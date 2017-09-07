Golden Star - Fairly Priced Now

Investment thesis

Over the last two years, Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) has undergone a dramatic transformation from a high-cost miner to a low-cost, mainly underground mining company. As a result, now the company looks much better than before.

However, according to my valuation model, one share of Golden Star is worth $0.62, so taking into account that today the company's shares are trading at $0.80 a share, they are slightly overvalued. Therefore, although in the coming years the company should perform well, its shares do not offer anything special now. In other words, Golden Star shares should be perceived as a typical option on gold prices, meaning that the company’s market value should fluctuate in tandem with gold prices. Investors looking for above-average returns should therefore find other, more prospective picks.

Introduction

Golden Star is a small gold miner operating two mines in Ghana. Since the beginning of the current bull market in precious metals the shares of Golden Star were top performers among their West African peers. As the chart below shows, the company has delivered a return of 346% up to now:

Note:

Banro (BAA), another mining company operating in West Africa only, is excluded from a peer group; this miner is now in big trouble and its return (huge loss) would distort the big picture of the West African gold mining business

I am sure that many Golden Star investors are scratching their heads now trying to answer the following question:

Is the period of the company’s excellent performance going to go on?

In this article I am trying to answer this question. Particularly, I am discussing the last transition process, a number of risk factors and catalyst that affect or may affect the company etc. In the section "Valuation" I am trying to find the company's value using a discounted cash flow model.

A little bit of history

Golden Star is not an easy company. It runs two mines but over the course of its history each mine had encountered its bigger or smaller problems. However, of these two operations it was the Bogoso / Prestea one that had influenced the entire company the most.

Bogoso / Prestea

The chart below shows operating costs of production reported by the Bogoso / Prestea mine since 2009:

I am sure that everybody is able to spot two major trends:

2009 – 2013: increasing costs of production (the red arrow)

2013 – now: decreasing costs of production (the blue arrow)

During the first period the company was mining at the worst part of the Bogoso deposit (high strip ratios, very low-grade, non-refractory ore being the main negative factors). These factors plus low gold prices had a negative impact on operating results delivered by the Bogoso / Prestea mine (2012: profit of $46.3M, 2013: loss of $28.4M, 2014: loss of $12.8M).

Golden Star is changing…

However, in 2015 the Bogoso / Prestea mine entered a totally new chapter in its history. Firstly, the refractory operation at the Bogoso mine was suspended and the company started mining at the Prestea open pit where the ore is non-refractory and high-grade. As a result:

recovery ratio jumped from 39.2% in 2014 and 64.3% in 2015 to 83.9% in 2016

strip ratio stabilized at a low level of around 2.7

operating cost decreased from $1,108 in 2015 to $800 per ounce of gold in 2016 (and $585 per ounce in 2Q 2017)

in 2016 the mine delivered a profit of $25.8M (and $23.7M in 1H 2017)

What is more, the positive ratios and results listed above should be sustained over the next six years when the company will be mining at the underground part of the Prestea mine (the open-pit operation should be closed this year or at the beginning of the next year).

Summarizing, after years of trouble Golden Star is changing its profile. Let me discuss the way the company is transforming its two operations, Wassa and Prestea.

Wassa

The plan

Golden Star started mining at Wassa in 2005. Until 2017 the mine was operating as an open pit mine but on January 1, 2017 the underground part of the mine achieved its commercial stage of production. As a result, over the next six years (till the end of 2022) Wassa will be operating as a combined open-pit / underground mine. Then, between 2022 and 2024 the mill at Wassa will be processing the ore coming from the underground operation and low-grade, open-pit stockpiles (the open-pit mine will cease its operations in 2022).

Mineral resources

According to the last estimate (as of December 2016), Wassa hosted 17.4 million tons of ore grading 2.37 grams of gold per ton of ore, classified as mineral reserves. It means that Wassa’s mineral reserves were standing at 1,328 thousand ounces of gold, of which 565 thousand ounces were attributable to the open-pit mine and 742 thousand ounces to the underground operation (the difference, 21 thousand ounces, is attributable to stockpiles). However, the estimates were made applying a conservative price of gold of $1,100 per ounce. To remind my readers, higher gold prices have a positive impact on mineral reserves. For example, at today’s price of gold of $1,300 per ounce the part of the deposit classified as waste at the price of gold of $1,100 per ounce may be converted into ore (once uneconomic it may be economic now). It means that Wassa’s reserves may be larger now extending the Wassa’s mine life and increasing the company’s value (I am waiting for an official update to mineral reserves).

Business plan

In 2014 Golden Star prepared a feasibility study of the Wassa open pit mine and underground project. I have adjusted this study to the current conditions (the price of gold of $1,300 per ounce, the amended stream agreement signed with Royal Gold and capital spending incurred in previous years to construct the underground mine). Here is the table showing the updated, basic figures:

As the table shows, in the coming years the Wassa mine should be converted into a low-cost operation. Instead of the average operating cost of $900 per ounce (2013 – 2016), the mine should produce its gold at the cost of $750 per ounce, on average.

