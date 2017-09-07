Annaly Capital Faces Largest Growth Opportunity in History

Annaly's size and scale, combined with shared capital model allows it to gain from this opportunity.

There has been a lot of concern around how mREITs would perform as the Fed raises rates and winds down its bloated balance sheet. According to Kevin Keyes, the CEO of Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 'paranoia around the Fed policy' is one of the first questions he is asked in investor meetings. This concern is only natural, as the performance of Annaly and other mREITs is highly responsive to movement in interest rates along the yield curve.

So how does Mr. Keyes perceive the Fed’s plans to normalize its balance sheet? The following statement from Annaly’s Q2 conference call suggests he is, to say the least, bullish:

It is not an exaggeration to say that the return to normalcy in the agency MBS market may provide the largest growth opportunity in the history of this company.

Bullish statements coming from the company management about investors’ apprehensions are normal and expected. However, I believe that hyperbolic statements that start with “it is not an exaggeration…,” such as the one above, need to be scrutinized more carefully before investors jump in to buy the stock.

In this article, I discuss what this amazing growth opportunity looks like, and some of the risks associated with this opportunity.

The largest competitor exits

The Fed has announced plans to gradually wind down its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, starting most likely in September this year. To normalize its balance sheet, the Fed will reduce reinvestments of maturing Treasuries and agency MBS.

Reinvestments in Treasuries would be reduced by a max of $6 billion per month initially, and this cap would increase by $6 billion every quarter over a period of 12 months to a max of $30 billion per month.

The Fed expects to reduce its MBS reinvestments by a max of $4 billion per month initially, and this cap would increase by $4 billion every quarter for 12 months to a max of $20 billion per month.

The Fed has not specified a target for its balance sheet, thus this plan has no end date for now.

Figure 1 Fed Balance Sheet Runoff Projection. Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presenation

Annaly capital competes currently competes with the Fed to buy agency MBS, which comprise 80% of the company’s asset portfolio. With the Fed lowering its MBS purchases, Mr. Keyes argues that Annaly’s largest competitor is exiting Annaly’s largest market. The argument is that as an uneconomic buyer, the Fed has distorted the agency MBS market by buying securities at artificially inflated prices. Thus, as the Fed exits the MBS market, the excess supply would have to be absorbed by private entities, such as Annaly itself, who would probably demand a wider yield premium over treasuries for their purchases, resulting in higher yields on MBS securities. With the short term interest rates likely capped or rising very slowly, Annaly would be able to earn a larger spread on its MBS portfolio, and thus increase its earnings power.

The balance sheet normalization would also mean another indirect benefit for MBS investors like Annaly: lower prepayment rates. With borrowing rates expected to increase following the balance sheet wind down, home owners would be less likely to refinance their mortgages. A decline refinancing activity would help lower Annaly’s assumptions of Conditional Prepayment Rate, again leading to increased earnings power.

Why Annaly?

One might ask that the above analysis should be equally beneficial to all agency mREITs- what makes Mr. Keyes think that this is a uniquely great opportunity for Annaly?

There are two main reasons for this: Annaly is the largest and oldest name in the industry, and it has a diversified business model.

Annaly recently raised $1.5 billion in capital in a secondary offering for which there was strong demand. The company’s size allows it to raise large amounts of capital that can then be efficiently invested either in agency MBS, or in credit sensitive assets in Annaly’s Commercial Real Estate, Residential Credit, and Middle Market Lending segments.

Figure 2 Annaly's Diversified Business Model. Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Over the past few months, credit spreads have tightened to historic levels, whereas agency MBS spreads are at their widest levels in almost 3 years. This valuation gap makes levered returns in agency MBS attractive versus the returns in credit sensitive assets. The management expects this valuation gap to return to normal, which would allow Annaly to allocate more capital to its credit portfolio for attractive returns. This is why Annaly has allocated most of the equity it raised recently into agency MBS.

