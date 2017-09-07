Oil: Another Bear Argument Bites The Dust

Everybody and their cat now know about U.S. oil inventories plunging at a very rapid rate in the year-to-date period. As the following graph shows, the pace at which the U.S. oil stocks have been declining has accelerated in July, primarily due to the start of the U.S. driving season and lower imports from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC").

Bears, however, have pointed out that OPEC may be sending its barrels elsewhere, meaning the elevated level of global oil stocks, which is what really matters to prices, may have remained the same.

Market participants today received another data point that strengthens the bull argument.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC now estimates the difference between OECD total commercial oil inventories and the respective five-year average at 193 mb as of July. The following graph from OPEC's latest monthly oil market report, which was published on August 10 and excludes the data point for July, presents the evolution of this metric in the last three years:

Accompanying the above graph was the following commentary from OPEC:

Preliminary data for June shows that total OECD commercial oil stocks fell by 21.9 mb to stand at 3,033 mb, which is around 21 mb lower than the same time one year ago, but 252 mb above the latest five-year average.

In other words, the latest 193 mb figure represents a 59 mb month-over-month from June's 252 mb! This is very significant as, if one assumes the non-OECD inventories were stable in July, such a large drop in oil stocks in just one month means a very significant and increasing imbalance between global oil demand and supply.

Bottom Line

The bull argument for higher oil prices is strengthening week after week. With exports from OPEC estimated at 25.2 mbd in August, their lowest level since April, we will likely see continued global oil stock declines in the coming months.

