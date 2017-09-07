General Motors (GM) Management Presents at Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference

September 07, 2017 08:45 AM ET

Julia Steyn - Vice President, Urban Mobility and Maven

Itay Michaeli - Citigroup

Itay Michaeli

We’re going to get started with our next presenters. We’re very pleased to have General Motors back with us at the Citi 2017 Global Technology Conference, I’m Itay Michaeli, Citigroup's auto analyst. I’m very pleased today to have Julia Steyn, GM’s VP of Urban Mobility and Maven with us to talk about some of the opportunities within the car of the future in GM work on mobility.

Just for housekeeping, we’ll keep us to our side check sessions so Q&A. If you’d like to ask a question during the session just raise your hand and just push the microphone button in front of you. We also have disclosures, legal disclosures in the back for anybody who needs it. So, with that, let’s kick it off welcome [indiscernible].

Julia Steyn

Thanks for having me this morning.

Itay Michaeli

Great. So, allow me to begin with just for those who are maybe newer to the Maven story with just a brief overview of the service that Maven is offering today and kind of how that developed since the start.

Julia Steyn

Sure. We launched the GM Maven as a comprehensive mobility life form about 18 months ago. And the longer-term vision for the platform is really to create a jet for cars in the future. And I think very important to provide this for etiquette, is the demographic in the large cities like New York change and frankly all over the globe, there are much more need to utilize the assets in the car in very different way. And this is what we are trying to do step-by-step. So, everything that we launched since the beginning has been forward step to our goal. The car is a car, you can have seats in the car, you can take it for a spin and drive it yourself, you can earn money with the car and you can put the car in the platform and make it earn money for you. So that’s really the vision that Maven has had from the beginning.

We started very humbly in New York actually with a very simple residential offering. We worked with a group of real estate partners and put the vehicles in the high rise. So, with a very simple premise that it's very expensive to park and own a car in New York. But you want to have access for one when you want to either go to the boroughs or to Hamptons or to the Hudson Valley. And so, this was again reserved only for the members of the residential community.

And what we saw overtime is again people in the neighbouring buildings wanted access to it so we opened the platform up. And then low and behold, we worked on this throughout 17 cities in the United States. We have now the miles on the platform, I think somebody looked at it at the other day, more than 7500 times miles that you can sort of wrap around the globe, so it's pretty impressive.

Another thing that we started adding to the platform again participating in just the consumer offering which has the brand Maven with it, we also participate in the ability for focus on the general economy to earn money on the delivery platforms and ride sharing platforms. So, we are sort of playing comprehensively on the asset bases all out through this cycle of the ownership of the vehicle.

And you might have been impressed, again we went broadly with the Maven goods platforms throughout the United States. And also, the interesting part that we’re starting to deploy [Technical Difficulty] which is frankly the ideal vehicle for the high utilization on the share use.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And then just as the company has grown, maybe if you could share some of the metrics around the size of the fleet today, miles driven and kind of your general of monthly growth.

Julia Steyn

Yes, absolutely. So right now, we have close to 7,000 vehicles in the fleet, about a 1,000 of these vehicles are Bolt EVs, that we're going to end this year with. And going forward the percentage of the electric fleet is going to grow and buy this portfolio. I already mentioned the miles are kind of staggering, I stopped looking at it, once again they are terrific, going around the globe metricise. But on the electric vehicles we looking over now again thousand Bolts at the end of the year over 5 million miles, electric miles. Again, we had over 10,000 fast charging events, I think an interesting part when again, you look at utility life in the electric vehicle assets in the fleet is building out the electric infrastructure. And Maven is in unique position, one we can easily solve the chicken and that problem because we are big consumer [indiscernible] to be done again throughout the United States.

Itay Michaeli

Right, and then maybe we’ll talk about more about the Bolt EV obviously, 1,000 vehicles [indiscernible]. What's been your experienced as a mobility operator with the Bolt EV in terms of the profitability metrics relatively to internal combustion part of portfolio. And what's been the user experience of feedback on Bolt relative to other vehicles.

Julia Steyn

Users absolutely love Bolt, from the growth that we're seeing both from the drivers and the passengers in the vehicles we cannot make it up. So far, every Bolt that's out there being used, we haven't seen a single return. So, people who're getting into these cars and they're using it for as a big platform and their money on it, they don't want to bring it back. And it's a very unique vehicle. So, every time, they get in the customers are asking about what is this and how does it work.

