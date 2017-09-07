Trading Municipal Bond Funds: How I Researched A Buying Opportunity

To do it, I relied on CEF Connect, one of my all-time favorite sites to research any closed-end fund.

Initially, I needed to find a fund that would interest me enough to do the necessary research.

This is a step-by-step view of how I went about researching a fund I might be interested in buying.

As I stated in my recently published SA article, Trading Municipal Bond Funds, I became interested in them shortly after Meredith Whitney wrote that they might not be as safe an investment as they had been because of the perceived weakness of many municipalities she reported on. I took the contrarian view, call it my Warren Buffet moment, and decided to buy funds others were running away from. I quickly had to bone up on municipal bond funds, which admittedly at the time, I knew little about. Frankly, I can't quite recall how I stumbled upon CEF Connect, but fortunately, I did. Although it took a while, I figured out how to utilize it enough to conduct my research, as flawed as it might have been.

And now, as best as I can recall, let's take a step-by-step look at the way I approached my research, which is as relevant today as it was when I first undertook it in late 2011. Note: CEF has been upgraded an altered somewhat since then, but as a source of good information it remains basically the same.

Below is a screenshot of its opening page.

Click on start a new search:

Click on Tax-Free Income:

Check Select all then click on 'view funds'. I live in Florida, a state that does not tax income, therefore, I clicked on 'select all'. Determine your own state's tax consequences before you make your selection.

The following screenshot is only a partial list of long scrollable list of all the tax-free funds available for trading.

Because I discussed this fund in the initial article of this series I decided to use Pimco Municipal Income (PML) to illustrate how I researched it for a potential buying opportunity. Therefore, I clicked on its ticker symbol, which brought me to the following page.

This is when I begin to decide whether or not I want to invest in this fund. Understand, this is my plan according to my investment goals and risk/reward profile. All this article is meant to accomplish is to show you how best to pick a fund suited to your investment requirements.

I start by reviewing the above opening page. The current share price is $13.37, but its NAV, Net Asset Value is only worth $12.30, which means that I am paying a premium of 8.70% to own it. And according to its 52-week average NAV of 5.84%, its current NAV is above it. The chart to the right displays this graphically.

I like to look at the fund's price performance since inception, therefore I click on it.

This tells me that it's been around since 2002 when it was priced between $14 and $16. Above what it is currently priced at, but still a good buy considering all the tax-free distributions it has paid since then.

Now I click on the fund basics as pictured below.

I'm mostly interested in its amount of leverage, which is about average for such funds, a little over 30%. Its management fees and cost of interest is a relatively low 1.16%. Its inception price was $15.00 and, as is usual, its NAV was priced slightly lower at $14.32 on its inception date, 6/28/02.

I click on it portfolio characteristics next.

Almost all its holdings are municipal bonds, the majority of which mature in less than 9 years. They are issued by a variety of municipalities in several states, all in the USA, and issued for a variety of diverse purposes. Frankly, to comment much about this would be above my competence pay grade.

Now, as far as I'm concerned, is the most important part of the research that interests me, its distribution history for the past 12-months



I appears stable, maintaining a constant dividend payment for the past 12-months, however, I want to see more and click on it distribution history since inception.



Now I understand why this fund will have to be bought at a premium. For quite some time, since early 2011, its distributions have been relatively steady, and at its current price, its effective yield, 5.81%, is moderately attractive given today's average rates for municipal bond funds. A fund worth considering provided you can stomach the 8.70% premium you will probably have to pay to buy in.

Finally, utilizing my tax yield calculator



I am further enticed by this fund's tax equivalent yield of an attractive 8.67% as pictured above.

That, in a nutshell, is how I do it. You might view this fund differently and decide to choose otherwise because at the end of the day it's your money and your choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.