What is more, over the life of the mine the annual production should go up from 104 thousand ounces in 2016 to 151 thousand ounce, on average (an increase of 44.6%, compared to 2016).

Prestea

Mineral resources

According to the last estimate (as of December 2016), Prestea Underground hosted 1.09 million tons of ore grading 13.93 grams of gold per ton of ore, classified as mineral reserves. It means that Prestea’s mineral reserves were standing at 490 thousand ounces of gold. Similarly to Wassa, this estimate was made applying the price of gold of $1,100 per ounce. At current, higher prices of gold, mineral reserves may be higher.

Business plan

A “new” Prestea operation (an underground project called West Reef) is going to be a smaller mine than Wassa. It should be delivering 74.7 thousand ounces in annual production, on average. On the other hand, Prestea should be a super-low-cost mine producing its gold at an average cost of $458 per ounce (much lower than at Wassa).

Similarly to Wassa, I have adjusted the feasibility study prepared by the company to new conditions. Here is the table showing my estimates:

The company’s valuation

To value Golden Star shares I am using the discounted cash flow model. Firstly, I am trying to assess value to all operating assets held by the company:

Wassa mine

Prestea underground mine

Prestea open pit operation

Capital spent in previous years to construct Wassa and Prestea underground mines and adjust processing plants is considered as sunk cost (it is not included in my calculations). The remaining part of project capital spending (mainly Prestea project capital) is disclosed at values delivered by the company in its 2017 capital spending guidance (1Q 2017 management discussion). Here are the other assumptions:

The price of gold used in my valuation model is $1,300 per ounce

Streaming agreement - in 2015 Golden Star signed a $145M streaming agreement with Royal Gold ( RGLD ). According to that agreement, the company has to deliver 9.25% of its gold production at a cash purchase price of 20% of spot gold. Then, starting from 2018, the percentage of annual production delivered to RGLD will increase to 10.5%. All these figures are disclosed in my valuation model (the row titled “RG Stream”)

To arrive at the current value of future cash flows delivered by operating assets I am using a discount rate of 12.99% (the figure comprises the Ghana’s country risk factor – details below in the section “Flawed business environment”)

Taxes – according to the company, due to huge losses incurred by the Bogosa / Prestea complex in the past, the Prestea underground project is tax-free. On the other hand, the Wassa project is taxed using a 35% corporate income tax rate.

Now, after discounting cash flows delivered by all operating assets (using a discount rate of 12.99%) I have arrived at the following values of Prestea and Wassa:

Wassa: $160.1M

Prestea underground: $157.1M

Additionally, I assume that in 1Q 2018 the Prestea open pit operation will be closed. This mine (plus an open pit operation at the Mampon deposit, a minor deposit adjacent to Prestea) should deliver 83 thousand ounces of gold until 1Q 2018. I value this operation at $27.1M.

Summarizing – the operating assets of Golden Star are valued at $344.3M, in total. This value should be decreased by the discounted value of exploration activities performed by the company. Assuming that Golden Star will be spending $6.5M on exploration per year, the total value of operating assets should be decreased by $31.2M (it is the discounted value of exploration spending until 2024).

So, the total value of operating assets of Golden Star is$313.1M.

Further, to arrive at the equity value of Golden Star I have to perform a simple mathematical operation:

Equity value = net present value of operating assets less debt plus cash

As for cash, it is an easy thing - at the end of June 2017 the company was holding cash of $32.4M.

Now debt. It is a little bit more complicated issue. Here is an excerpt from the company’s last balance sheet:

Source: Golden Star

The total debt was $94.1M but I have to make one adjustment. The total debt comprises the line titled “7% Convertible Debentures”. Well, generally, I do not like convertible debentures. In my opinion, this kind of financing, along with streaming agreements, is applied when a company is in trouble. And most recently Golden Star has been a company in trouble - look at the negative equity disclosed in the company’s balance sheet since the second quarter of 2012.

Being in trouble, in August 2016 the company issued convertible debentures (and it was not the first time Golden Star issued these debentures) in the amount of $65M. These notes can be converted into common shares (or cash or a combination of shares and cash) at a conversion price of $0.90 per share. Now the “best” thing – if the holders of the debentures decided to convert all remaining notes into common shares (up to now the holders converted part of them into 15.0 million shares), the company’s share count would increase by additional 57.2 million common shares (to compare, now there are 376.2 million shares outstanding). In other words, a share price of $0.90 is a natural cap for the current shareholders – each time Golden Star share prices approach this cap the current shareholders should expect an increased supply of common shares (coming from conversions).

