevents commoditization. Market growth has been incredibly important to the journey of our brands over time. Over the past 40 years, P&G U.S. Fabric Care has grown by 5x or 500% in a market that's grown 4x. P&G's share has increased five points. Market growth has been the main driver of P&G growth, which we've driven within innovation.

In the last 40 years, P&G's Global Diaper business has grown 12x or 1,200% in a market that's grown 11x. P&G's shares increased modestly, but market growth has been the main driver of P&G growth, and we've led with innovation and conversion of cloth diaper users.

Product and packaging benefits need to be committed with exceptional brand messaging, advertising that make you think, talk, laugh, cry, act, and of course, buy. Advertising provides growth for brands in the categories in which they compete. Advertising that clears the highest hurdle for creative brilliance, sparking conversations, affecting attitudes, changing behavior and sometimes even defining popular culture. For example, the proven effective Always Like A Girl campaign has significantly increased Always brand awareness and equity scores. When Always Like A Girl was aired at the Super Bowl 2015, it was the number one most tweeted ad and the number one most discussed ad on Facebook. Since the campaign first aired, it's been seen over 550 million times, generated over 25 billion impressions and won over 240 industry awards.

Before this campaign, less than 20% of girls had a positive association with the phrase Like A Girl. But after watching the video, more than 75% of them said they no longer thought of Like A Girl as an insult. The campaign has started a movement and has helped girls worldwide feel more confident. Let's watch our latest ad.

[Video Presentation]

Powerful ad has fueled to keep going, and growing and eventually succeed. It's a message that matters and it's also growing the brand. Always Like A Girl has contributed to acceleration of category growth rates. And in the U.S., Always has built nearly two points of market share since the campaign began.

Now in-store execution is another area where we're defining excellence to a higher standard growing categories and the brands. This requires the right trade coverage with the right product forms, sizes and price points and the right in-store shelving and merchandising executions. It requires delivery against the key business drivers for each category in this brand and every store across all channels every day.

With the online shopping experience also demands exceptional execution. While search results will vary by shopper, Tide SKUs consistently hold the majority of page one search results for laundry detergent. On Amazon, Tide PODS is the number one bestseller, with over 2,000 reviews and rating average of 4.5 points. The online execution includes video, strong performance claims and strong value offerings for subscription options. Now we're committed to winning in the fast-growing online channel. P&G e-commerce sales are growing at roughly 30% last fiscal year, significantly outpacing off-line sales. Our e-commerce sales are over $3 billion now, larger than our top two peer competitors combined. These sales are relatively balanced across big e-commerce markets with North America, Europe and China each delivering about $1 billion in sales last year.

As shown here, we're growing at or ahead of the market in top eight countries with growth rates up to 70%. Last element of superior execution but certainly not the least is winning consumer and customer value equations. And price is one element of a winning consumer value equation, but really looking at superior value of the total proposition, a product that meets the need in a noticeable and superior way with a packaging that's convenient to use with compelling communication presented in a clear, shoppable way in-store every time. Margin is one element of the customer value equation, but so is penny profit, trip generation, basket size and very important, category growth.

Now where do we stand against these new much higher and aspirational standards of the noticeably superior products and packaging and superior execution? Now we're already at this cutting-edge level, the aspirational standard across all five touch points on about 40% of the time, this is up from 30% about a year ago, with continued investment in sequentially raising more of the portfolio to new standard every quarter. While we have this superiority across touch points when we have it, it really makes the difference.

I want to give a couple of great examples that are meeting all five of the superiority criteria, one is Dawn and one is Downy. These brands delight consumers with their product performance and packaging. Their promises to consumers are clear and compelling. They look great in-store and online and they offer superior value for consumers. I have the opportunity to work on the Dawn business when I was appointed Global Home Care President in 2007. You may think hand dishwashing detergent is a high risk of commoditization. I heard a lot about that when I got the role. Ten years later, Dawn values share the U.S. has grown from 40% to 50% and Dawn's sister brand in the UK, a market that has tremendous pressure from private label and from discounters, fairly has grown from 55% to almost 70% share, superiority works.

