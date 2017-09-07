Peak Resorts' (SKIS) CEO Tim Boyd on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

September 07, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Angie Mazza - IR

Tim Boyd - President and CEO

Chris Bub - VP and CAO

Analysts

Barton Crockett - FBR Capital Markets

Brad Boyer - Stifel

Amanda Adami - Macquarie

Chad Edmonson - Lee Way Financial

Michael Bellisario - Baird

Randy Baron - Pinnacle Associates

Operator

Good morning. My name is Liandra and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Peak Resorts’ First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Angie Mazza from Clermont Partners you may begin your conference.

Angie Mazza

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Peak Resorts’ first quarter fiscal 2018 results conference call. I’m Angie Mazza from Clermont Partners. Yesterday evening Peak Resorts issued its earnings release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The release can be found on the company’s website at ir.peakresorts.com. The company also anticipates filing its Form 10-Q later today.

On the call with me today are Tim Boyd, President and CEO; Steve Mueller, Vice President and CFO; Chris Bub, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and also Dick Deutsch, Vice President, Business and Real Estate Development and President of Mount Snow Limited. After this introduction, management will offer some thoughts on the results as well as comments on the business strategy and outlook. We will then open the call for questions.

But first, I need to inform you on behalf of Peak Resorts that some of the material that will be discussed today constitutes forward-looking information under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Please see the release and the company’s SEC filings for information on the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided. Further, the company is not responsible for transcripts of this call made by independent third parties. Finally, a reconciliation of non-GAAP information is provided within the news release and is also available on the company’s website under the Investors tab and in the company’s SEC filings.

With all that being said, I would now like to turn the call over to Tim. Tim?

Tim Boyd

Thank you, Angie and good morning to everyone joining us on today's call. I'm pleased to report that we're off to a good start for fiscal 2018 and I'm going to touch on some highlights and then I'm going to pass it over to Chris for more detail on our numbers.

As most of you know our summer season is our slowest, but we do generate revenue year around at many of our resorts from activities such as [indiscernible] and zipline tours, biking tours at Alpine Slides and golf as well as some concerts, festivals, weddings and corporate events. This summer, we saw increases in attendance at many of our events which drove a nice increase in our sales. We’re very excited about the upcoming ski season with our first resort slated to open in mid-November weather permitting.

Our EB-5 Fund West Lake water project at Mount. Snow is ahead of schedule and nearly complete. Recall that this project created a reservoir that will provide us with an incremental 120 million gallons of water that can be used for snow making. We've already started filling the reservoir with about 60 million gallons of water in it to date. We expect to have it fully filled by early November when we will begin to start making snow.

The long-term benefit that will be realized here will be our ability to open more terrain quicker that will result in more skier visits early season for us. Other key projects namely the new Carinthia ski lodge at Mount. Snow, the Hunter Mountain expansion and the zip line at Hidden Valley remain on track. And as we announced a few weeks ago, we received a commitment letter to renew our $15 million acquisition line of credit and to enter into a new $10 million working line of credit.

Improving our liquidity and simplifying our balance sheet continue to be key priorities for us and I'm really pleased to be showing further progress toward these goals. Finally before turning it over to Chris, I'd like to take a minute to comment on our CFO succession plan that we also announced a few weeks ago. As many of you already know, I was excited to announce that Chris will be assuming his CFO role in October 3. While Steve will remain with the company for a period of time to assist with the transition and work on special projects, I'd like to publicly thank him for his 16 years of service and the incredible contributions he's made to our company over these years.

And with that now, I'm going to hand it over to Chris.

Chris Bub

Thanks, Tim. Let me add my thanks to everyone for joining us today. As Tim noted, I'm going to touch on some key details of the financial results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017 as well as provide additional commentary regarding the company's overall financial position.

I’ll start with resort operations. First quarter revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2017 was $7.5 million, which is up 5.5% or 0.4 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The most significant driver of our revenue growth was increased attendance at our summer concerts, conferences and banquets, which drove a 13.8% increase in food and beverage sales. As a reminder, our resorts carry a heavy level of year round fixed costs, so the summer season revenues help to reduce our seasonal operating losses. Resort operating expenses increased $1.8 million or 15.1% for the three months ended July 31, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2017, we have implemented employee furloughs and strict spending controls on discretionary costs related to the delay in our escrow being broken for our EB-5 funds. By the first quarter of fiscal 2018, our liquidity level to normalize and as a result our resorts incurred more typical cost related to the preparation for our upcoming ski season. This normal activity during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 resulted in higher labor, power and other cost including repairs and maintenance and supplies expense.

This level of spending is more consistent with our first quarter - with our fiscal first quarter spending and years prior to fiscal 2017. As a result, resort operating expenses were 180% of revenue for the three months ended July 31, 2017 compared to 165% in the same period of the prior year.

