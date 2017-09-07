General Electric: Massive Tailwind

Photo credit

I haven't been shy about the fact that I haven't exactly been on board with General Electric's (GE) strategic direction for the past couple of years. In addition to what I've perceived as self-inflicted wounds, GE has also been subjected to the whims of the dollar. We all know the dollar was pretty strong in the past couple of years, even if it was by virtue of other major currencies getting weaker, making the dollar the only game in town. At any rate, GE has seen some pretty sizable negative impacts from currency translation but as we'll see below, those days are over and it is quite meaningful.

We'll start with a chart of the dollar as represented by the ETP UUP.

This year has certainly been ugly for the dollar as it continues to show extreme weakness. The massive rally heading out of the election quickly turned as 2017 began and it hasn't looked back. We find the major moving averages extremely negatively sloped and we are in month nine of the downtrend. The dollar has been staying right at support in the past few weeks, represented by $24 on the UUP. The problem for the dollar is that it appears to be weakening a bit further this week and that could certainly open the door to more protracted weakness. The momentum indicators are still well into oversold territory, even on the weekly chart, highlighting just how bad things have gotten for dollar bulls.

However, companies like GE that derive a significant portion of their income statement from outside the US, this is manna from heaven. As the dollar has gotten weaker, GE has seen an enormous swing in the value of its currency translations and if the dollar just remains weak for the rest of the year, it will get even better. If, however, the dollar breaks down, and right now it looks like it might, GE stands to gain enormously.

Below I've charted the forex change reported by GE for the past five years as well as the first half of this year and the results are very interesting indeed. Data is from Seeking Alpha.

This chart looks pretty daunting at first because there are some big numbers on here. We start with a better than $1B gain from currency translation in 2012 but that quickly gave way billions and billions of dollars of losses in the next four years. From 2013 to 2016, a period of four years, GE lost almost $9B to currency translation. The lion's share of those losses came from 2014 and 2015 but last year was no picnic either with another $1B lost. This all looks very dire but if you look at what has happened for the first half of this year, GE is in extremely good shape.

So far in 2017 GE has accrued $538M in gains from currency translation and that is a bunch of money for any company, even GE. In addition, keep in mind that this is only for the first half of the year and that the dollar is at its lows right now. That means that GE should be accruing even more gains right now than it did for the first six months of the year. Further, consider that if the dollar weakens further - breaking support - this number could get significantly better. In other words, GE is in great shape here to achieve some pretty massive gains and given the way GE's business is performing, it couldn't come at a better time.

This is all terrific but what does it have to do with the stock? Quite a bit if you ask me because, as I said, GE is struggling with its fundamentals. It has been for a couple of years at this point but the difference is that investors have grown weary of waiting for the turnaround to occur. The good news is that GE should see at least what it did in currency translation in the first half in the second half again, barring some unforeseen rally in the dollar. I obviously don't think the base case of the dollar is a rally and breaking of support looks more and more likely at this point. Regardless, GE stands to gain $1.1B or more from currency translation this year.

With 8.76B shares outstanding, a gain of $1.1B is worth just over 12 cents per share. At GE's current multiple, that translates to about $2 per share and on a $24 stock, that's more than significant. Further, if you consider that GE was being penalized by about the same amount last year, the swing in value is worth double the $2 gain we just worked through. Regardless of how you value the currency translation, it is an enormous advantage over the past few years' losses.

I still differ greatly with GE in terms of strategy but it is very difficult to ignore the massive advantage that a weaker dollar offers. I'm not sure analysts have properly accounted for the gigantic swing from currency translation but even if that isn't the case, a continued weakening of the dollar should lead revenue and earnings estimates up in the coming months. When GE reports for Q3 I don't think we're going to get a favorable report but having this tailwind should help immensely. GE has a much bigger exposure to currency translation than most multinationals and while this has been terrible in the past few years, it is fantastic right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.