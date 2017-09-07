It's easy to be bullish on stocks today, especially given the market's positive fundamental and psychological backdrop. Yet it behooves the smart investor to periodically question his assumptions in order to avoid becoming trapped by a stubbornly narrow, and erroneous market bias. To that end, I propose to question the assumptions behind the continuation of the equity bull market which began in 2009.



Let's start by asking the question, "What could possibly go wrong to undermine the stock market's long-term uptrend in the remainder of 2017?" That question was put into sharp relief on Tuesday as the first day of the post-summer vacation season kicked off on a decidedly downbeat note. Financial shares on Sep. 5 registered their single worst one-day slump in months as Treasury yields declined amid increased geopolitical worries. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) declined 2.1%, its steepest one-day drop since May 17, when it fell 3.2%.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Bank shares have lately been loss leaders and, at the same time, safe-haven assets like gold and Treasuries have seen notable gains. Anytime bank stocks begin to lag the S&P 500 (SPX), it definitely raises eyebrows and for good reason. The more pronounced the weakness of bank stocks versus S&P large caps, the more likely there is to be spillover weakness in the broad market. With that in mind, let's examine the factors which could potentially lead to a widespread correction.



One of the most important questions an investor can ask right now is what exactly accounts for the lagging performance in bank stocks? Negative financial sector earnings growth (-9.8% according to Zack's) is partly to blame for the underperformance in bank shares. This could certainly be a factor behind the relative weakness and diminished investor interest in recent months. Regardless of the reasons, if banks continue to show weakness in the coming weeks it could act as a drag on the market due to the sensitivity of other sectors to bank weakness.

Making it easier for the bears to attempt another raid on the broad market is the weakness reflected in the short-term rate of change indicator for the NYSE 52-week highs and lows. This indicator is a useful reflection of the incremental demand for equities. When this indicator series diverges from the major averages such as the S&P, it tells us to avoid taking on excess risks until the indicator re-align with the market averages. In the graph shown below, the blue line is the short-term directional component while the red line reflects the momentum bias for the NYSE broad market.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://markets.wsj.com/us

Another graph which shows a decided lack of synchronization is the S&P 500 opening-closing hour indicator. As the name suggests, this indicator measures the opening hour of the SPX on a cumulative daily basis (blue line) versus the closing hour (red line). The opening hour indicator typically reflects price momentum on an interim basis, and this indicator has done an admirable job of that for most of this year. The closing hour component of this indicator reflects what professional “smart money” traders are doing, based on the assumption that the pros often initiate trading positions near the close of the trading day. As can be seen here, the closing hour performance of the S&P in recent months has been less than stellar.

Chart created by Clif Droke

In light of the above considerations, do we need fear a return of the bear? The answer is no since the weight of evidence argues against a bear market at this time. Even if the bank stocks become weaker they are unlikely to kill the bull. There are several compelling reasons for this. The first is found in the cumulative 52-week highs and lows index. Unlike the above indicator, which shows the rate of change (momentum) of the highs-lows, the cumulative index is a daily measure of whether the NYSE highs-lows have been expanding and contracting. As can be seen in the following graph, the cumulative highs-lows have been in a rising trend. This is supportive of the intermediate-term rising trend for equities since it shows that incremental demand has been increasing.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from http://markets.wsj.com/us

Another important factor underscoring the bullish case is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. The A-D line has outperformed the major indices in recent days and has made a new high (shown below). While the A-D line isn’t the most important of our leading indicators, relative strength in this indicator is a sign that the market remains in strong hands on an interim basis.

Source: www.StockCharts.com

More than anything else, the psychological state of investors will consistently keep the bear at bay. As recent events have shown, investors are quick to jump into a fretful state of mind with only the slightest provocation. The latest spate of hurricanes, not to mention geopolitical worries involving North Korea, is an example of this fearful disposition. That investors are becoming more fearful (which is potentially bullish from a contrarian perspective) can be seen in the fact that the CNNMoney Fear & Greed Index is currently reading 39 out of a possible 100 – a decisive indication that retail investors are very nervous. This compares to last week’s reading of 50, a neutral reading. The Rydex Ratio Sentiment Indicator has also been hovering around the “fear zone” (negative territory), as can be seen in this chart exhibit. It's still a long way from reflecting an over-commitment on the part of traders and investors, which is what typically announces the terminal phase of a bull market.

Source: http://www.market-harmonics.com/free-charts/sentiment/nu.htm

The stock market is currently in a mixed position on a short-term basis, however, with a confluence of positive and negative technical indicators. In periods of uncertainty, it’s usually best to give the bullish indicators the benefit of the doubt while ignoring the negative ones. That said, until the market is once again firing on all cylinders traders would do well to avoid over-committing to stocks while retaining at least some exposure to the long side of the market.