Figure 3 Agency MBS vs Credit Spreads. Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

Thus, the large scale of the company’s highly liquid agency MBS portfolio with a runoff of about $1 billion per month, combined with its diversified business model allows Annaly to “pivot back and forth [between the agency MBS and credit markets] like nobody else”, according to Mr. Keyes. This is what drives Annaly’s largest growth opportunity in history.

Risks

Although the argument presented by Annaly’s management around the future growth opportunity has some merits, the future environment does not come without risks. I believe that the management’s comments regarding future growth potential

Events not playing out as expected

The bull case for Annaly, as presented above, is based on certain assumptions that may go wrong. The most important assumption being that as the Fed winds down, long term interest rates would rise, whereas the short term rates would remain stable, or rise at a much slower rate, resulting in a steeper yield curve and a wider interest spread for Annaly.

Whilst this theory makes economic sense, I believe that it may not necessarily play out as expected. Recall the 2013 “taper tantrum” episode when Fed chair Ben Bernanke hinted at plans to gradually reduce and then withdraw the Fed’s QE program. There were similar expectations of a rise in bond yields and a steepening yield curve as they exist right now. However, after an initial period of a steepening 2s10s curve, it went on to make new post-crisis lows. Similarly, despite the Fed’s indication that it intends to wind down its balance sheet, the chart below shows that the 2s10s curve is currently threatening to make a new post-crisis low, defying expectations of a steepening yield curve in anticipation of the Fed’s normalization efforts.

Figure 4 2s10s Yield Curve. Source: FRED

Furthermore, in case the growth outlook worsens, the Fed could be forced to delay, or dampen down its balance sheet reduction strategy.

Annaly management’s expectations may not play out in reality. And with the company’s core earnings barely covering its dividend, I would argue that the risk of a shrinking spread resulting in a dividend cut should not be ignored.

Interest Rate Volatility

In recognizing the growth opportunity amid the Fed normalization, Mr. Keys expects the whole process to play out in a very orderly fashion, without any major hiccups. However, that might not necessarily be the case.

Years of central bank bond-buying programs have suppressed interest rate volatility- the chart below shows that 10-Year Treasury Note volatility futures, a proxy for interest rate volatility, remain near decade lows.

Figure 5. Source: FRED

Thus, as the Fed attempts to reduce its footprint in the bond market, there are fears that interest rate volatility would increase, especially if there are unexpected changes in the Fed’s announced plans.

MBS securities come with embedded pre-payment option that increases in value as volatility increases, lowering the MBS price. Thus mREITs holding these securities are short volatility, and rising interest rate volatility can hit their book values hard. Recall that mREITs focused on agency MBS took sharp hits to their book value during the taper tantrum episode of 2013, and most recently in Q4 2016 due to sudden rise in interest rate volatility.

I believe that the Fed has learned from the “taper tantrum” episode and is being extremely transparent about its plans to normalize its balance sheet. At the same time, the Fed has gone at some length to emphasize that plans to tighten its policy can be adjusted depending on “economic and financial developments”.

In my view, although the risk of sudden rise in interest rate volatility remains low, it cannot be discounted entirely. This is another risk that Annaly investors should watch out for.

Conclusion

While many investors are concerned about the impact of the Fed’s balance sheet normalization plans on mREITs, Annaly’s management believes that the company’s size and scale combined with its “shared capital model” presents it with a historic growth opportunity if things go according to plan.

However, as the past few years have shown, often times the reality turns out to be completely different from what simple economic theory would suggest. Despite the Fed’s announcement of plans to wind down its balance sheet, the 2s10s yield curve remains near post-crisis lows, indicating that the expected widening in interest rate spreads may not materialize. At the same time, fears remain that reduced central bank involvement may lead to interest rate volatility rising from 10-year lows in an unorderly fashion.

With Annaly capital trading at a premium to book value, and with its core income barely covering its dividend, I believe that the company is fairly valued. I would recommend waiting for the stock price to correct, or for macro fundamentals to improve before taking a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.