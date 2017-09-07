Las Vegas Sands Holds Above $60 As We Forecast: Our Price Target Of $70 Or More Gets Closer

“I am an optimist. It does not seem too much use to being anything else…” Winston Churchill

The Parisian, Macau

About a year ago, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was sitting around $51, sloshing in that period in the low $50s and even dipping at one point around $49. We strongly demurred, pointing out that the performance we expected from the soon to open Parisian, the total 13,000-room inventory LVS would command, its strong culture of margin control and focus on mass, told us at least, that the stock was woefully undervalued. We spoke to lots of our on the ground sources, examined trends in average bets, mass visitation and mostly the uptick we saw and discussed with associates in Macau in the premium mass comeback. Based on that we valued LVS at $70 a share. As we saw these market trends, which in our industry-centric view, disproportionately favored LVS, we upped guidance again to $77 by Q2 of this year. That upgrade assumed a decision by Japanese legislators on industry structure would have come by then. It has been delayed. However the key to our bullish take from our own internal data points was the price resistance we saw to the stock moving to and holding above $60. To us that was a watershed number.

LVS finally made it past and held above $60 since last June and I believe now headed past its breakout point first to our initial target of $70 post Q3, and assuming positive news from Japan by the end of this month $77 by year’s end. Note: LVS has not hit $70 since mid-2014 prior to February 2015 when the junket crackdown and other bearish regulatory moves by China decimated values in the sector and many analysts were forecasting Armageddon just around the corner.

Price at writing: $63.26.

Thus far LVS is holding firmly above $60, clearly headed further north immediately buoyed by a solid Q2 earnings report with these key highlights:

Company-wide adjusted EBITDA was $1.21 billion, up 26% YoY. Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased by 38% YoY to $0.73. Sands China grew EBITDA by 23%, Marina Bay Sands, given a nice nudge by strong holds, was up 38%. The key here is that for all its core focus on mass, LVS turned in a stellar performance on premium mass at MBS as well posting a 40% gain. Note: The premium mass segment market wide grew 18% while it posted a 22.6% gain for the LVS properties. This again is directly related to total available rooms without question. But there is a deeper implication to that performance that may not be as widely understood as is the sheer number of rooms.

And that is room block management. It is one of the most underrated management skill sets that separates a first-class gaming property management from the also rans. While all hotel operators manage room availability and rates constantly and adjust according, the practice is particularly crucial for casino hotels. You are not only dealing with standard overnight cash customers who pay various rates depending on when and how they book and pre-blocked rooms for conventioneers and/or meeting goers who have reserved long in advance. But the special twist in gaming is know-how in managing the casino block. Moving VIPs, comp room recipients by segment of premium mass to mass, comped mass to cash mass with more than simple estimates of rates. In gaming you need to factor in win potential per room assigned between these segments who often arrive on impulse. So you have gaming value per head on bed, added to potential cash value, or comp cost in the calculus and all these factors comprise a decision chain that above all is designed to assure the worse case scenarios:

1. Going down with empty rooms due to premium mass and VIP no-shows and being too late to sell them for cash.

2. Disgruntled customers accustomed to one level of accommodation who have been necessarily downgraded for a given weekend due to the pressure of a big event and its subsequent demand created by larger VIP presence.

3. The most fine-tuned management decisions in this customer spectrum fall into the premium mass segment. These are players who at times can command VIP suites, but whom under some circumstances are downgraded or shifted to other property towers during a special event. It takes a very special kind of player development sense of the customer to navigate these often treacherous waters where you wind up with unhappy regulars, who, feeling mistreated, migrate to competitors.

This room block management skill is as much an art as it is a science. You are dealing with hair trigger egos at times and customer knowledge is supreme. It is an area that is a definable contributor to LVS’s excellent operating margin of 33%, with ADR’s up, as well as my own internal data point of estimated win per occupied room for premium mass and mass play. (Note: This data point is one of several proprietary ones I used in my consulting practice.)

