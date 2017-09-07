Verizon: A Bear Case That's Better Than Cash For Long-Term Investors

Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) stock has recovered off the lows of earlier this year, but still looks attractive for long-term investors based upon our review of potential “bear” and “base” case scenarios. In its most recent quarter, the company’s decision to bring back unlimited data plans earlier this year had the intended effect of reversing wireless subscriber losses. In fact, retail postpaid subscribers were up 1.2% y/y in 2Q17, implying that Verizon’s share of the subscriber base has changed little despite the best attempts of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). Just as impressively, retail postpaid churn was flat y/y at 0.9% monthly, even though VZ still retains the highest prices in the industry. But wireless revenue was still down 2% y/y as the impact of lower plan pricing hit home.



Investors are right to be concerned about future profitability, but we believe that continued poor capital returns at TMUS and S will dictate that either the number three and four wireless players be allowed to merge at some point or they eventually will be forced out of business. Admittedly, this scenario likely will take a long time to play out. So it makes sense to continually assess the downside risk of VZ under the assumption that competition will be unrelenting.



The Bear Case

Despite increasing price competition, VZ is still earning a return that exceeds its cost of capital, by our estimate. In a bear case scenario, we assume that VZ only earns its cost of capital indefinitely. Although it is possible that price competition could drag VZ’s returns below even this mark temporarily, there eventually would be no wireless industry if nobody was able to earn back their capital costs.



We estimate the cost of capital by reference to our forecast (via our ArcPoint Advisor platform) that U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stocks will earn ~4.6% annually. If this is the required real return on equity capital, it implies that the return on unlevered invested capital is ~4% given the typical leverage of large-cap industrial companies. If we add an inflation premium of 1.9% (the average breakeven inflation rate implied by longer-maturity bonds over the past six months), the estimated cost of capital for VZ is ~6%.



Using a 6% estimated cost of capital with the company’s current invested capital base of $212B yields an EPS estimate of $2.40 (see valuation table below for more details). We estimate the appropriate relative P/E at just 0.75x, in line with VZ’s 10-year historical median relative P/E vs. our modeled EPS for each year and consistent with the company’s financial leverage (debt to market value of capital is ~38%). Applying the estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stocks of 21.7x (per ArcPoint Advisor) yields a fair value estimate of ~$39. This scenario implies price depreciation risk of ~18%. But the annualized dividend of $2.31 mitigates the potential loss on investment. And it appears this dividend rate is sustainable even if VZ’s economic rents (earned through unmatched and continuous high levels of capital investment and the benefits of network effects) eventually are wiped out.



VZ P/E Relative to S&P 500 Using Modeled EPS for VZ

Source: ArcPoint Advisor.





The Base Case

Since purchasing Vodafone’s stake in Verizon Wireless back in 2013, VZ has earned an average after-tax return on capital of ~8.4%. Through sustained low rates of customer churn, VZ has proved that it has a fairly loyal base of customers willing to pay a premium price for its network. Wireless technology is constantly improving and requires heavy capital investment to stay at the forefront of the industry - a task that is made more difficult if you already are putting up poor returns. VZ’s capital spending this year will be ~$17B, nearly twice the roughly $9B of combined spending planned by TMUS and S. VZ plans to begin offering fixed 5G network service in some markets next year, with mobile services coming a few years afterward. 5G promises much faster speeds than current LTE networks and more efficient power consumption. As long as VZ keeps aggressively investing, it likely will be able to maintain its lead in the deployment of the most advanced wireless technology. And once industry pricing is such that all remaining major players are earning at least their cost of capital, we would expect VZ to be able to sustain a capital return rate similar to its historical average.



Applying an after-tax capital return of 8.4% to the company’s current invested capital base of provides an EPS estimate of $3.74 - consistent with the current consensus forecast for 2017 of $3.78. Fair value for the stock is estimated at ~$61 using the estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stocks of 21.7x and a justified relative P/E of 0.75x. This scenario implies price appreciation potential of ~30% in addition to the 4.9% dividend yield.



VZ valuation ($ in M except per share data)



bear base normalized ebit (ArcPoint estimates) 20,100 28,750 (-) interest expense (2Q17 annualized) 4,528 4,528 normalized pre-tax income 15,572 24,222 (-) taxes @ 35% 5,450 8,478 net income 10,122 15,744 (-) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (ArcPoint estimates) 304 472 net income to common 9,818 15,272 diluted shares (2Q17 average) 4,087 4,087 (A) normalized EPS 2.40 3.74 (B) estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap non-cyclical stocks 21.7 21.7 (based upon ArcPoint Advisor analysis) (C) justified relative P/E 0.75 0.75 (A) x (B) x (C) estimated fair value per share of VZ 39 61

Source: ArcPoint Advisor and company public filings.



