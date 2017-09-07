Mazda Takes A Swing At Tesla With 2 Electric Cars

One of the reasons Tesla (TSLA) has managed to achieve an annual sales pace of approximately 100,000 cars per year by 2017 is that its cars simply look very good. Who gets the credit for Tesla’s excellent exterior design taste? Well, that would be Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen.



From where did Tesla recruit its chief designer Mr Holzhausen? That would be from Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), the automaker headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan. It’s no wonder that people say the Tesla Model 3 looks like the Mazda 3: here and here.



Most automotive journalists seem to be in agreement that Mazda continues to have some of the best designs in the car industry. This ranges from the compact hatchback “3” to the SUVs CX-5 and CX-9 to the roadster MX-5 “Miata.”



For the first eight months of 2017, Mazda sold 194,559 cars in the U.S. Globally, Mazda sold 377,000 cars in the June 2017 quarter (part of fiscal year 2018) and it forecasts global deliveries at 1.6 million units for the March 2018 fiscal year, up 3% from the prior year: here.



Mazda and Toyota (TM) also announced, just a month ago, that it will be building a new factory in the U.S. together: here. As you can see in the description of the agreement, it includes “jointly develop technologies for electric vehicles.”



Given all of that, wouldn’t it be very important to know what Mazda - with or without cooperation from Toyota - will be doing to compete with Tesla?



As it turns out, Mazda’s leap into electric cars will come in two stages:



Mazda’s own EV, in 2019. Mazda’s joint development with Toyota, which will arrive no earlier than the second half of 2020.

Let’s deal with those two in turn. First, Mazda’s own EV, which arrives in the market in 2019.



This first Mazda electric car is Mazda’s own development. The body style has yet to be described. From an propulsion-architectural perspective, it will look most like the BMW i3. Why? Because it will come in two versions.



Pure EV. EV with range-extender.

It is not known how big Mazda’s battery will be in each of these two versions. BMW has it at 33 kWh, yielding little over 100 miles of EV range. Add a tiny gasoline engine that works as pure generator, and it could double that range up to a total of approximately 200 miles. However, you can add little over two gallons of fuel for another up to 100 miles of range in less than one minute, at any gasoline station.



What is known about this 2019 Mazda EV is this: The range extender will be in the form of Mazda’s (former) signature engine, the rotary. Yes, that thing that powered some Mazdas from the 1960s until about a decade or so ago. It can be made small, light, and spin at a fairly constant RPM most of the time.



Mazda believes most customers will opt for the version which includes the range-extender. That’s because the car can be used without range anxiety.



So why would this Mazda EV with (and without) range-extender succeed better in the marketplace, compared with the BMW i3, which is widely considered to have been a sales flop?



There are two reasons why this Mazda’s first EV would do better than the BMW i3:



The rear seat would fit three people instead of two, and there would be more luggage space. The car would look a lot better. While I like the BMW i3’s looks, most people apparently do not.



I spoke to members of Mazda’s management team about the financial implications of selling an electric car. They were very adamant in pointing out that nobody makes money selling electric cars. Why? Because the market for EVs only exists as a result of political central planning mandates. People are “interested” in electric cars, but they are unwilling to pay the cost that it takes to develop and manufacture them.



Therefore, EVs have to be sold at a loss.



Where are these political central planning mandates found?

Specifically and for starters, in California.



In order to stay in business selling profitable cars in California, Mazda - like all but the smallest automakers - soon have to start selling more and more EVs in California. If Mazda were to price these EVs above its cost to develop and produce, it would not sell enough of them to fulfill that mandate. Therefore, EVs have to be sold at a loss.



As a result, Mazda made it clear that this EV (with and without range-extender) will be sold only in geographies with California-style central planning mandates. Nowhere else.



Basically, governments such as California forcing an automaker such as Mazda to sell more EVs than the natural market demand for them is a tax on said automaker. It imposes a cost that is added to the price of the non-EV cars made by the automaker. The people buying regular gasoline and diesel end up subsidizing the electric car buyers, via the inflated price of the gasoline/diesel cars.



These California-style central planning mandates are a hidden cost that the consumer doesn’t easily see. It’s not quantified on the car’s pricing sheet. Rather, it is just baked into an increasing price of the car.



You can see a very mild way of Mazda stating this case in this document published September 6: here.



“From 2019, start introducing electric vehicles and other electric drive technologies in regions that use a high ratio of clean energy for power generation or restrict certain vehicles to reduce air pollution.”



So that’s Mazda’s plan for 2019, but what comes after it?



Mazda is jointly developing a new dedicated electric car platform with Toyota. This will result in a first vehicle that will hit the market no earlier than the Fall of 2020, as a 2021 model. However, it could take a longer than that too. We really won’t know until the car is unveiled, unlikely much before the middle of 2020.



The idea behind this joint R&D together with Toyota is to lower the cost of those electric cars to the point where these automakers won’t lose as much money on them.



Conclusion: One more strong EV competitor for Tesla.



At 1.6 million cars per year, Mazda is not the largest automaker in the world. However, it makes some of the best-looking and is widely lauded for producing those with the best driving dynamics. It also has a new deal with Toyota to develop technologies (including EVs) and build a joint factory in the U.S.



The first two versions of Mazda’s electric car arrive in 2019, and the joint project with Toyota will arrive no earlier than the second half of 2020, although possibly later. With these companies forced to sell their electric cars at a loss, that makes it all that much harder for Tesla to reach profitability.