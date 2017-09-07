This Is The Key To Tesla's Electric Semi Tractor Ambition

Elon Musk needs to pre-solve the battery-cost and charging logistics problems (and he likely will).

Back in April, shortly after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk confirmed that a class 8 electric tractor truck was in the works and would be unveiled this month, I took a thorough look at the math of a battery-powered semi and concluded there was a fair amount of logic to bringing such a product to the market. An ostentatious ambition? Certainly, but that doesn't mean it wouldn't be marketable.

The debate over the idea was lively to say the least, with critics calling the idea too silly and too expensive, while its proponents pointed out that all sweeping revolutions seemed ridiculous at first.

I was prepared to let sleeping dogs lie and reserve any commentary about the Tesla tractor trailer until it was officially unveiled later this month. But, with a couple of analyst chiming in on the matter this week -- offering some ideas I agree with and some I don't -- I'm reprising the matter sooner than I had initially planned.

Crunching the Tesla Semi Numbers

The short version of a long story: Though it won't be available on a mass market basis until sometime around 2020, Tesla is expected to have a working prototype of an electric tractor trailer to demonstrate sometime later this month. While the prognostications vary widely, some industry experts expect a sticker price of around $100,000, and a per-charge range of around 300 miles.

There was some chatter that the semi would be able to travel as much as 600 miles on a single charge...pushing the limit of what a truck driver would realistically be driving in one day, though still a conceivable figure. Such a range presents some logistical challenges though. Namely, a 600 mile battery would not only be massive, it would add significant weight to a haul (lowering efficiency), and could be prohibitively expensive -- the expected $100,000 price tag for the truck wouldn't include the battery. Adding the battery, according to Morgan Stanley's number-crunching from April, could add something on the order of $75,000 and $100,000 to the total cost.

For perspective, a new diesel-driven semi tractor sells for around $125,000.

The challenge is clear: Tesla will not only need to solve the problem of the truck's (with a battery) high price, but will also need to figure out a cost-effective solution to the logistics of keeping those batteries charged; diesel fuel is readily available pretty much anywhere.

Fast forward to Wednesday of this week. That's when Morgan Stanley's analyst Ravi Shanker offered his guess of how Musk would solve part of the problem; he thinks Tesla will sell trucks but lease batteries, swapping out depleted ones with freshly-charged ones via a nationwide network of battery-swapping stations.

Such a plan would is clearly one more expense and one more distraction for a company that doesn't need any more expenses or any more distractions. Between figuring out how to make its SolarCity acquisition viable and its new Model 3 "production hell," Tesla has enough on its plate. The market may be overlooking something about Tesla's semi-tractor batteries though... they can be a revenue and profit center in and of themselves.

Again, based on math done by Shanker and Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas back in April, Tesla could essentially lease batteries at a cost of 25 cents per mile, translating into $7.5 billion worth of annual revenue for Tesla. That's revenue above and beyond the $2.5 billion worth of revenue Jonas and Shanker think Tesla would see just by capturing about a tenth of the annual truck market... by selling around 25,000 electric tractors per year.

Another 'for perspective': Truck drivers spend about 50 cents per mile on diesel fuel right now. That's why Jonas commented on Wednesday that Tesla's semi could be “the biggest catalyst in trucking in decades,” ultimately lowering a truck driver's operating costs by as much as 70%.

It's All About Managing the Battery Business

Jonas and Shanker's math that suggests a potential 70% decline in operating costs may be well reasoned, but it may not be necessarily well thought out. As is the case with any business, time needed to get to a swap-out station is time that wouldn't be wasted with a diesel-powered semi.

There's also the matter of maintenance and repairs.

While presumably a semi tractor will require fewer repairs and maintenance than a traditional, combustion-powered tractor, repair shops are fairly plentiful, as are parts. Most rigs don't have to spend too much time in shops after a breakdown. Repair techs for the systems that power electric trucks aren't as common, so a complicated breakdown could leave a battery-powered truck out of commission for too long.

And then there are all the ancillary costs and solutions that only traditional truck drivers know about and have tweaked that have yet to even be discovered of battery-powered trucks.

In other words, it's not fear of the known that could cause trucking companies to balk. It's fear of the unknown.

Nevertheless, even if operating costs only roll in 40% less than operating a diesel-powered semi, trucking companies will like the math well enough to start planning a purchase. See, while the purchase of an electric passenger is clearly the purchase of a wasting asset, for truck drivers who are cost-conscious, a purchase of an electric truck is an investment ultimately driven by the bottom line.

Other pessimists will note -- and rightfully so -- that once Tesla starts to validate the idea of battery-powered tractors, then competitors will step start to put their electric trucks on the market in larger numbers as well (as was the case with electric cars). Indeed, Cummins unveiled a short-range electric semi just last week, and in April I noted Nikola Motor Company had been working on a long-range electric tractor for a while now.

This is where Tesla's history really starts to make a key difference though.

The pair of Morgan Stanley analyst believe the batteries needed to power Tesla's semis would cost between $25,000 and $30,000 each. That's technically cheaper than the powertrain portion of a diesel tractor already, and below the estimated sales price for drivers that choose to purchase their battery outright. The revenue from leasing that battery outright for its useful life would not only translate into savings for drivers -- on the order of 20 cents per mile for the life of the truck -- it would translate into even more income for Tesla than selling batteries.

Calling a spade a spade, the advent of Tesla's truck isn't really about the truck. It's about the battery. And, while it wouldn't be true to say nobody else makes lithium-based electric vehicle batteries, it also wouldn't be true to suggest anybody will be make them anywhere near to the scale Tesla does once its gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada is completed and running at full capacity. That would put Tesla deep into the battery-leasing business, which Jonas and Shanker already said could be worth more than $7 billion per year.

The Big Takeaway

Here in the shadow of Morgan Stanley's pot-stirring and priming, I'll say again what I said in April -- while I can respect Musk's vision, I can't ignore the fact that Tesla has been put on a pedestal and given a pass that wouldn't be given to most other companies. It remains uncomfortably unprofitable (GAAP) for a company of its age, and Musk has a knack for overpromising and underdelivering.

I don't when, or even if, semi tractors will be a profitable venture for Tesla, but I do know any profits won't materialize for its truck business until well after the expected 2020 launch... when the industry becomes comfortable enough with the idea to adopt it en masse.

Nevertheless, Shanker and Jonas are jointly right. This is a big deal. The math ultimately makes sense, and the idea is game-changing. The news due later this month could at least serve as a short-term catalyst for Tesla shares. Mostly though, I'll be looking for any hints of how Musk intends to handle the battery matter. That's the key to making the whole thing work. The truck itself is secondary.

Don't be shocked if those particular details are lacking, however. Musk may not even be sure about that key matter himself yet.