Similarly, I had the pleasure of working the Family Care in the mid-2000s and working on the Downy business. Paper towels are another category that people often think as commoditized. The fact is that Downy's technological advantages and compelling communication have kept to the market share leader for decades. Over the last 15 years, despite many challenges from branded and private label competition, Downy has consistently maintained over 40% value share in the U.S. and is very profitable.

When we get the product, package, communication, shopping and value formula right, we attract consumers of all backgrounds to our brands including millennials, which account for about 80 million of the U.S. consumers. Last year, Tide, Always, Downy, Dawn, Downy, Sherman and Crest were each market share leaders and had the strongest brand equities amongst most millennials. Millennials do a lot of their shopping on e-commerce. We held a group share in eight of the ten categories in e-commerce amongst millennials. Millennials grow older, yet shops eventually and start families just like the rest of us and they like brands that perform and deliver what they promise.

Now to regain the top line momentum that we know is so important, we said we need to stimulate market growth by raising the superiority bar, we're at the point of market entry, fixed some existing problems and clean up some unattractive businesses. Even though the short-term top line impact has been negative, that's what we've been doing and will continue to do.

Let me give you an example because this is one that I often get asked about. I just got back two weeks ago from a trip to China, visiting Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong. And many times, people have asked about the diaper business and I've talked about it previously. It's been one of our largest problems. We got behind in that category. Now you must do four things to win in China baby. The first two are winning a premium tape, the form premium tape diapers and in pants. And in pants both premium and the mid-tier. All of these have grown at or near 25% so the fastest part – fastest growing part of the product side. And in the channels, you must win both e-commerce and baby stores. They're the fastest-growing. Now we were underdeveloped across all four of these critical segments, premium tape diapers, pull-on diapers or pants, e-commerce and the baby channel.

We had a developing market portfolio in a market that shifted dramatically to premium products. Today, we have the portfolio right. We recently launched a significant upgrade to Pampers premium pull-on diapers. Our total pants business in China is strong and moved from red to yellow all the way to green. Pampers now holds the number two position versus the number five a year ago. This month we launched our new premium Pampers tape diapers. Both these products are imported from China – a or imported into China from Japan and carried the messages of Pampers Ichiban, Pampers Best, and the number one choice of Japanese hospitals, specially designed to protect your newborn baby's delicate skin.

We've established a dedicated baby store sales force to improve the quality of outlets we cover and the quality of execution in each one of those. We've improved consumer point-of-market entry awareness programs, trial retention programs with our Pampers Rewards program. And we strengthened our mainline taped and pull-on diaper products and packages to unify and premiumize the total Pampers brand.

And here's an introductory ad for the new premium taped diaper.

[Video Presentation]

Now the selling of this has been very strong, with superior in-store execution like the one you see in Walmart and also an execution in the baby store.

We're securing strong sale sets in baby center stores with premium tape and pants styled diapers, while maintaining our mid-tier distribution. Here's an online execution. In the first few weeks, the ratings and reviews for new premium diapers are reflecting advantages versus competition in odor, softness, appearance and breathability already. Now I’m cautioned to put this up but I will because it keep getting asked what's happening. This is in the new premium forms, which is a small part of the business but it reflects addressing for ours it's a small part, a critical part for the future, it reflects that progress. This is both the pipeline and the initial offtake. We're only a month in and certainly as we get deeper in, we'll get more updates. But it's a very good start. The retail traders responded very positively and initial consumer off take is very strong. Importantly, it's growing in the fastest-growing channels, both e-commerce and the baby stores.

