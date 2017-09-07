Cal-Maine Foods: Buy Some Eggs For Your Portfolio's Basket While They Are On Sale

A contrarian opportunity is presenting itself in the egg industry as the lowest price of shell eggs in over a decade has pushed the shares of market leader Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) from highs of $60.40 in October 2015 to the $37.10 they sit at today. The low egg price has caused Cal-Maine to report its first net loss in over a decade and as the company practices a variable dividend policy, the dividend was in turn cut to zero. However, commodity downturns do not normally last forever and being the largest U.S. egg producer with historically profitable operations and more cash and short term investments on the balance sheet than interest-bearing debt, Cal-Maine looks well positioned to ride out the downturn.

As one of the greatest fund managers, Peter Lynch, has pointed out, profitable companies such as Cal-Maine with boring names that do boring things can make great investments because their shares often get forgotten about in the shadow of more trendy companies.

A Profitable Company

Since being founded in 1957 in Jackson, Mississippi, Cal-Maine has grown to become the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the U.S. They are a fully-integrated producer that hatches chicks, maintains flocks, manufactures feed, and produces, processes, packages and distributes shell eggs. For fiscal year 2017, the company had approximately 23 percent market share in U.S. fresh shell eggs. Along with this dominate position in the industry, the company is highly profitable with ROE and ROIC averaging 23.6% and 19.1% respectively over the past decade. This average includes the most recent annual loss in 2017 which was the company’s first loss in over a decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and even possibly increase its intrinsic value. Reinforcing this strong ROE has been growth in book value per share from $5.26 in 2008 to $17.84 in 2017 which when combined with the equity paid out in dividends each year has averaged 22.9% annually.



To bring them to their leading market share position today, Cal-Maine has been a major consolidator of the egg industry having completed 20 acquisitions since 1989. I am always wary at acquisitions as a lot can be what Peter Lynch has coined as “diworsification” which is when a business expands for the sake of revenue growth and diversification only to reduce returns for the overall invested capital of the business. However, the acquisitions by Cal-Maine have stayed aligned with the company’s core operations while profitability and returns in the business remain high as discussed previously. Furthermore, as can be seen in the graph below, these past acquisitions have been financed solely with cash flow from operations and not by diluting owners with share issuances or leveraging up the business with debt. As observed by their growing cash and short-term investments, the company has in fact continued to generate cash in excess of funds needed for maintenance and growth capital expenditures as well as funding past acquisitions.



In their annual reports, management discuss that they continue to pursue opportunities to consolidate the egg market in an industry that remains highly fragmented. As of December 2015, the top 10 largest egg producers owned only 50% of industry layers and 56 producers owned approximately 96% of layers. Given the company’s strong balance sheet and expertise gained from past evaluations and executions of acquisition candidates, Cal-Maine could continue to be a major player in future industry consolidation.

Headwinds in Egg Prices Creating Contrarian Opportunity

Cal-Maine’s poor performance in the last year boils down to egg prices being at their lowest in over a decade (Since 2006). In management’s discussion and analysis for fiscal 2017, they highlighted that egg markets were affected by increased supply due to producers repopulating laying hen flocks after the Avian Influenza (AI) outbreaks in 2015 and these younger hens being more productive egg layers. On the demand side, weak industry demand was attributed to customers having reformulated their products to use fewer eggs during the AI outbreak and have not yet re-adapted to the new lower prices. In my opinion, these supply/demand headwinds seem temporary in economic nature and create an opportunity for contrarian investors to buy a piece of an industry leading company.

Valuation

I always like to start a valuation by first examining the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 23.6% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 2.08 when the price is $37.10, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 11.4% for an investor's equity at that $37.10 purchase price, if history repeats itself. This is nicely above the 9% that I like to see in a great opportunity.

For my valuation, I have decided to use the average cash flows to the firm over the past 3 years due to the companies continued growth and acquisitions. Over this time, the average egg price of $1.39 per dozen compares closely to the 10 year average of $1.30 before adjusting for inflation. Also, because of capital expenditures (CAPEX) that is far higher than depreciation (almost double in some years) likely due to growth in the business, I have also shown what a valuation would look like using depreciation increased by 20% to approximate the future value of money from depreciating past investments. Along with adding back interest payments to cash flows to the firm, I have also subtracted out interest income generated from the companies large cash pile as this income is not part of operations and I will add the excess cash to the company valuation later. Given the companies past growth combined with its high return on equity and 2/3 income retention policy, I have discounted the cash flows not only at my standard 8% rate but also at 7%, 6%, and 5% which would incorporate a growth rate of 1%, 2%, and 3% respectively. The results from the valuation are summarized in the graph below with an example of my numbers given from as well.

As can be seen in the graph, these valuations look attractive at the 5% discount rate range and also at a 6% rate with the depreciation +20% as capital expenditures. With the shares priced at $37.10 today, a 30% margin of safety can only be had at the most aggressive 5% discount rate and depreciation inputs. As previously mentioned earlier, this 5% discount rate represents a 3% growth rate of my standard 8% rate. This is the maximum growth rate I apply as 3% represents long-run potential GDP growth of a developed economy. With Cal-Maine’s high levels of profitability and past expertise consolidating the industry, it is not unreasonable to think the company might continue to grow cash flow as this 3% level. When acquisition opportunities dry up in the egg industry, the company could easily look to start buying back its own shares given the excess cash the business generates.

Conclusion

Cal-Maine foods is a highly profitable company with ROE and ROIC that have averaged 23.6% and 19.1% respectively over the past decade. The company that should be able to, in my opinion, continue consolidating the egg industry and turn to share repurchases with the excess cash it generates once it runs out of acquisition targets. The current downturn in egg prices offers contrarian investors the opportunity to step into a leader in the industry at a what I believe to be a fair price.