So again, the important thing is they utilize it and somebody who is running the fleet as Maven, is really looking at all the ecosystem as a lumpsum electric vehicle. So again, we’re spending now a lot of time with Citi, because we have captured so much data how the cars are driven, where they are being driven that we can intelligently inform the building out of the electric infrastructure and building out the charging infrastructure. And so that’s something that I personally not done in four of the five months.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And then another, I guess newer part of that growth has been the Maven Gig. I hoping to get a little bit more detail about how that works, I think you’ve read about different partnerships with companies, even I think Uber has been dipping in there at some level, sort of express drive with [lipid] and kind of it all started. So maybe get a bit more about that and kind of what is the pie of the use cases today, how do you see it evolve over time.

Julia Steyn

I think as you focus on at just the starting point Maven being a platform, and they’re going to be different user cases around. And one of them basically today, one of the largest one is, folks in the gig economy, who want to utilize an asset to are in the money. And ride sharing component is large in this group, as well as also the delivery, a lot of deliveries that you guys won't expect in New York the same-day delivery. So, we have partners that got with both of their ride share companies, so Uber is less tangible and large, but frankly our drivers can drive for any one of them.

We have partnership with GrubHub and Instacart, but the one I am also very interested in, we sign-up partnership with a California company that’s [women owned that’s called] [indiscernible] and when it’s interest to me again from the user standpoint, they get highly professional people to drive your children and your elderly parents as soon for their appointment. And so, partnership kind of how do you think about the safety person the vehicle, how do you screen people, who use bring their kids and parents, ultimately in the car is really interesting.

Itay Michaeli

Perfect. How the partnership kind of work roughly? An exclusivity, is there sort of more marketing?

Julia Steyn

There are ultimately a co-promotion and they are marketing. So again, a lot of the platforms are, one of the platforms is a supply based model, they really want either, these drivers or the people to have access to the vehicles in order to work on this platform. So, we take the friction out of that process, so basically that’s what really Gig is, and very simple because it’s self-service model, it’s on the app. Now you can download the Maven app, you can go into the route, in the consumer and I need the vehicle to do something or do go a route, I need a vehicle to earn money. And now you can just basically reserve your vehicle for assortment of weeks and you are on your way.

Itay Michaeli

Yes, and for those kind of getting kind of newer to me, how do you see as work, your main competitors who enter individual market, clear involved in different business lines, who were in mobility and sharing, but who do you kind of think is applicable to Maven?

Julia Steyn

Really nobody, because again, we’re playing in so many different parts of it. Again, we are touching at the Maven average sort of value stream of the vehicle, from new vehicles, that we demonstrate to the consumers in the urban market to the used vehicle to the electric vehicles and all the user cases are very different. So obviously in the consumer portion of that logically people are trying to compare us to Zipcar, but it's not really the same offering anymore. And I haven't seen anybody who is kind of looking at this holistically.

Again, I know sometimes when I sort of do see press releases like old user Gigs, it's just, but it's a very systematic reason why you build it. And I can't emphasize it enough. Because the major shift that I see now in the automotive industry that, we need to do, if we want to be successful in the future. Traditionally automotive has always done design build sale model, but what happens from going forward is the consumers want to interact with us in a very different way. They want to consume transportation, they want to consume access to the app, not necessarily ownership.

So again, what's we're building out is what people called transportation as a service. There is very different capabilities that you have to do it, because again from a customer habit formation it's not like you interact with them once every three years through a dealer, you need to bring them into your ecosystem, every week, every day and you encourage them repeat use. You inform how you do marketing in a very different way. It brings completely different funnels of customers for GM at least. Maven is 79% millennials in all the urban markets in the U.S. And this very different demographics from the car owners today.

So, and then again you need to build out all this part of the ecosystem that's not traditionally there as a service component whether it's starting with a call center, whether it's starting with ability to charge the cars, to maintain the cars, the fleet, some of the stuff is taxi, some of it is non-taxi, but we are after comprehensively building the capabilities, so we cannot just run after one used case but actually via platform that we can absorb all of this use cases overtime.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe last question, just feel free raise to your hand. But I'll sneak one more in, you mentioned that 79% of users are millennials. Can you give any update on what portion of them actually own a vehicle and to what extent is the experience with Maven influencing brand perceptions on GM’s vehicles and that sort of the part of the mission as well?

