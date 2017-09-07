Sept. 8 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending September 8, 2017. Daily data for September 2 to September 7 is estimated. Daily data for September 8 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 446 bcf this week (down almost 3.0% w-o-w and down 2.0% y-o-y). Remarkably, after two straight weekly declines, the deviation from the norm stayed positive at around +10% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas has been above the nine-year norm for 28 consecutive weeks now. From our previous reports you know that national consumption has been relatively weak compared to the previous year (mostly due to high comparison base). But this week, it was additionally weakened by Hurricane Harvey, which not only destroyed demand (by cutting electricity consumption and shutting down LNG exports), but also impacted the weather in other parts of the U.S. Currently, we expect daily average consumption rate to decline to around 55.3 bcf in the coming two weeks due to seasonal factors. We then expect consumption to start rising again.

According to Marine Traffic Data, one LNG tanker has departed from Sabine Pass over the past week, the first vessel to do so since August 23. A drop in exports to Mexico was previously overestimated and flows have now resumed. Overall, total exports still fell some 6% w-o-w, but were up 4% y-o-y.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

Dry gas production that was shut due to Harvey is now back online. Indeed, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 15 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. However, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the nearest future. Productivity (measured in new-well gas production per rig) already is falling and therefore rig count must rise faster to push production higher.

Total supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 81.7 bcf per day for the week ending September 8 (up 1.6% w-o-w and up 2.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost +130 bcf, which is the largest weekly balance that we have seen since June 9. The volume is some 20 bcf larger than a week ago and as much as 24 bcf above the five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year’s level and is also above historical norm.

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 65 bcf. We expected an injection of 67 bcf (higher than the consensus of 64 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,220 bcf, which is just 15 bcf (or 0.47%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 95 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bearish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 87 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from the five-year average should increase from +0.47% today to +1.64% on September 22. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis.

Check out the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been consistently revising our near-term storage forecast higher over the past two weeks. The total for three reports went up from 172 bcf on August 25 to 261 bcf on September 7. However, the price has only just started to respond to those bearish changes.

Source: Bluegold Research