Looking at more historically comparable years from fiscal 2016 and 2015, resort operating expenses were 188% and 187% of revenue respectively. The remainder of our operating expenses including general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, real estate and other taxes and land and building rent all had relatively small fluctuations of 0.1 million or less compared to the prior year. For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, our reported EBITDA was negative 8.3 million, which compared to reported EBITDA of negative 6.9 million for the same period in fiscal 2017. This decrease of 20% was largely due to the increased resort operating expenses that I just described slightly offset by the increased revenue.

Now turning to our financial position. At July 31, 2017, we had 26.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on our balance sheet and 33.2 million of restricted cash year marked for our West Lake construction and Carinthia Lodge projects as well as our interest reserves. At Tim mentioned, we recently received a commitment for a new $10 million working capital line of credit and to renew our $15 million acquisition line of credit with our primary bank lender both for a 14 month period.

In conjunction with these transactions, we will roll 9.71 million that is currently outstanding on our term loan and 2.75 million of additional working capital borrowings into the renewed acquisition line. As of July 31, 2017, our debt including the line of credit, short term, long term and capital leases was 183.4 million which is down slightly from the 185.6 million at April 30, 2017 due to the payoff of our 1.75 million on the acquisition line of credit and our scheduled principal payments.

Interest expense for the quarter was $3 million which is roughly equivalent to the prior period. As a reminder, our preferred stock began accruing dividends in August 2017 with a nine-month free dividend period ended and we will begin paying the quarterly preferred dividend along with our quarterly common dividends. The preferred dividend carries a dividend rate of 8%, which translates to an annual payment of $1.6 million or an incremental $400,000 per quarter. Capital spending for the first quarter was $8.6 million with 6.9 million associated with the West Lake and Carinthia ski lodge project and the remaining balance of 1.9 million used for maintenance CapEx.

The company currently anticipates it will spend approximately $33 million to $35 million on capital expenditures in fiscal 2018. These expenditures include approximately 6 to 7 million of resort maintenance CapEx which is roughly 5% to 6% of our revenue, 5 to 6 million on growth CapEx for the Hunter Mountain expansion project and the Hidden Valley zip line project and 22 to 23 million on the West Late water and Carinthia ski lodge projects.

The West Lake Water and Carinthia ski lodge projects are being funded with proceeds raised pursuant to the company’s EB-5 program. We currently plan to use cash on hand, borrowings and cash generated from future operations to provide the funds necessary to execute our capital plans. And believe that these sources of cash will be adequate to meet our needs.

The Management Team and our Board of Directors remain highly focused on ensuring the company has appropriate short and long term liquidity levels to optimize growth opportunities both organically and through acquisitions. Our current liquid levels remain strong with 26.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalent on our balance sheet at July 31, 2017. In addition with our commitment from Royal Bank of Missouri, we expect to have an incremental 12.25 million in new borrowing capacity with the new and renewed lines.

Assuming normalized weather patterns at the majority of our resorts, we expect to generate cash flow in excess of our dividend and CapEx obligations in most years. However, since weather is unpredictable and can have a meaningful impact on our financial performance, we believe it's prudent to take a balanced and conservative approach to capital allocation. We intend to spend our precious capital on high growth, high return initiatives, while preserving our balance sheet to withstand prolonged periods of poor weather. With that in mind I'd like to remind everyone of our top three priorities for our access free cash flow.

Our first priority is to grow the company through accretive and high return acquisitions and redevelopment opportunities. Expanding our portfolio through new properties, products and amenities that elevate our customer's experience and generate solid returns on invested capital remains a key focal point for us as is acquiring resorts that are immediately accretive or offer significant upside potential, could add density to an existing region or create a platform for us to go into a new geographic area. Second, it is to continue to improve our capital structure and strengthen our balance sheet, and then lastly to return capital to our shareholders.

That concludes my prepared remarks. I'll now turn it back over Tim. Tim?

Tim Boyd

Thanks Chris. So in conclusion we're only a few months away from the start of the 2017/2018 ski season and we're looking forward to a great year and we're particularly excited about the imminent completion of our West Lake Water project. We’re also very encouraged by the initial response to our pre-season Peak Pass sales which as we previously announced were up 9%. As you know season pass sales not only help drive skier visits but they also help smooth fluctuations and performance caused by unfavorable weather patterns. We’ll provide a further update on our pass sales after our next deadline, which is traditionally around Columbus Day.

This concludes our prepared remarks and operator, I’d like to open the line up for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Ian Zaffino with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys, this is Mark on for Ian, thanks for taking my question. So I guess just a couple of quick ones. In terms of the additional 10 million, I mean that's a very, very incremental and great for liquidity. Are there any attractive inorganic opportunities you guys are seeing right now you know could come I guess like come with on the pipeline very soon or shortly?