Julia Steyn

Our experience that most of our customers don't own a vehicle, some portion of them at this point from out of the points don’t want to own a second vehicle. But again, bringing these very huge demographics since the GM funnel for the brands is very important. We are running through Maven for example now the Equinox Set Drive program. So, when you really think about how we link to the core GM, I get this question, do we cannibalize, what do we do with the Core GM.

We are very additive to it. Because again think about Maven being on the coast highly urban environment when their ownership has been on the decline. So, people are much more concerned on sort of what they're driving and why they're driving or not in the funnel to own the car today.

So, having these brand-new vehicles with a brand-new technology, I don't think many people age 30 a little bit below in Manhattan has really about Equinox or have thought about crews or have ever experienced. So again, in the Bolt first day, so it's very important to showcase our products in this environment.

On the foot side in the Gig economy again, the volume of vehicles we get vehicles all season, off rental, again they're new. And to put that in the high utilization scenario, when they get it, you kind of manage the lifecycle of the vehicle from beginning to the end, which again has implications on residual values et cetera, et cetera. It’s very interesting.

So, when we kind of look at it comprehensively at GM and the throughput of what Maven means and also just the broad end enterprise GM ecosystem, we’re very valuable and every dollar that GM invested in have got back on the enterprise widely.

Itay Michaeli

Do you have any statistics on the utilization rates that you can share with us maybe like the average length of use case for someone going in or anything along those lines?

Julia Steyn

Well, because again, we are in different lines of things. So, it’s a little bit different, depends value whether you earn money with the vehicle or use it for personal use. Most of, well actually on the personal use, I’ll start there, we have roughly 60% hourly used cases and 40% daily. But this changes by geography, a lot of our customers really like daily use. So again in New York, a lot of actually, we’re seeing a lot of daily use, especially going somewhere outside the city. In the situation, when you use it for work, our average license is about 30 days and people do it from our experience in the past year. Again, both are very different, we haven’t seen any return. So, we’ll say, it’s kind of revolves, we’re learning those patterns as we go.

Itay Michaeli

So, one topic I want to kind of get into is we heard a lot about, [indiscernible] as well in the auto industry and this big data and data collection. I think you mentioned that some of that before as well. Is Maven collecting data from the vehicles? If so, to what extent and how are using that data to grow Maven and even monetize it. And how does data start perhaps come in to play with the fleet?

Julia Steyn

I think very important question. We are at Maven incredibly data driven about our decision-making sort of what we do with the products and what we put on the ground. So, I would emphasize on the electric vehicle, the use patterns, where are they going, where people like to charge.

I will give you a perfect example. In San Francisco and in LA, when we first deployed the bolt, they around in these areas over 200 fast charging stations. So, we thought that it’s easy to absorb the volume that we’re putting in the market. Well, the reality is the pattern where these cars are being driven, basically, we’re around barely 20 of these fast charging stations.

So, we started the dialogue with PG&Es of the world, with municipality, this is not where you are supposed to put infrastructure. So, and this is ongoing, because obviously the lead time for this is very important. Same in Boston and just the urban areas, they’re only two DC fast charging. And if you’re going, like the Bolts are driven on average 150 miles a week, sorry 150 miles a day, so some of our early Bolts there already having 5,000 miles on them.

So again, we know where we need it. So, it needs to be fast charging, I think this is not going to work in the high utilization scenario, so that’s one-use case.

Another use case, we’ll definitely look at where we distribute the fleet, so for the consumer offering, we look at it on a daily basis. So where are numbers, where allocations, because obviously unlike to starting a customer you don't want to walk too far to where it is. So, we map sort of where our members are versus our stations and we move it on a constant basis, so that's another use.

And frankly one that OnStar is also big part of is this blue button is really important for the feeling of security. We won the University of Southern California mandate, we're exclusive provider which again we are doing car for work, and car for personal use on the University of Southern California campus. It's a very vast campus but one of the biggest reasons why people were excited about working with Maven was the OnStar and the safety that the university students could press the blue button and the roadside assistance would be there. So, all of this I think you kind of need to look at it comprehensively.

Itay Michaeli

Have you found just the 4G, if I think about GM's offering maybe relative to peers without the Bolt EV, if something Maven has access to OnStar and then I think the wi-fi connectivity. Have you seen kind of high usage of that as well? Are you generally pleased with the customer usage on some of the features that you can offer to some other maybe cannot?

Julia Steyn

Again, in the situation when you are using the car for work, the wi-fi becomes very important. So, I think a lot of this stuff with the connected vehicle is a discerning customer and as we move become they become table stakes. And so, they're not here they're not competitors anymore. So, I think this is incredibly important as we move into the future. And the connectivity also with the data given back and forth.