However, the convertible debentures are excluded from my debt count. Simply put, I have chosen an alternative approach – instead of including convertible debentures into debt I have increased the company’s share count by 57.2 million shares (the shares issued through the conversion of remaining debentures). As a result, the company’s debt is $52.5M (total debt of $94.1M less 7% convertible debentures of $41.6M).

Now I can calculate the equity value of the company:

Equity value = NPV of operating assets ($313.1M) less debt ($52.5M) plus cash ($32.4M) = $293.0M

Further, to calculate the share value I am using the diluted share count. As of the end of June 30, 2017 the company’s share count was as follows:

Common shares outstanding: 376.2M

Share options: 16.8M

Deferred share units: 5.9M

Share appreciation rights: 3.7M Performance share units: 13.6M

Common shares issued on a conversion of 7% convertible debentures (details were discussed above): 57.2M

Total amount of common shares (diluted): 473.4M

It means that one share of Golden Star is worth $0.62 (equity value of $293.0M divided by the share count of 473.4 million shares).

Sensitivity analysis

Golden Star’s equity value is very sensitive to gold prices:

For example, at today’s price of gold of $1,335 per ounce, one share of Golden Star is worth $0.69.

What is more, investors purchasing Golden Star shares today at $0.79 a share are betting on gold prices of around $1,385 per ounce (at that price of gold one share of Golden Star is worth $0.79).

On the other hand, the value of Golden Star shares is not very sensitive to the discount rate applied in my valuation model:

As the table shows, even at a widely used (in my opinion, mistakenly) discount rate of 8%, one share of Golden Star is worth $0.74 (which is below the current trading price).

Flawed business environment

There are a few serious constraints dragging the company’s valuation down. Let me discuss them.

Ghana

To be honest, I used to be a big fan of mining companies investing in Western Africa. However, now I am changing my mind. Look at Ghana, a country where Golden Star operates. The country has the highest corporate income tax rate among the most important mining jurisdictions in Western Africa. This rate stands at 35% while Mali or Burkina Faso offer tax rates of 30% and 27.5%, respectively.

Further, mining companies operating in Ghana have to pay the highest royalties to the state, compared to other jurisdictions (5% in Ghana, 3% in Mali, 3% - 5% in Burkina Faso and 2.5% in Democratic Republic of the Congo).

By the way, it is an issue for another article but it looks like investing in West Africa becomes less attractive than it used to be in the past. Simply put, it seems that West African countries try to squeeze as much as possible from Western investors running mining businesses there. The best example is one of the latest interviews with Mark Bristow, the CEO of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD). This very experienced manager is complaining about new, planned changes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s mining regulations.

Discount rates

As a rule, the shares of mining companies operating in West Africa are less valued than their peers operating in Canada, the USA or South America. For example, the shares of a company operating in West Africa may trade at the EV / EBITDA ratio of 4.0 while its equivalent (a mining company producing a similar amount of gold, presenting comparable economic measures as balance sheet etc.) operating in Canada may trade at the ratio of 8.0. The main reason standing behind this phenomenon is the so-called "Country risk premium".

According to Investopedia:

“A country risk premium (CRP) is the additional risk associated with investing in an international company rather than the domestic market. Macroeconomic factors such as political instability, volatile exchange rates and economic turmoil causes investors to be wary of overseas investment opportunities and thus require a premium for investing. The country risk premium (CRP) is higher for developing markets than for developed nations.”

Now, the country risk premium is an ingredient of the equity risk premium, which is a discount rate applied to calculate the net present value of mining projects located in different countries using the following formula:

Discount rate (equity risk premium) = the US equity risk + country risk premium

According to Aswath Damodaran, a Professor of Finance at New York University, the current equity risk premium for Ghana is 12.99%. It means that a mining project located in Ghana and expected to generate cash flow of $1.0 million over one year from today is worth $885 thousand today ($1.0 million divided by 1.1299).

The country risk premium for Canada is 5.13% so a similar project located in Canada is worth $951 thousand ($1.0 million divided by 1.0513). This simple example shows that investment located in Canada is higher valued than a similar project located in Ghana.

Now, let me cite current equity risk premiums applied to a number of popular West African mining jurisdictions:

Ghana: 12.99%

Mali: 13.90%

Burkina Faso: 11.78%

Senegal: 9.48%

Ivory Coast: 9.48%

Democratic Republic of the Congo: 12.99%

Well, once again Ghana is a country with one of the highest equity risk premiums (only Mali bears a higher risk premium) so every investment made in that country automatically gets a relatively high discount, compared to other jurisdictions. In other words, similar businesses run in West Africa (in Burkina Faso, Senegal or Ivory Coast) would be higher valued than a business located in Ghana. It is another negative factor dragging down Golden Star valuation, compared to its peers.