Tim Boyd

Hi, Mark. Right now, we're looking at a lot of different things, but at this point in time, we're just simply not prepared to be able to make any comments about anything that we are imminently working on right now.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of the marketing efforts and the push for Peak Pass, I know like you guys, you know, have mentioned the 9% improvement. And coming up on the, I guess, mid October, you guys are going to provide another update. Is there anything incremental you guys could provide right now given like West Lake is I guess coming ahead of schedule, Carinthia, within your expectations, are there any like Peak Pass sales or like efforts that you guys have seen or saw like improvements on?

Tim Boyd

Well, at this point in time, obviously as I mentioned, our next deadline is until Columbus Day. So it's hard to really make a whole lot of statements about where our numbers will be, because a lot of these passes get purchased near the deadline, but right now, our expectations are for us to continue to maintain somewhere around that percentage increase that we had pre-season. But again, we don't know -- we won't know that until we get through that deadline.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Barton Crockett with FBR Capital Markets.

Barton Crockett

And I guess one of the things I was curious about is the spending trajectory normalizing here in this fiscal first quarter. How does this play out for the balance of the year? Are we going to see a notable increase in spending in each of the quarters or is this just something we notice it now, because it's a seasonally small period and we won't really notice that once the ski season gets back in gear, because we’re spending there by the conditions.

Chris Bub

Yes. You're exactly right that we should see a more normalized approach. We did actually start kind of in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. That’s when our funds did sort of start to come back online. We got the, bridge financing, so we should see it more normalize. I still think that second quarter is going to be a little bit higher than we were last fiscal year, but I think if you go back, kind of what I sort of spoke to, if you look back at fiscal year 2016 and 2015, and kind of take those numbers as a percentage of revenue and obviously we have the Hunter acquisition in there, that wasn’t there for those years, but I think as a percentage of revenue, if you use those years, those are more normalized years that are going to kind of help you build out expense modeling a little bit better.

Tim Boyd

The other thing I might add to that Barton is that, keep in mind that last year, even into the second quarter, our EB-5 funds that were still not released from escrow, so we were still maintaining pretty strong cash control management processes because of the lack of that EB-5 funds being released.

Barton Crockett

Okay. All right. Is there any way to kind of quantify what normalized spending means in the second quarter? Is it a similar, I mean I guess you're telling us to kind of look at the percentages at this point. That’s probably the best guidance, right?

Chris Bub

That’s probably the best guidance we can give without really giving a whole bunch of forward-looking guidance.

Barton Crockett

And then I was also interested on the Carinthia development. We're all looking forward to that lodge getting up and running and understand the benefits of apathy and that's a seasonal way I guess, but what is the timing for the possibility of the adjacent kind of development of the ski in and out lodging? What's your current view on the timing of that type of stuff?

Tim Boyd

We expect to be able to get out our next offering sometime before the end of the year and that next offering is -- we anticipate that will be the offering for the condo units that will be around that Carinthia Base lodge.

Barton Crockett

So that offering out and then maybe a couple of years after that for it to be built?

Tim Boyd

That's correct.

Barton Crockett

And then I guess one final thing. I mean, we've seen just this pile up of consolidation among the big ski resorts that's kind of reaching a little bit into your neck of the woods. Is this multi-mountain kind of ski pass stuff that's now coming from the KSL group that I think that owns Intrawest and Aspen and some other stuff, is that having in your opinion any impact on demand for season passes that you guys offer?

Tim Boyd

We have not seen that. As we mentioned before, our pre-season sales through April were up about 9%. We think that that's going to be somewhere in the same ballpark. I think this you got to keep in mind that both of these -- this big consolidation that the KSL folks are doing and of course avail themselves, their presence in our markets is still very limited. So we don't anticipate at this point in time that they're going to have much impact.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Boyer with Stifel.

Brad Boyer

Actually all my questions have been answered. So unfortunately, I don't have anything else for you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Amanda Adami with Macquarie.

Amanda Adami

I'm on for Matt Brooks today. He is preparing for the hurricane down in Florida. But most of my questions were answered as well. I actually had one about, if you were going to see any impact at the Peak pass, given Vail and the [indiscernible] a little bit in the Northeast, but I guess just one kind of quick question, are you already raising money for the next EB-5 offer and where do you stand there?

Tim Boyd

No. We are not. We have not brought that offering out. That’s the offering I was talking about earlier that we expect to get out sometime before the end of the year.

Amanda Adami

Okay. So not yet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chad Edmonson with Lee Way Financial.