So again, one of the things that we do in the Gig economy, you want to know who utilizes your assets, so we work very proactively with the algorithms of how you drive and because this is again you want to know that your kid in the car has been driven well. So, I think overtime this is going to become stable phase, but right now it's critical to kind of set yourself apart from the pack and be able to go away with that.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. Just wanted to take a discussion maybe into autonomous vehicles and also how Maven’s fixed into the part of GM and mobility ecosystem. And kind of one question I kind of want to start with is, of course GM has [indiscernible] on OnStar it has on their phones and you mentioned that some of your customers don’t own vehicles but some do maybe are using Maven to supplement the second or third vehicle they otherwise -- different type of vehicle. Is there are opportunity to actually eventually merge the Maven app with like mobile link and maybe in certain regions where you operate to increase your customer base to grow the business through that access as well?

Julia Steyn

Again, I see the usages for Maven very sort of distinctly versus the ownership experience. I think the ownership experiences also becoming richer and richer. So, all of the brand assets you have again you are used to interacting with the world through your phone. So, all of this stuff is natural and their brand and you want certain experience with the vehicle that you own. Maven obviously starting with the final one you don’t own it. So again, we are looking to interact with a customer slightly in a different way. We're actually [indiscernible] versus providing a diverse ownership experience. But again overtime, we are becoming a platform that brings different use cases, whether you want to put your vehicle into the platform can earn money for you, whether you again want to just have access and drive, whether you want to just drive, all of this is the same backend, the same comprehensive set of skills, that you have to have and that’s what Maven is there to do.

Itay Michaeli

And then as we think about again a broader ecosystem and AV, how does Maven interact, we’ve talked about OnStar already, but how is Maven interacting with crude automation what they’re doing on AVs as well as the, GM dealer network. Are you developing them at all as and if so, to what extent and how might that evolve in the future?

Julia Steyn

Sure. Look crews is running really fast and developing their autonomous technology and the software. And so that’s no small task and the guys are doing fantastic job. We interact a lot on the every component of electrification of the vehicle and what is the high utilization case looks like, what the, again infrastructure needs to look like. So, we’re working very much in tandem with the team to make sure that they go fast.

We are also working very much together with our electric team as well right providing the underlying, the quality of the vehicle, because again our vehicles are utilized very tightly. And we are also providing, because we’re running a large fleet, the data to benchmark the safety driving for the future. So, it’s all the important components.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And then to that, when we think about GM’s little mobility, of course that the car sharing and multi-mobility passenger that Maven’s running and then there is traditional ride share and eventually AV ride share, how do we think about, how Maven fits in with GM relative to Lyft. And hoping to hear your thoughts on ride sharing for Maven in the future, peer-to-peer sharing that some companies are doing, your thoughts on those verticals and again on Lyft and GM and how that [differs]?

Julia Steyn

Again, all of these are the used cases. We are pretty agnostic platform, because we have exposure to every part of this value chain. And again, this value chain has been built for the future. There is a lot of components, but they are also key capabilities that needs to be build. We’ve been very much focus on the capabilities that match every possible use case out there for the future.

Itay Michaeli

So, as I just said that there is possibility to expand in the future or…

Julia Steyn

We are already participating in all of this. We’re all participating in the car sharing aspect of it, when you drive we’re participating and whether you drive and earn money, but the supply version of the ride sharing, which again the peer-to-peer, we actually work with a couple of pilots on peer-to-peer. And we’ve done it in Europe before and we’ve done in the US. So, I think it’s very interesting vertical that, again it’s needs to come back on the platform. So again, we’re not running after each use case, we’re running after what do you need to build in order to have comprehensive system that can manage all of these use cases.

Again, like when you look at NetJets it’s very simple. You managed the asset school in a very different play. Whether you put your own airplane into NetJets whether you again, all [indiscernible] come in NetJets whether you kind of work with the fleet. All this is use cases and again, you can keep building depending on how demand pulls grow. And then demand pulls are very dynamic. So, the important thing is to build this ability to utilize the assets in every new way possible that again is a different system than just selling.

Itay Michaeli

Sure. And then again to that point, how were you making decisions to grow and expand in different cities. What metrics were you looking at and how are you driving different demand pulls so what's roughly do you behind the scenes for say we're going to do this or expand to that particular region?