Now our overall China results show the progress we're making. In 2016, China sales declined 5%. We ended 2017 up 1% and our estimate for the current quarter is mid-single-digit growth. Across the seven categories in which we compete in China, only one grew in 2016, five last fiscal year, and we expect all seven categories to grow this year. More broadly, we're making progress across markets, increasing the percent of our top markets, holding a growing share from about 10% two years ago to 50% today, on a brand basis, 50% two years ago to 70% today.

Continuing to address and extend product, package and execution and value superiority, we'll continue to require investment. We need to continue building competitive advantage. We need to create stronger positions for our brands to drive category growth and capture disproportionate share of that growth. This is what will maximize value for all shareowners over the medium and long-term. To fund the investment necessary to strengthen our positions and extend our advantage, we continue raising the bar in productivity up to another $10 billion through fiscal 2021.

We're also actively working to create a culture of appropriate risk-taking and aligning incentives at a lower level of granularity to better match responsibilities and to increase accountability. We've quadrupled the number of bonus units to more appropriately align compensation to the results that are delivered. Sales professionals in our largest markets are now dedicated to selling one product category and have the majority of their incentive comp tied to the performance of that category. Category leaders for a region now have their incentive comp tied to the performance of their category in the region versus the global average before. We'll pay up bonuses on a new basis for the first time this week, as Jon mentioned.

Now we're extending and expanding the Indian accountability model to include 70% of sales this fiscal year, as Jon mentioned earlier. End to end is already driving new behaviors. Our China Baby Care team needed to create a dedicated baby store sales channel. Two or three years ago, this would require a negotiation with the China market team or SMO. With the new end-to-end approach, the China baby team added 100 salespeople on their own authority, no negotiation. They paid for it, they're responsible for earning the return on that investment and they're off to a great start.

We just rolled out freedom in a framework to the remaining markets and I’m already getting thank you messages and testimonials from country managers in those markets. They feel empowered and accountable to win in their markets without having to check institution with some back in the regional headquarters. We have the right team with the right structure in place, experienced, agile, empowered, accountable and definitely committed to win.

Now Jon shared this chart earlier, but I want to go reprise that. This is why we're looking at the last 10 years while when you look at the last 10 years, it doesn't work. We have done or doing all of these things right now. This is not the same company we were 10 years ago or even five years ago. P&G is different, stronger, more profitable. And now positioned for balanced top- and bottom line growth.

Our fiscal 2017 results and the progress we continue to make, demonstrate that the actions we have taken and the plans we have in place are working. Delivery of our financial goals is translated into value for shareholders. Now is not the time to derail the good progress we're making.

Now Jon, and I would be happy to take your questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Jon Moeller

Alright, microphone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So I wanted to ask you about small brands and upstarts, right? So not a lot of growth in the industry overall, but where there's been growth, at least that we see in the data, is with smaller, newer brands. So can you talk a little bit about your view of I guess, a) sort of long-term view of the mega brands and the ability for those brands to drive and category growth?

Two, why you haven't actually spent kind of more time or effort on the sort of small brands. And then three, at least externally, you haven't spent any time really talking about the venturing type group. It’s really a lot of the CPG companies have done. We guess that we can't do small within a big company framework. We need to set up alternative businesses to do that. I don't think that something you spend a lot of time talking about or as far as we know isn't doing. We'd like to hear more about that.

David Taylor

Okay, many questions here. Let me try to get each one in turn. First, can we grow the big brands? First, we can. In fact, of our top ten brands, nine of the ten group category average are higher or company average are higher so they're driving our growth right now. And one of the things that's a misnomer is big brands can't grow. Fastest-growing brand in that shampoo category in the last 10 years is Head & Shoulders, growing 5%, compounded annually, 10 years because it meets a meaningful benefit.

So it's an and, Lauren, to answer your question. We will continue to drive big brands in limited selection environments. If you think of small boxes whether discounters or club, what generally happens you find the biggest, most popular brand and private label. In those the middle brands are having a real trouble. In e-commerce, how many of you go to Page 10 to see that unlimited shelf? The vast majority go to Page 1 or Page 2. Anybody want to go right now put in laundry detergent on Amazon, see how many Tide spots come up in Page 1 and Page 2.

