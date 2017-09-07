Newfield Exploration Co.: When Technicals And Fundamentals Align

It is not often we find companies with strong fundamentals and appealing setups technically, but that is exactly the case with Newfield.

It doesn't matter if you compare Newfield to its peers or companies in other industries, the firm trades at an attractive valuation and is well capitalized.

Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) has traded in a wide range since oil collapsed in 2014.

Source: Google Finance & WER

Fortunately for us, it now trades in the very bottom of that range. I do not put a ton of emphasis on technicals, but this well defined series of highs and lows since 2012, including the full duration of oil's recent crash, is hard to dismiss. It is relatively safe to say that Newfield is more likely than not to hold the low $20s if oil even mildly cooperates. At the same time, given the limited equity issuance and relatively modest net asset dispositions, Newfield is likely to eventually reach recent highs in the $40s representing a nearly 100% gain from today's levels. The time it takes to achieve this depends on when oil manages to return to the high $50s and how Newfield performs operationally in the interim. Retracing to last year's highs in four years' time results in a 20% annualized return with very manageable downside risk given Newfield's balance sheet and cash flow in recent periods.

Financial Statements

If cash is king, high debt and low liquidity is the devil in oil and gas. As of the end of Q2, Newfield has $550 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.4 billion in total liquidity versus a current market capitalization of $5.2 billion. These are significant figures in isolation and on a percentage basis.

Source: Newfield

Newfield has no maturities until 2022 and its unsecured credit facility does not mature until 2020. Its average fixed debt maturity of seven years has a reasonable yield to maturity of 4.8%. The most important metric is on the left in the above chart: net debt to adjusted EBTIDA stands below 2.0x. Most of Newfield's peers are above 4.0x including Continental Resources (CLR). Even the arguable industry leader EOG Resources (EOG)'s net debt to total capitalization of approximately 25% is not far from Newfield's. Unlike the stereotypical shale driller, Newfield's leverage is well under control and its liquidity strong.

Source: Newfield

2015 and 2016 saw massive asset impairments (more on this later in the article). Newfield managed to turn the corner recently and posted a positive net income of $301 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. As my followers and readers know, I often discuss the weaknesses of GAAP accounting when it comes to oil and gas companies and today will be no exception.

Hedging

Newfield is somewhat protected on the downside for both in and natural gas. This comes at a cost, however, as we can discern form this chart of the impact to pre-tax income in millions.

Source: Newfield

Newfield sees a gain of $29 million if NYMEX oil averages $40 in Q4. For context, Q2 2017 produced revenue from oil, gas, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") totaling $402 million and income from operations/net income of approximately $100 million.

Source: Newfield

The firm's position in natural gas is similar to crude oil with prices below current spot producing gains while prices above $3.50 on the NYMEX results in losses. That being said, its properties will be more valuable on the open market with higher crude oil which is not incorporated in the above charts.

Accounting Methodology

Newfield uses the full cost method of accounting and it is important to know what that means. Full cost accounting forces companies to report the book value of their assets more conservatively; this is either the SEC value or property value discounted at 10% using trailing 12 month cost and price inputs. This matters because the firm's total assets of $4.3 billion are more or less legitimate unlike its peers using successful efforts accounting (this is also why prior years saw such heavy impairments). Seeking Alpha contributor Raw Energy has done a great job explaining this for the community. While its asset values are fairly reliable, this type of accounting creates other potential issues. Firms have an incentive to use ratios involving their asset base; these automatically improve as asset values are written down ("Look Mr. Investor, we used to earn $1 of cash flow per $1 in assets, but now that they have been slashed in value by 50% the cash flow is $2 per unit!"). The large changes in Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A") related to this should be taken into account when making the aforementioned calculations.

Operations and Asset Base

Source: Newfield

Newfield is targeting 10-25% compound annual production growth through 2019. 2017's production is likely to be flat at best given asset sales coupled with its drilling plans. The specifics vary depending on the basin and acreage position within it but the firm's track record suggests there is a reasonably strong probability its growth targets are met over the next few years.

Source: Newfield

As seen above, Newfield has already invested $457 million in exploration and development CapEx which is in line with its full year forecast of $975 million.

