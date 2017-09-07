Wells Fargo: Buy And Hold

Somewhat surprisingly, the financial news headlines have largely overlooked the banking sector in the last few months. But one example that has proven to be an exception to the rule is Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which has been mired in scandals relating to the creation of false accounts and erroneous charges that were never requested by clients. There are disconnections here between perception and reality, however, as the negative PR has generated unwarranted selling pressure in the stock. Many analysts have started viewing the company in moral terms that ignore both the long-standing history of the company and the underlying fundamental strength as it relates to sustainable dividend opportunities for investors. Those looking to establish a contrarian stance in WFC at current levels stand to profit from what could be significant capital appreciation and a 3.13% dividend yield once these negative stories fade from the headlines.

On a year-to-date basis, WFC is trading lower by almost 9.5% in an environment that has largely supported the banking sector. These moves have been propelled by a seemingly endless barrage of negative headlines in the financial media. At the end of last month, Wells Fargo announced the discovery of another 1.4 million fraudulent deposit and credit card accounts (which brings the current total to 3.5 million). To be sure, there is nothing encouraging here as it only builds on the other scandals faced by the bank (where 800,000 separate customers were charged for car loan insurance that was no longer needed).

Analyst recommendations: Yahoo Finance

When these types of stories hit the wires, it is not uncommon for rampant panic selling to take hold. So the real question here is whether the negative practices will actually be enough to derail 165 years of history and, has some have suggested, lead to the downfall of the bank itself. But what is most suspicious here is the fact that analyst buy ratings do not seem to match the fervent derision of the Wells Fargo that continuously arises in news interviews. In other words, it would seem that the analyst community might be saying one thing, and doing something else entirely with their actual investment positioning strategies. In the chart above, we can see that most of the analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance have either a 'buy' or 'hold' rating on the stock and so it appears that there is a growing expectation that WFC will see a significant reversal in 2018.

WFC Figures: Dividend.com

Supporting this outlook is the fact that Wells Fargo revenues have climbed steadily over the last three years and its current PE valuation (12.29) is firmly below those seen in Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). Wells Fargo also offers a far better dividend payout than both of these competitors. Bank of America and Citigroup have rallied strongly over the last year and so the prospects for capital gains in these positions is severely limited by comparison. In addition to this, Wells Fargo's payout ratio is only 37.5%, which is about as healthy as it gets for dividend investments. A large bank will generally look to pay out at least one-third of its income to shareholders (and then divide the remainder between share buybacks and the funding of organic growth within the company). So, in this respect, current long positions in WFC amount to what could be considered a dividend investor's dream scenario.

WFC Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

From a chart perspective, things are not looking great and this can complicate matters if you are looking establish price levels for long positions in WFC. Markets have pushed through the 51.30 double bottom, the lower Bollinger Band, and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move from 43.70 to 60.05 (at 49.90). We are currently trading near the 200-period exponential moving average on the weekly charts but the lack of bounce here suggests that we have further downside to cover. The next price area to watch comes in at 47.20, which is the 78.6% retracement of the aforementioned move. Given the bullish reading on the Commodity Channel Index (which is holding in oversold territory) we are viewing these latest declines as over extended -- and this supports the argument to continue building long positions all the way down toward 47.50. Buy positions here are not for the faint of heart but the upside rewards could be substantial once Wells Fargo is able to fix its latest PR debacles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.