Chad Edmonson

I just had two quick questions for you and thank you for taking them. The first, can you give us or remind us a sense of how profitable the Attitash zipline is in terms of return on capital.

Tim Boyd

I don't know if we have those specific numbers. The one thing about the Attitash zipline is it's actually twofold in terms of our income. We sell both a ticket for using the zip line itself and we also incorporated into our overall park ticket for all the other activities that we have for the park. So those numbers are kind of incorporated altogether and I don't know if we can break -- if we’ve got that broken out or not, Chris.

Chris Bub

I don't know that we’ve ever broken out that, but it’s a revenue type information at a specific resort for a specific type of product. We try to stay away from resort specific guidance or information for competitive purposes.

Tim Boyd

Just to give you a little color that on that though Chad is we are very pleased with the performance of that zipline since we’ve put it in. It has definitely helped our operations of Attitash.

Chris Bub

Yeah. And I think if you look at the summer revenue line in detail and obviously in our 10-Q, which will be filed later today, you can see summer revenue remains pretty consistent year-over-year. So again, we've been pretty pleased with our summer operations, pretty much everywhere this year.

Chad Edmonson

And then my second question, I guess, one of the effects of the refinancing of your acquisition line is that you shortened the maturity of some of your debt and do you guys have any concerns that you might have some problems refinancing that debt in 14 months if you have a tough quarter.

Tim Boyd

We do not. We really have been working with Royal Banks of Missouri. They've become a pretty good partner for us. Part of the reason for the 14-month refinancing is they want to make sure that we use them on a regular basis and we continue to have touch points with them as we continue to grow hopefully our business as well as being a partner with them. You are right that it did shorten, but the three year term loan was shortened to the 14 months. And when you really look at that, look, we did that in January of this year. By the time we closed all the lines and everything, probably around October, it’s basically about a year short, a little bit more than a year short than what it was.

But again, it also gave us the opportunity to expand the borrowing capability that we have and we felt that, given our financial structure and our liquidity issues we've had in the past, we just want to make sure that we don't have those same types of things in the future. So again closing on October, the 14 months, that's always going to get us basically to the D season. So it will really help us make sure we don't have any of those lull periods or liquidity issues we've had during our slower summer months that we've had last year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Bellisario with Baird.

Michael Bellisario

Just wanted to follow-up one more on the EB-5 commentary, I guess maybe what’s your assessments of the Vermont office closing and then how do you think that might impact your fund raising efforts, maybe both from kind of a legal perspective as you go through all the paperwork, but also from how investors view to potential new investors?

Tim Boyd

Well, first of all, I think that from our perspective, the problems that the state of Vermont has had has all centered around the Jay Peak project that they had. So that part of it has had a real effect on us. We had planned previously of not using the state of Vermont. That's why back in December, we applied for our own regional center, which is in the office of the USCIS now for -- awaiting final approval from them.

So it was always our plan once the state started having problems with the Jay Peak issue to move out of that regional center and moving to one of our own, so that we aren’t associated with that state organization. So that's our intent and so going forward, we don't believe that it's going to have a major impact on our ability to raise funds, because we’ll be raising those funds out of our own regional center. We will not be raising them through the state of Vermont region going forward.

Michael Bellisario

And that office, regional center, is that up and running currently or is that still in process?

Tim Boyd

No. We're still awaiting approval. We're actually -- just have recently made it -- have had expedited, so that we can get that approved, so that we can use that for our next offering coming up.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Randy Baron with Pinnacle Associates.

Randy Baron

Without getting into specific mountain guidance, can you just talk -- maybe drill into Hunter Mountain, just kind of your most recent major acquisition, talk about kind of how satisfied you are with that, maybe some of the major work that needs to be done and perhaps some of the marketing efforts that could ramp assuming there is good snow this season?

Tim Boyd

Yeah. I think like you said, without getting into too much detail, I think the best way to respond to that question from our perspective of what we think of the Hunter acquisition is the fact that we are doing a major expansion there. I think that says volumes about our thought process on how happy we are with the way the Hunter acquisition is turning out. Hunter, actually, we believe that Hunter has a lot more potential than even we realized when we were doing our due diligence and following Hunter throughout the entire negotiating process with them.

Since we’ve now operated it for two seasons and especially since we got one full year in this last year, we are very, very encouraged by Hunter’s potential and its performance. And like I said, I think the easy answer is that we're that confident that we want to -- we want to do more expansion there because we strongly believe that Hunter does not have a lack of demand. It has a lack of capacity at this point in time and that's what we're going to try to solve.

Operator

There are no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Tim Boyd

Thank you and I'd like to thank everybody again for joining us and again we're looking forward to the 2017-2018 ski season. We anticipate now probably less than 60 days before we start making snow at some of our resorts. So we're very excited and we look forward to the next call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.