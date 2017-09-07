Dave & Busters: Is It Really That Bad?

We recently covered Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) and opined that it was time to seize the opportunity. Rather than rehash the details of what was stated there, we invite you to review that piece. Briefly, it is our belief that the evidence suggests the this growth stock has been unfairly punished by fears over losses associated with Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and has also been a victim of the sector in which it operates. More specifically, nearly all things retail and restaurant related have seen selling pressure. In this column we will address the most recent earnings put out by the company.

First, you would think the name put out a dud of a quarter with the after hour and pre-market action in the stock, with shares down well over 7% in extended trading, and over 9% lower in morning trading on the open market. While the quarter will be digested over the next few days, initial reaction is negative. But was it really all that bad? In addition, does the long thesis change with these numbers? In our opinion, the quarter was far stronger than the Street is giving the name credit for. Let us discuss.

In the company's just reported Q2 2017 we actually saw records made. First, the sales numbers. Total revenues increased a strong 14.9%. They came in at $280.8 million from $192.8 million in Q2 2016. Now, this may have given some investors pause, as the name just barely missed consensus expectations by $1.15 million. However, the trajectory of sales remains higher. Figure 1 details the last four years of Q2 sales. As you can see, with a trendline applied, sales continue to motor higher at a steady pace. The slight miss does not concern us. Digging deeper, sales consist of revenues from gaming, and from food and beverage sales. Food and beverage revenues were strong. They rose 10.2 year-over-year to $118.7 million. This represented 42.3% of all sales. Gaming remains the stronger, higher margin money-maker. The so-called 'amusements and other' revenues increased 18.6% to $162.1 million year-over-year and represented 55.9% of total revenues in Q2 2016.

Figure 1. Dave & Busters' Second Quarter Sales, 2014-2017.

Source: Historical quarterly earnings and authors calculations (excel)

Diving farther into the sales numbers, we have to bear in mind the drivers of revenue growth. That is, what brings in customers to the stores? It is of course gaming, as we saw still represents 55.9% of sales. In order to keep customers coming back, Dave & Buster's frequently brings in new games and takes out old ones. Then, the company will market there new games via advertising, through television, social media, and by email. As a member of their email list, you will receive offers to come in and play their new games for free (figure 2). Of course, there is no free lunch, because you only get to do it with the purchase of at least $10 in gaming. To keep repeat business, the company turns games over frequently, often in line with new movie releases.

Figure 2. Sample Marketing Promotion To Play Games For Free At Dave & Busters

Source: Author's Email

The focus on games may seem like this has always been the main driver of revenue growth, but this was not always the case (figure 3). During its days as a private company with far less locations ten years ago, the focus was on food and beverage with no real plan for gaming. It happened to be a restaurant with games. That focus shifted, given the margins are much higher on gaming. As you can see in figure 3, the revenue mix has shifted over the last decade and margins have improved. Make no mistake, gaming, and promotions to bring customers in for said gaming, is the chief strategy. This is not to say the food and beverage segment is not a focus. The company has also attempted to shift to serving higher quality food and serving higher margin alcoholic beverages, featuring happy hours, and a new found focus on bringing in customers to "watch" certain promotions, whether they be sports or pay-per-view events. Thus, the year-over-year increases that we continue to see in both segments are by design, and are not random. It is a result of effective marketing and consumer-centric modifications to the business model and its offerings. As one such example, our local shop offered the Mayweather-McGregor fight, while charging a cover fee just to get in, in addition to offering specials on food, drinks and games.

Figure 3. Revenue Mix Shift At Dave & Buster's Over The Last Decade.

Source: Investor presentation

While we believe the overall sales were strong, and were pleased with the continued demonstrated growth trajectory, the one item we have been watching for in all of retail, entertainment and dining businesses is comparable store sales growth. In many businesses comps have been negative. Our general rule is that if comps are negative, with very few exceptions, we do not recommend a buy. We like to see strong growth in comps. While this is a personal finance decision, there are strengths and weaknesses to that approach. If comparable sales are positive, but shift negative, it suggests a contraction in foot traffic and/or average revenue per customer. However, if comparable sales are positive, but the trend is negative/falling, it would suggest business might be softening. One weakness to our general rule is that we may be missing a turnaround. For example if comparable sales come in negative, but have improved from their last metric, we could miss a stabilizing business. The best way around this is to compare comparable sales for the present period and the last period to get a feel for the trend.

Comparable store sales continue to be positive. They increased 1.1% in Q2 2017. This follows a strong 1.0% increase in the same period last year. While this growth is not overwhelmingly positive, the growth is there nonetheless, and in an era where some many physical stores in the entertainment, dining and retail sectors are getting hit hard, we view this as a positive. To be fair, on the bear side, while the number is positive, the low pace of growth may be an issue some investors are taking note of and leading to selling. Much of the same-store sales growth was driven by a 1.1% increase in walk-in sales, as well as a 1.9% increase in special events sales (these include birthdays, corporate outings, etc). This suggests that both traditional marketing and planned events are working. This could be in part due to the play free games offerings above, as well as other effective advertising. Whatever it is, it is working. The growth in special events suggests that the consumer is strong and are planning birthday parties, and corporations are recognizing the value of a team building experience while having fun. While the latter is speculation, we do know that Dave & Busters is offering many special events beyond the traditional 'party' route. One such promotion was hosting fantasy football draft parties, where groups of $10 or more could play for free all night for a per-person charge, during and after their drafting activities.

