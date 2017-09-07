Impax: Fade The Fosun Surge

Shares of Impax (IPXL) surged over 20% on news that Chinese conglomerate Fosun had taken a 5.19% stake in the company. Many analysts rushed to say an acquisition was around the corner. However, Fosun continues to experience complications in its acquisition of Gland Pharmaceuticals and has previously shown interest in acquiring minority stakes of US generic or specialty pharmaceuticals companies. As a result, I do not believe investors should buy shares in anticipation of a Fosun buyout. Shorting a smaller generics firm like Impax always sports a buyout risk, but I think Impax’s recent financial performance has been deceiving. Shares are worth closer to $15 in even the most optimistic scenarios.

On the Fosun Buyout…

I do not think a Fosun buyout is particularly risky at this time. The Chinese conglomerate is busy trying to rework its deal for India’s Gland Pharmaceuticals, which has been blocked by Indian authorities. Recent news suggests that the firms will try to tie up once again with Gland taking a smaller stake, but I would not be particularly optimistic about the Indian government changing its stance.

Similarly, Fosun is known to take minority stakes in publicly traded US pharmaceuticals companies. The firm has traded shares of Akorn (AKRX) as well as Valeant (VRX). Fosun did recently submit a bid for privately held Arbor, I do not think a public equity stake portends a deal. Rather, Fosun appears to trade pharma positions.

That being said, a Fosun buyout is definitely an upside risk. Fosun outbid Baxter for Gland last year, and another generic player, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, was acquired by Japanese firm Nichi-Iko for an outrageously high multiple near the peak of the generics market. Foreign acquirers have not demonstrated price discipline, and even Fresenius, which has a large US footprint, agreed to acquire Akorn right before the business imploded.

In short, I think a buyout is a risk, but the Fosun minority stake is the wrong signal.

Fake growth in Q2

The Q2 earnings beat was one of the stranger market reactions in recent memory. The press release announced a robust Q2 growth rate of 17% y/y driven by a 24% increase in generic product revenue. What the press released failed to mention was that revenues declined 19% y/y in Q2 of 2016 before the company acquired significant assets from Teva’s (TEVA) antitrust divestitures that cleared the path for its acquisition of the legacy Actavis business from Allergan (AGN). In fact, relative to 2015, revenue is actually down 6% ($202.1M from $214.2M). Gross profit is even worse, down 14% compared to 2015 to $72 million.

In fact, year-to-date, revenue is down 3% y/y even though H1’16 does not include the assets acquired from Teva. In short, organic growth is very poor.

That being said, there are some nice growth catalysts ahead for Impax. Generic Concerta was approved in July with the potential for some earnings creation in 2018 and sales of the company’s epinephrine autoinjector are progressing well, up 11% y/y in Q2. Legendary generics CEO Paul Bisaro took the helm in March, and he’s already announced $85 million in cost savings that the company can realize. Given his history as a dealmaker at Actavis, a buyout or accretive M&A is one of the biggest upside risks.

Valuation and short catalyst

Nevertheless, even if the company is able to keep its business flat and increase EBITDA by $85 million, the company will trade at a rich multiple of ~17-19x EV/EBITDA. Akorn was recently acquired at 14-15x EBITDA, though its portfolio was admittedly less differentiated than Impax, but I think 15x is a good proxy for the maximum multiple of what a generics firm should trade for.

At 14-15x 2018 EBITDA of $120M, shares would trade somewhere around $14-15.50, which is a much more reasonable multiple for the company. I believe Q3 comps will be challenging, and generic Concerta revenue will not kick in just yet, creating the potential for a disappointing quarter and downward price momentum.

Given the current price, I don't believe there is significant upside risk, as I believe Impax would be hard-pressed to find a buyout for a higher multiple than its current bid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.