What we’ve seen in macro market factors is a transformation of day trippers to overnight visitation benefiting LVS with its 13,000 total rooms, four interconnected hotels, 840 retail stores feeding footfall, 2.5 million square feet of meeting and exhibition space nourishing its MICE business and its occupancy up 8 percentage points to a healthy 86%. This was accomplished despite the fact that the flagship Venetian during Q2 had 500 rooms out of commission due to part of an overall $500 million capex program focused on upgrading its room product. Mainland China visitation in Q2 was up 16% and fears of cannibalization across the board long wailed over by some in the observer community have not and will not materialize.

Next LVS catalyst: Japan

As LVS inches its way toward my $70 guidance number I also mention my further call for the stock to $77, which I then based on my assessment at that time of the timeframe in which we could have expected Japanese legislators to announce the structure of their enabling legislation. I felt then, and do now, that a positive announcement was worth $7 more to my PT. Several things changed. First, Prime Minister Abe’s party took a major electoral hit in the recent Diet elections, wounding his coalition. Second the problem gambling issue widely understood as having a special sensitivity in Japan due to its huge Pachinko base. Public perception is that the game has produced a disproportionate percentage of problem gamblers and that this exposure would be exacerbated by IRs with casinos. As a result, as a reflection of this near paranoid fear of a spike in degenerate gamblers in IRs has set lawmakers off on a strange agenda to create an anti-problem gaming law before tackling the hard issues of industry structure.

So at this point the issues would-be high percentage bid winners in the market like LVS are most interested in are yet to be clarified. They are location, tax rates, floor space authorized for gaming, locals permitted to participate, table limits, credit guidelines, junkets, etc. Most of the potential biggest players in the IR space have indicated a willingness to date to invest up to $10 billion in IRs on the assumption that the enabling legislation is not so restrictive so as to moot even a small investment.

LVS Chairman Adelson already is on record as saying a rule barring locals from casinos is to him a deal breaker. And I suspect it will be for others as well. But it has special resonance for LVS holders because there is little doubt both within the industry and among our Japan associates that the company probably has the post position on the first one named for a license.

Thus far there is some consensus on the most probable locations: Osaka, Tokyo and Yokohama. I’m less sanguine about Tokyo and have heard from associates that public and business leader sentiment in Yokohama isn’t exactly salivating for an IR either. But Osaka remains the top destination and my view is, and it is only my gut at this point, is that one will go to LVS. I also have heard that Japanese officials who have visited many IRs around Asia seem most favorably inclined to following some form of the Singapore duolopy model on a larger scale. They like the Marina Bay Sands concept, they also seem warm to the idea of a reasonable entry fee for locals. We will see.

The official group conducting the series of public hearings on IRs in Japan says it will conclude these proceedings by the end of this month and soon thereafter will make public their conclusions as to the industry structure.

Our takeaway: Timing and Implications for LVS

1. Hanging firm in the low sixties, saving a general market swoon evoked by either worse saber rattling in North Korea, a general market sense of equities being toppy, etc., I see LVS’s march toward $70 continuing unabated.

2. If Japan gives a firm thumbs down to locals gambling, you can pretty much rule LVS out of the mega-billion investment mix. They might go low scale depending on the site but I am more inclined to think now that we will see a ramp up of their expansion strategy aimed at Vietnam. With its base population of over 95 million and well into its three-year trial permitting locals to gamble, and a great coast line with many developable resort locales, expect LVS to be there.

3. If Japan green lights locals and sets down an industry design similar to Singapore I see that worth a $7 bump in the stock at least to my PT of $77. The potential of the Japanese market lies somewhere between $25 to $30 billion assuming a Singapore model. Among all its peers, LVS has the soundest balance sheet, leverage to EBITDA numbers of them all.

So measuring LVS’s ability to hold above the $60 trading range and steadily moving up since, no matter what the outcome in Japan the Macau numbers going forward should move the shares toward our base guidance of $70 by Q2 next year or before.

Author’s note: My own gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any potential conflict of interest with casino clients past, present or future. LVS is not now, nor has ever been, a client of my consulting practice.