Beyond comparable sales, new stores are contributing growth, and do so profitably (figure 5). One reason for this is that the companies really focus heavily on perfecting their new stores, and expanding at a manageable pace. Like with all new businesses in an area, the first year is strongest, but the returns on average are quite strong, as showing in figure 5. In the most recent quarter, thanks to some new openings, non-comparable store revenues more than doubled, rising by $34.1 million or $to $61.1 million.

Figure 5. Dave & Busters New Store Opening Economics.



Source: Investor presentation (linked above)

As we have detailed in our many columns covering earnings all across the aforementioned sectors, one of the key indicators for a growing company is the costs to do business. We need to watch these figures closely. This is of course because while rising sales are meaningful, they are offset if the costs to generate those sales prevent increased profit. Total operating costs were $241.5 million in the quarter. Here is where the bears have some argument. Margins are being hit a bit, as these costs were 86.1% of sales, rising from 85.3% of sales. Taking into account revenues, operating income increased to $39.1 from $35.9 million in Q3 2015. The key here is that as a percentage of total revenues, operating income actually decreased to 13.9% from 14.7%. However, it is worth noting that one-time litigation expenses weighed on the quarter and if we back those costs out adjusted operating income as a percent of sales actually increased 10 basis points to 14.8%.

While the sales data was strong and the cost data was somewhat neutral to our thesis, at the end of the day it comes down to profit. Well, it was a record setting quarter for net income. We were pleased to see that this metric increased to $30.4 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to a net income of $21.5 million, or $0.50 per share, last year. Factoring in adjustments, earnings per share was $0.59 per share. This was a solid beat of $0.02 per share, and continues a trajectory of increased earnings power (figure 6). While performance relative to expectations is critical, it is not the most critical factor to being long a stock. If you are trading, you likely live and die by the performance relative to expectations. Longer-term, as we look at multiple quarters of data, we want to know if the company is relative under performing, over-performing, or delivering as expected. While this is of course subject to the accuracy of analysts, generally speaking Dave & Busters has consistently beat on the top and bottom lines (figure 7). With the most recent quarter delivering the first miss in years, the recent selling could be a case of shoot first (sell) and ask questions (do the homework) later. What matters to us is the trend in performance. We buy stocks to get a piece of future earnings. As you can see in figure 6, the earnings per share growth has also been steady and solid, and with the pullback in the name compressing the multiple and discounting the growth, we continue to be positive on the name. This type of growth is the direction we look for when we make a buy call.

Figure 6. Dave & Busters' Second Quarter Earnings, 2014-2017.

Source: Historical quarterly earnings and authors calculations (excel)

Figure 7. Recent Quarterly Top and Bottom Line Results For Dave & Busters.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings summary page for Dave & Busters

All things considered, this is a strong set of results. Keep in mind the trajectory of earnings, and the focus of the company. Now, in the opening, we alluded to our decision to seize the opportunity caused by fears over storm related impacts to operations. In the release, the company acknowledged the impact of Hurricane Harvey on its operations in Texas:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by hurricane Harvey, including many Dave & Buster's employees who have been significantly impacted. We are working to help get them back on their feet as soon as possible. Our three stores in Houston reopened Friday after remaining closed for several days"

We want to share with you a screen shot (figure 8) of our estimates to the impact on sales thanks to the closures. As you can see the company acknowledged three stores being closed. We estimated two weeks would lead to a $1.4 million hit in revenues, with all assumptions being made. Considering that the closures were shorter than this, and we don't have store level details, we estimate the sales hit will be $500,000-$700,000. While this is a rough assumption, it helps quantify the risk exposure.

Figure 8. Screenshot of comment thread on prior article, Dave & Busters: Seize the Opportunity, August 29th 2017.

Looking ahead, expect continued growth. Year-to-date the company has opened eight stores and now has an additional nine stores under construction. What is more the company upped its expectations for store openings to 14 in 2017, which is a 15% growth in store bases, and above the company's initial annual guidance of 12 new shops. Management is aiming 10% growth in store count over the long-term and is eyeing a 200 plus potential store count, in just the United States and Canada. That would represent a doubling in the size of growth. However, thanks to some impacts of the hurricane and projected softness in the sector, the company reduced guidance for comp sales down to 1-2% from 2-3%. While that hurts no doubt, it upped profit guidance to a new target for net income of $109 million to $113 million from the prior outlook of $107 million to $111 million.

While momentum in the stock is negative right now, we are buyers.