So first, I do believe we can grow, and we believe full organic growth of our existing categories is going to be a foundation that we'll build on. But it's an and. We also see the ability and now with the very clear Indian structure and the 10 product categories being empowered, where they see opportunities in advantage, they are empowered to look and consider smaller brands serve specific consumer needs and do it better than others. But they got to find a way to do that and a profitable way that creates value for shareowners. We haven't said no. We did say when we closed the last Coty deal, the Coty deal, now we're going for balanced growth and balance growth each category leader is required to grow what they have because they have great brand equities but – and the others available to them and certainly when things happen, we'll talk about it.

But we're not closed at all and don't believe that not – I don't believe for a second that never looking at whether M&A or small brands would be appropriate for many of our categories. But again, core is to build from these great brands we have and then there's appropriate bolt-ons, whether that is created by ourself, whether that's acquisitions available.

The other thing I will say is, and we have a meaningful effort that's going on to address new categories, new jobs to be done. While we don't spend a lot of time about it in broad groups because we want to develop and then you'll hear about it when it happens, we have efforts going on whether it's for P&G Venture Group our growth force effort that we’ve created. But the core is we have brands that can grow. We've got so many examples we can share when we have meaningful superiority the brands are growing faster, they grow the category. And frankly with what’s going on in the retail world, where e-commerce is the fastest-growing. The next fastest-growing format around the world, is limited selection, small footprint stores. In those stores, the big, the most popular brands are the ones that are winning.

So I think it's both and, and we're doing both.

Jon Moeller

I think there's also a bit of a misnomer because it gets to semantics. But unstoppable through all practical purposes is brand. That's the start of very small, it's now grown into a very large size business. Discreet, always discreet, in the adult incontinence section is a brand. PODS and FLINGS are brands. So there's multiple ways to go at this. And we do need to be exploring, new benefit spaces, new categories.

David Taylor

Which we are.

Unidentified Analyst

A little bit on the Venturing Group and then just to be clear, to clarify the way that China had the P&L authority to go out there we want 100 people to cover this channel, these verticals have the authority to go out and pursue small brand M&A, new brand development to operate sort of this independent, if you will, to say we know our category, we know our consumer.

David Taylor

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

And we know it. We need it.

David Taylor

Yes, yes, that’s some – the 10 categories are charged with growing ahead of the category, creating growth in the category they have and identifying ways to grow. And the answer clearly is yes. They are empowered to do so.

Jon Moeller

Anybody. Over here we need a microphone or right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, David, two questions for you. Number one, great presentation. Why not put out a target for the next few years? And number two, how much of the $10 billion do you think you're going to need to retain for growth or initiatives and how much do you think you might drop through to the bottom line?

David Taylor

If you could tell me currency and commodities, I can answer that question a little bit better because I just lived through five years, our company did a very dramatic change. And certainly, today, is a little more benign if you look at what this fiscal year looks like. And so we will continue to invest in product and certainly, we want just like I think anybody to see the balanced top and bottom line and that could be more getting to the bottom line if we're not faced with $0.5 billion to $1 billion year in currency hurts.

What I don't want to do is get ahead of ourself on something that we can't predict and the two biggest ones that have hurt us the last five years is currency and commodities. But what is absolutely clear is we are committed to continue in every way we can, increase both the pace of product innovation that helps the top line and continuing to attack every cost bucket we see opportunities.

So I want to be very clear whether the commodities or currency is difficult for us, we now have a productivity culture that we see is critical for the long-term and very enabling for delivering more reliable top and bottom line results in most environments except very exceptional changes.

Jon Moeller

We have one second left. We can talk at the back of the room.

David Taylor

We’re going to do Q&A next door. So I’m happy to take questions next door. Thank you very much.