Julia Steyn

Well we monitor customer growth and our customer growth has been exponential as you would assume. So, we look how fast the adoption rates are, how well the vehicles utilize New York. We've launched I want to say May and right before the summer. And we’ve been growing the fleet in New York ever since, because every weekend all cars are gone.

So, we could put in more, so we look at kind of what the utilization of all of this stuff is. We look at where we think we need strategically to build the electric infrastructure in the U.S. so we are working a lot on coast with that. So, a lot of metrics and again we look day-to-day from sort of moving where the stations are to again where do we want to put something next. And there are a lot especially in North America I think the ripe urban areas for this. And you look at Canada and the sort of the urban issues and the demand issues are not also unique to the United States I think they're also global.

Itay Michaeli

And then maybe to that point, maybe couple more on the AVs but as I'd add we're got to talk about a little bit before. How do you think about AV technology on the Maven platform, whether it's semi-autonomous, fully autonomous in the future, is that part -- is that strategic to get that technology out to the drivers, the users and others or is that sort of wait and see how are you approaching the thought process on that?

Julia Steyn

I think the AV technology is just the concept of this is so exciting. I just look at it from the consumer point of view. I don't have to drive or I can just sit on 495 and go to the Hampton as such that we have that very early often. So, I think important part, all of this changes in the automotive industry are driven by consumers. It's not like we stood there in Detroit or wherever and think, what should we do next. The consumers tell us what to do next. The consumers in New York, it's very hard to own the vehicles but they want to have access so here is an answer. The consumers don’t want to again utilize their time driving or at some point [indiscernible] somewhere else. So, all of these new technologies are answer to the consumer problems and that's what we are running after.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And actually, I asked before, but of the fleet today, can you give us a rough breakdown of how much is being used for Gig and kind of how you see that going forward in terms of the mix of the fleet and in terms of different use cases now and maybe a year or two from now.

Julia Steyn

Yeah. I think again we're very much focused on deploying as many electric vehicles in there, because again, we see that as an important responsibility to again whether it's the emissions or is this just the right thing to do for the economy. So, we are looking about two thirds of it going forward to be electric.

Itay Michaeli

Is there sort of an economic benefit? I guess the consumer would not be paying for – depending on the rates but you'll be doing the charging. So is there sort of a unit economic in terms of operating costs of an AVs. Is there part of competitive advantage there as well in terms of having more affordable AV or is it just more, hey we want to, just have more meet demand and for environmental needs?

Julia Steyn

Again, it’s a consumer driven. We know for a fact that people love their vehicles and they drive it and it’s interesting. So, in terms of unit economics, when you sort of look at this high utilization scenario for the electric cars, economics will always be better versus the economics, [indiscernible] 95% overtime doing nothing and then electronic vehicle is no different. So, I think very important to use cases.

Again, we have obviously versus a consumer much better position to negotiate electric rate and just in general running it as a platform. So, I know, we are excited to be able to kind of stand up and build these capabilities and I think this is very unique saying that GM is capable is doing versus anybody else in the market.

Itay Michaeli

How is Maven kind of evaluated or measured internally at GM. You mentioned before kind of the enterprise value to certainly branding others, but as you kind of give us status report, what metrics are you looking at internally, when GM sort of values Maven and investments in selling?

Julia Steyn

Well, we are run internally as a start-up. And so again, we sort of have rounds of funding, we have board of directors. So again, one good thing, the funding is little easier, because you just go to one place, again sort of the idea that we are, we need to deliver cautiously there. So, we’re measured on our growth, on kind of how many new things we have in the market. We are measured on [effectively the forward] dollars on the operational improvements, all the normal things that you expect the business team to run after.

Itay Michaeli

And anything about law, there was a question there.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. I think you said under your plan investments in one product, that you are looking at some [indiscernible] today where you can [indiscernible].

Julia Steyn

We are looking at the return on the enterprise wide basis. And each car is very different whether it’s the new one or whether it’s again something that’s in use. But when you look the benefits on the enterprise wide basis, again, we have certain 13.5 million interactions with the customers on the coastal areas. So, if you monetize that and try to even do that is right program, that’s multiples of dollars. When we look at the electrification and the benefits of that brings to the enterprise is a credit, is that another part of it. You look all the things that we utilize in the high utilization between our aftermarket parts and how we use that within the company. So that’s the third piece. All of the stuff that we provide on the technical capabilities, vis-à-vis the quality teams and engineering, the data sets, all the stuff if you go outside, so when I look at the returns overall, every dollar that GM invests in Maven is just the return for it.

