Oracle: Will Cloud-Fueled Recovery Continue?

Will Oracle (ORCL) begin fiscal 2018 on a good note and consolidate its turnaround?

On Wednesday, the Redwood City-based tech giant will report fiscal 1Q18 earnings after the closing bell. The Street is betting on revenues of $9.03 billion that, if achieved, would represent a YOY improvement of 5% and match the mid-point of management's guidance range. Even if not impressive to the most growth-biased investors, Oracle has not seen these top-line growth rates since at least 2013. Consensus EPS of $0.61 would amount to an 11% increase over last year's levels and reach the high-end of the guidance. I find both numbers beatable, considering the relatively easy comps -- the pick up in cloud had only barely started to offset the unwinding of Oracle's legacy business early last fiscal year.

Front and center next week will be the evolution of Oracle's cloud-fueled recovery. Management is counting on SaaS, PaaS and the smaller IaaS businesses to grow at a still impressive pace of 50%, as existing clients migrate to the cloud. At that rate, I estimate that less than 15% of Oracle's revenues will be cloud-based, suggesting that the company still has quite a bit of runway ahead to boost revenues in the future.

I also expect to see margins continuing to improve, as the company's cloud platforms gain scale and Oracle's investments in growth dilute further across a larger revenue base. For reference and on a non-GAAP basis, cloud SaaS margins improved drastically to 65% from 54% last quarter, helping to push total cloud margins up nearly 100 bps ex-FX. With management's long-term gross margin set at 80%, I don't expect to see profitability deteriorate much, if at all, in the next several quarters.

Secondarily, I will also be paying close attention to the challenges in improving PaaS and IaaS margins as well as the pace of the deterioration in Oracle's licensing business, both of which I believe to be widely expected. "More of the same" on that front is unlikely to cause significant damage to the company's results or to the stock price, in my view.

My thoughts ahead of the print

I finally warmed up to ORCL back in early March, when the stock traded at $42/share and a forward P/E of 16.2x. In my view, the company was much closer to proving that "cloud had reached the scale that it needed to start producing not only top-line momentum, but also significant bottom-line contribution".

Those who care about chart analysis (see above) might have noticed that ORCL remained dead in the water, stuck trading between $35 and $45/share, for about three years. That was until the early part of 2017, when increased confidence in the company's turnaround broke the stock's inertia and sent shares up +34% YTD. From a sentiment perspective, therefore, it looks like investors have finally set aside their skepticism about whether Oracle could transition its business model away from licensing and software fast enough.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG ORCL 17.5x 10.1% 1.7x IBM 10.4x 4.9% 2.1x SAP 22.4x 11.6% 1.9x

From a valuation point of view, ORCL is trading at a richer earnings multiple than it did at the turn of this year: 17.5x forward P/E now vs. 14.5x then. But considering how the company's prospects seem to have improved, the extra three turns might be justifiable. Factor in long-term earnings expectations, and ORCL still trades at just about the same enticing 1.7x forward PEG that it did in the first quarter of 2017 -- a better ratio than those of peers SAP (SAP) and IBM (IBM).

I believe ORCL rests in the "Goldilocks zone" of attractively priced (albeit not dirt-cheap) with solid growth prospects (even if not in high-growth mode) -- what some investors may call GARP, or "growth at a reasonable price". The combination of a rapidly increasing cloud business and improved margins along with a solid balance sheet continues to make an appealing case for an investment in the stock, despite the high-teen earnings multiple. In line with what I said in June, I believe ORCL could reach $60/share by mid-2018, pointing to an annualized upside of just over 20% in the next 10 months absent macro shocks (dividends included).