Poor financing business model

I do not like mining companies involved in poor financing models as, for example, streaming agreements or convertible debentures. Golden Star, apart from convertible debentures (discussed in the section “Valuation”), is involved in a streaming agreement with Royal Gold, one of the world’s largest streaming / royalty companies. Well, I understand why. Unfortunately, a number of mining companies operating in risky jurisdictions (and Western Africa is a risky jurisdiction – refer to my discussion about country risk premiums) do not have too many alternatives to finance their growth and new mining projects. Therefore a streaming agreement is very often a must. That is why in 2015 Golden Star decided to enter a streaming agreement with Royal Gold. According to that contract, in exchange for $145M (provided by Royal Gold) the company is obliged to deliver 9.25% (NOW) or 10.5% (from 2018) of its gold production to Royal Gold at a cash purchase price of 20% of spot gold price (now gold is trading at $1,330 per ounce so Golden Star has to sell its gold to Royal Gold at a very low price of $266 per ounce). Of course such a deal has a negative impact on the company’s economics. How negative? Here are my calculations:

Wassa’s value: $160.1M with a streaming agreement and $241.8M without it

Prestea Underground’s value: $157.1M with a streaming agreement and $188.2M without it

Prestea Open Pit’s value: $27.1M with a streaming agreement and $34.1M without it

Share value: $0.62 with a streaming agreement and $0.87 without it

In other words, if the company did not enter a streaming agreement the fair value of Golden Star shares would be 40.3% higher than it is valued now. A streaming contract makes a really big and negative difference…

Risk factors

Debt

As I discussed in the section “Valuation” Golden Star carries debt of $52.5M (as of the end of July 2017). According to the company, in 2017 it should repay a debt of $4.7M (principal and interest). In 2018 and 2019 the debt due is $22.9M and $40.1M, respectively. Note that these figures include interest payments of $17.0M, in total. What is more, I conservatively assume that convertible debentures are not converted into common shares so Golden Star has to incur interest expenses attributed to these notes ($9.0M between 2017 and 2019, in total). Is the company able to pay off its debt? The chart below answers this question:

The green bars indicate free cash flow to be delivered by Prestea and Wassa mines – it can be easily spotted that Golden Star should be able to service its debt.

Working capital issue

According to the last balance sheet, the company’s working capital (defined as trade receivables + inventory – trade payables) was $6.5M. It is a very low figure. Generally, a mining company reports low or even negative working capital if:

It generates stable and large cash flows from operations (for example, Kirkland Lake Gold) – in that case a strong mining company squeezes its creditors (delays paying creditors) to get free cash

It has liquidity problems

Golden Star is in the second group – the liquidity ratio stands at 0.65 (as of the end of 2Q 2017), the company applies various unorthodox and expensive financing strategies (discussed above) etc. Simply put, Golden Star needs cash and to find it, it has to keep its inventory and trade receivables at low levels and increase its trade payables. As a result, working capital is close to zero.

Now, I think that in the coming years the company should evolve from low working capital figures to more normal ones. Generally, healthy mining business should maintain its working capital at a stable level sufficient to cover 30 – 90 days of its daily sales. Now Golden Star’s working capital covers only 10 days of the company’s sales. In my valuation model I assume that this year Golden Star will increase its working capital to 60 days of daily sales and sustain it at this level in the coming years.

However, today the working capital issue should be considered as a risk factor for Golden Star because its low level is an indication of liquidity problems.

Catalysts

Country risk premium

From time to time the country risk premiums are updated (usually once a year). If the next update is positive and the country risk premium calculated for Ghana goes down, it should have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

Exploration

In March 2017 Golden Star increased its 2017 exploration budget to $6.5M. I think it was a very good decision. At current mineral reserves, the Prestea mine should operate until 2022 and the Wassa operation until 2024. It is not a long life so Golden Star needs to intensify its exploration to find more gold. If the company is able to add a significant amount of gold to its mineral base and extend its mine life, it may have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

Reserves

As I discussed in the sections “Wassa” and “Prestea”, Golden Star’s mineral reserves have been estimated at the price of gold of $1,100 per ounce. Now gold is trading at above $1,300 per ounce so, in my opinion, the updated mineral reserves should be larger. If that is the case, mine lives of Wassa and Prestea could extend and lift the company’s value up.

Summary

During the current bull market in gold (initiated in January 2016), Golden Star shares have been top performers. Now these shares are trading at around $0.80, which means that they are a little bit overvalued (according to my valuation model, one share of Golden Star is worth $0.62).

In my opinion, since the beginning of 2016, investors have been discounting the improved business conditions at two mines operated by the company. Indeed, the progress is substantial but now all fundamental factors supporting a bullish thesis on Golden Star are contained. It means that from now on, Golden Star shares should fluctuate more or less in tandem with the broad precious metals stocks market and the investors looking for above-average returns should find other, more prospective picks.