Itay Michaeli

Maybe on, talk about some of the near-term metrics. How do you see 5-10-year outlook both kind of the industry in general from what you’re seeing as well in Maven, what are your 5-10-year vision for Maven in the context of your industry view?

Julia Steyn

Well, I think it’s really very exciting part, what’s happening in automotive, that’s why I think it’s attracting a lot of attention. Because automotive system that costs both now connection with the technology, with the software technology over the apps, with consumer interacting and the hardware. So, I think the trick if that's going to happen over the next couple of years, we will start from multiple places, obviously GM starts with scalable platform in the vehicle, and West Coast starts with the apps. Whoever integrates this in the most successful way in the next five to 10 years will be the winner.

And so again the demands pulls are highly evolving, the technology is highly evolving, how are you adapt and integrating it and taking it into the consumer offering that makes sense. Because nobody at this point has all of the answers of all of the pieces. But I strongly think that GM probably is one of the very few who has the most pieces on the table. And it's like having building blocks is one that you have them and you'll be able to integrate it you can make a lot of different puzzles for the future. So that's why again I'm very excited doing what I'm doing and I feel very, very optimistic about what the future holds for this.

Itay Michaeli

And then, how are you kind of judging the Maven brand, I mean you've grown 18 months 7,000 fleet, did a lot of expansion. Clearly GM is talking a lot more about Maven. How are you measuring your brand relative to others kind of what are you clear differentiating with some of the GM's vehicles, but how else are you trying to be different to kind a go-to-market and get the message out there?

Julia Steyn

We are very different style brands at the automotive brands. And we made a clear decision from the beginning not to have a hardware brand associated with this, because again we are a service, we are not vehicle. And again, we have the benefits of these very wide portfolio of GM brands to pick from. So, this is actually really often for me.

But we have a formation for Maven customers again, as I mentioned very different than a vehicle owner. So, we are very digital in the way we market. We again look at the customer conversions of the downloads. And this is again very exciting sort of what becomes next in the marketing because people want to hear from other people. And this is word of mouth and it's all about Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat. And so, this is the customers that we are dealing with and again very different demographics, very different marketing approach, but the brands has done really well.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And then to that on the kind of the digital side. How big is your team now, what portion of it is sort of software development and how are you finding talent recruitment given what’s going on and you are using this conference as well. Where are you recruiting from, is it folks from GM and the outside?

Julia Steyn

I think this is very important question. Because when you think about building new capabilities, you also need to think about how you are building the team. So, the Maven team is now on the operational side, about 100 people and I think that includes all the operations that we have in 17 cities and the headquarters, so very lean. And we have about 18 developers, software developers that are dedicated to remain an effort.

So, we are going really fast. The mix of the team is also to me important. Because we have about half of the team who came from very different areas of GM. And GM has been doing cutting edge things for a long time. So, there are definitely people who are very, very talented and entrepreneurial so I'm very lucky to have that. because it allows us to move with GM much faster.

And another set of people who come from outside. I have folks who kind of come from [indiscernible] Apple, who come from Starbucks, from Google, from all kinds. But also, the skillset, because again it's such a data driven, I have a huge young team who work with hedge funds, they do predictive analytics for like ESPN. There are a lot of-- have very financial background.

So again, in this very flat organization, very young. So as somebody who is leading the team, you have to be very comfortable that 20-year old is going to yell at you and say you don’t know anything and the be open to that advice. So, I’m very excited, like one of the things that I really like is coming to my team and just spending all my time thinking about, are we thinking about this problem in the right way.

Itay Michaeli

There is a little bit time left, I’ll sneak in maybe one more and then I’ll pass. One financial question if I may on, we know the fleet size, I don’t know if you can share the revenue, or at least how you are looking at growth in terms of fleet revenue, roughly, what your projections or targets are one, two, three years out [indiscernible]?

Julia Steyn

Look, I will not disclose financial information. No matter how many questions you ask, we don’t do it for vehicle line for stability. But just to give you a flavor, we have grown our customer base, we’re growing our customer base and with that the revenue almost 10-fold every month. And so, I have more customers in August than I had in the whole 2016. So that’s the sort of the growth trajectory that we’re on.

Itay Michaeli

Any other questions. Great. I think we’re just out of time. So, I want to thank you so much. Thank you for discussion. We’ve obviously learnt a lot. Again, please join me in thanking Julia Steyn, General Motors for participating in the technology conference with us today. Thank you.

Julia Steyn

Thank you.