Source: Newfield

The above chart is adjusted for divestitures. Total production increased approximately 8% from 2015 to 2016 but crude oil, the most valuable hydrocarbon in the barrel of "equivalent" system, saw its production fall slightly. This is an area we need to monitor as the firm continually updates its CapEx and M&A strategies.

Source: Newfield

China is included above even though it is a small part of the business. Because of the firm's relatively low leverage, interest and operational expenses total approximately $16.0/bbl in cash. This statistic coupled with the hedging program we already reviewed provides a decent estimate of how the firm will do at various commodity price decks excluding the cost of replacing depleted assets, which can be substantial but delayed. If you assume DD&A to be a fair estimate, total costs per barrel increase to approximately $23.0 barrel.

Newfield's revenues were up in Q2 by $52 million year over year. All realized commodity prices increased but natural gas's 60%+ rally was the main contributor. Chinese operations were down year over year due to lower lifting volumes and a lesser extent the Bohai Bay divestiture.

Its STACK pilot wells are projecting estimated ultimate recoveries ("EUR") exceeding Newfield's initial figure of 1.1 MMBoe. The SCOOP and Williston acreage (the latter representing 10% of proved reserves) have done well and Newfield has stated in multiple conferences that it continues to achieve improvements. The Mid-Continent region encompasses more than half of Newfield's current production and proved reserves. Unlike some of its peers, the firm is no stranger to the area with over 350 Anadarko Basin wells drilled to date. The CapEx, geology, and drilling/recovery projections support Newfield's claim of three year double digit growth in production at spot prices.

Valuation

Newfield's balance sheet is healthy, profitable at today's commodity prices, production growth is high yet sustainable, and the firm's acreage is primarily located in the top basins in terms of economics and drilling activity in the U.S. This only matters, however, if the valuation is right. We've already seen that the technical setup is unusually strong but we need to ascertain if fundamental value is also there. Newfield's trailing 12 month and forward price to earnings ("P/E") ratios are 15 and 11.2, respectively, despite heavily depressed earnings compared to the S&P's 21. Newfield's midpoint P/E for the last five years is just over 20 which is arguably more meaningful than any comparison to another company or index. My preferred methods involve cash flow but require more work.

With Q1 and Q2 already under Newfield's belt and the bulk of commodity prices known for Q3, we can reliably estimate full year 2017 figures then adjust 2018 and subsequent years with our production growth and commodity price expectations. Assuming costs climb linearly with production volumes, strip pricing for oil and natural gas, and Newfield achieves the conservative end of its production guidance, total revenues are approximately $1.8 billion, which after subtracting total cash operating (including obtaining new leases to replace old ones) and interest costs of $850 million and $150 million, respectively, results in operating cash flow of $800 million. Using this metric alone, Newfield would be exceptionally cheap at just 4.0x annual operating cash flow. Like the firm's peers, however, it has a large CapEx budget that was noted previously. Including the full $1.1 billion capital budget, most but not all of which is dedicated to drilling, knocks the firm down to flat to cash flow negative by $200 to $300 million. Given the firm's $2.4 billion in liquidity, this is not an immediate concern but we need to look to the future.

2018 and 2019 are what truly benefit from this year's investments. Using the bottom of the 20-25% growth projections through 2019 and holding today's spot prices for NYMEX oil and natural gas constant, Newfield's strategy begins to make sense. 2018 revenues climb to $2.3-2.4 billion, and although costs increase linearly in the model, the firm achieves small but real positive cash flow even after CapEx. 2019's is a full $2 per share resulting in a $40 stock price using the mid-point P/E ratio of the last five years. On a pre-CapEx cash flow basis, which many analysts prefer though I mention it reluctantly, fair value today rises to approximately $50 per share discounting back from 2019's future value by 10%. Concerning timing, the market may require proof of the drilling program's success for one or two quarters in 2018 before reflecting it in the stock price. Given the aforementioned 80-100% potential return profiles, coupled with the mild but still significant downside protection Newfield's hedging program provides, I think a hold period of 3-4 quarters is fair.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.