Francesca's: Negativity All Priced In

Francesca's (FRAN) has been a tough nut to crack in the past few years. I was originally very bullish on the stock before its margins collapsed a couple of years ago and took the stock with them. FRAN, however, has seen periods of very sharp rallies and sell-offs but the most recent episode has made the others look tame by comparison. FRAN was $22 towards the end of last year but after reporting Q2 earnings, the stock can be had for just $7. After falling by two-thirds in just 10 months or so, are things really that bad?

We'll begin with the chart and it really is quite something to behold. I mentioned the epic meltdown the stock has experienced in the past ten months and the magnitude of it is abundantly clear in this chart. The moving averages have been pummeled and are both very negatively sloped at this point. The 50DMA is still roughly 25% over the stock price at this point, highlighting just how quickly this thing has fallen. It has been very ugly indeed with no signs of slowing.

The momentum indicators are well within oversold territory even on the weekly chart and again, there is little to suggest a turnaround in the share price is imminent. However, the momentum indicators are starting to level out a bit on a weekly basis and should that continue, we could actually get some positive action in the stock for the first time in a long time. It is still too early to tell for sure but there are encouraging signs in the momentum indicators as they are leveling out; they just need to turn higher and perhaps, just perhaps, that will attract some buyers into the stock.

So the chart is ugly, but why is it so bad? In short, investors have given up on FRAN. Keep in mind that a few years ago, this was a hot growth stock that was going for more than 30 times earnings. Now, after years of struggles with volatile comp sales and choppy margins, investors have seemingly had enough. Let's take a look at the Q2 report and see if we can figure out if the weakness is warranted or if investors are overreacting.

Total sales were up 4% in Q2 as comps fell 3% but the addition of new stores made up the difference. This has been the story with FRAN for some time as it has seen both enormously positive and negative comp sales results in the past few years. The fall in Q2 was due to "merchandise missteps", which the rest of us call poor buying. That's a big deal as that is the core activity of any retail store but for FRAN, it is pronounced as it sells purely discretionary items. In other words, if Target (NYSE:TGT) or Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) buy something that doesn't sell, it's okay because those are extremely diversified shops with staples and other items to pick up the slack. FRAN is a concentrated bet on specialty boutique merchandise so when things don't sell, it is meaningful. FRAN says it will continue to work through slow-sellers quickly with minimal impact to margins and if it can make that work, that's great. But keep in mind this implies FRAN will fix its missteps and that is something that no one can guarantee.

Merchandise margin, to FRAN's credit, was flat to last year but deleveraging of occupancy expense cost it 50bps of gross profit. That's not great but if merchandise margin was flat, deleveraging of occupancy expense is to be expected given that new stores are in the mix and produce far less in revenue than mature ones. In addition, lower comp sales would have added to that issue as well. I'm much more concerned about merchandise margins and they were flat so while I don't want to see higher occupancy expense, that should be transitory if it can fix its merchandising issues.

Last year's Q2 included a $2M benefit connected to the previous CEO's resignation so if we adjust SG&A to include this benefit, SG&A costs were up 12% YoY. That isn't great but is much better than the headline 18% increase. Still, remember that revenue was up 4% so there was significant deleveraging in play, moving up to 36% of revenue. This is an unacceptable result and while Q2 contained some items, FRAN has to do a better job of controlling costs. Some of the increases - such as payroll - are largely unavoidable as it is still growing the store base rather rapidly. But 12% or 18% increases in SG&A costs will crush margins over time and it has to stop.

FRAN updated its guidance and it wasn't pretty; a high single digit decrease in comps led the way to the downside. EPS now also has a midpoint of just 76 cents after being closer to a dollar a couple of weeks ago. That's enormously negative but considering the ways FRAN is struggling, one can hardly struggle to understand. Still, the stock didn't have a great deal of reaction as it seemed the bad news was priced in. Given where we are right now - $7.14 - the PE is just 9 on the midpoint of FRAN's guidance and under nine on consensus. That's very cheap and when you get to a point where a company that is growing its store base as quickly as FRAN is sports a single digit multiple, lots of bad news is priced in.

And that's really it; do you think the bad news that is priced in is bad enough? Do you think things will deteriorate further? The answer may be that things deteriorate further but with the newly revised EPS guidance and a PE of 9 make me think that FRAN is close to a bottom. To be clear, this is not a stock without its faults - comp sales and SG&A costs are big ones - but so much negativity is priced in I cannot help but think there's something to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.