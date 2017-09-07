ECB: Plans To Scale Back Quantitative Easing To Be Released Next Month

The dilemma Mr. Draghi faces is how to walk between these conflicting facts and returning the European community to "more normal" times, something desired by many.

Mario Draghi, president of the ECB, faces a recovery eurozone accompanied by very weak inflation and a strong currency accompanied by very low interest rates.

The European Central Bank will begin to "taper" its bond-buying purchases next month, even though the price of the Euro against the US dollar is at a 33-month high.

Well, the current meeting of the European Central Bank is over and the result is in.

“While Mario Draghi, ECB president, made several references to the single currency’s strength he also indicated that plans to begin scaling back its quantitative easing program would be unveiled next month.”

The dollar price of the Euro again jumped above $1.20 as discussion about what Mario Draghi and the European Central Bank specifically plan to do in the future.

“’Although president Draghi stated that the currency’s rise was a ‘source of volatility’ that the ECB would monitor, he did not — as some had thought he might — attempt to talk it down actively,’ said Oliver Jones at Capital Economics. Meanwhile, although Mr. Draghi chose not to set out the ECB’s plans to ‘taper’ its asset purchases, neither did he suggest that the euro’s strength will delay the scaling back of quantitative easing.’”

Mr. Draghi, is seems, has a problem. Eurozone economies seem to be doing much better as the year-over-year rate of growth has reached 2.1 percent.

However, inflation is dragging its heels. Inflation for the eurozone is now at 1.5 percent, year-over-year, below the 2.0 percent target of the ECB. Core inflation comes in even slower at 1.2 percent.

So, there is mixed data that policy makers have to deal with.

On top of this, the Euro has gained in strength ever since the beginning of May and the election of Emmanuel Macron as the president of France.

This presents another dilemma as talk of the ECB ending its program of quantitative easing - accompanied by rising interest rates - just adds pressure on the Euro to rise further.

Mr. Draghi, of course, does not want to have the Euro rise further because of the impact it will have on exports from eurozone economies and the subsequent impact slower exports will have on the economic growth of the community.

So, Mr. Draghi is trying to “waltz” his way around the issue. On Thursday morning, Mr. Draghi is reported to have said “the currency’s strength “represents a source of uncertainty which requires monitoring with regard to its implications for the medium term outlook for price stability.”

These remarks have been blamed for the Thursday jump in the price of the Euro, which approached $1.2069, the level the currency traded at thitry-three ago.

“The exchange rate is ‘not a policy target’ but is very important for growth and inflation, Mr. Draghi said, adding that the currency’s recent strengthening had caused the bank to reduce its inflation forecasts.”

But, this is just the very dilemma that central banks find themselves in these days. Central banks want to influence economic growth and inflation, but are finding out that, these days, this is a very difficult task.

About the only thing central banks can impact these days are the amount of securities on their balance sheet and their policy rates of interest. The Federal Reserve is facing a very similar dilemma in this respect, although the economic conditions in the United States are different.

Consequently, as Claire Jones reports in the Financial Times attention is not just being applied to the possibility of the ECB “tapering” its purchases, but “attention is shifting elsewhere: notably, to interest rates.” And, this is the drama that lies behind the Draghi quotes presented above.

Ms. Jones quotes Marchel Aexandrovich, an economist at Jefferies International, an investment bank, as saying:

“The ECB thinking into next year could be that what matters more for the euro is not the size [of] QE, but keeping . . . interest rate expectations anchored for as long as possible.”

Currently, the crucial bank rates overseen by the ECB are as follows: the main refinancing rate is zero while the deposit rate paid by banks is minus 0.4 per cent. Far from anything that might be considered normal.

And, like in the United States, more and more people are calling for the eurozone to return to something “more normal” when it comes to interest rates.

Germany, which has always been uneasy about the bond-buying program of the ECB, is leading this call.

Ms. Jones writes:

“Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s finance minister, called on Wednesday for the ECB to ditch such extraordinary crisis measures because of the strength of the eurozone recovery. ‘Unusual monetary policy implies it is not usual or normal — we should get back to a normal monetary policy,’ he said. ‘We have come back to a normal situation much quicker than people thought.’”

Part of the argument for this call is reference to Mr. Draghi’s own words.

“Mr. Draghi has declared several times that his bank has vanquished the threat of deflation, much of the rationale for QE has gone.”

It seems as if Mr. Schäuble’s position is where the growing consensus lies, a consensus that believes that a decision to scale back purchases beginning next month so that the program can be concluded next year. Another factor impacting the continuation of the program is that “the ECB risks running out of eligible assets if it continues purchases at their current pace.”

However, “There is broad agreement within the ECB’s governing council that any decision to increase rates from their current record lows could risk throttling the recovery, despite demand for higher rates from Germany and elsewhere.”

Markets, it seems, do not see this change coming anything soon. Ms. Jones writes, “markets for futures contracts indicate that investors have gone from pricing in a 90 per cent chance of a rate rise by the end of 2018 to a 40 per cent chance — the lowest probability on record.”

The unwinding, it appears, will take place, but expectations are that it will take place very slowly. How Mr. Draghi deals with the conflicting situations - the faster economic growth and the slow rate of inflation and the strong Euro and the low interest rates - he faces is the big question of the day.

