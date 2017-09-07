ExxonMobil's challenge is climate change, not damage caused by Hurricane Harvey

A bigger issue is need to rapidly and dramatically address greenhouse gas emissions. Huge consequences for shareholders of ExxonMobil, which has been slow to address the issue.

Hurricane Harvey impacted ExxonMobil because significant assets are located in the vicinity of Texas. Hurricane Irma is a second uncertainty that has come out of nowhere.

Satellite image of IRMA September 6th Source NOAA

Unless you are a day trader, investment is about more than the day to day. Indeed there are a range of levels that need to be considered by investors who are seeking to secure their long term future. Often however, immediate issues dominate. And so it is with Hurricane Harvey, where the first articles are appearing which examine how Harvey is impacting companies with significant business in Houston (e.g Ford (NYSE:F)).

There is another story here that seems to be airbrushed from the business discussion. Hurricane Harvey was so destructive because the ocean in the Mexican Gulf was 1C above normal and warm to a depth of close to 100 meters. This supercharges a storm and leads to massive amounts of water in the storm. Moreover Harvey became stationary over Houston for several days leading to more than 50 inches of rain. Such a process is part of the consequence of global warming. These climate changes are what lead to a storm becoming a category 4 hurricane. Below I show that Hurricane Harvey is just a part of a series of climate related events that have happened this year (and are continuing in the form of Irma, a category 5 hurricane). This is the elephant in the room.

There have been several articles on the effect that Hurricane Harvey has had/is having on ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), which have both pro and contra arguments based on perceived effects on the assets in Houston (which are substantial). It is clear from the XOM chart, that after a recent fall in the XOM stock price, there is a recovery underway as it looks as if Harvey may not have a major impact on XOM, notwithstanding significant damage. Time will tell how this plays out, especially with the approach of category 5 hurricane Irma causing shutdown of some of XOM’s technology.

ExxonMobil 12 month stock chart. Source Nasdaq

The short term “business as usual” articles have merit in analysing the investment impact of hurricane Harvey, but in my view they miss the key issue of climate change and how it is already impacting the investment landscape in a big way.

My take on this is that Hurricane Harvey has a significance beyond the local damage in Houston. Hurricane Harvey shows clearly that climate change is now having a noticeable impact on both US and global economies, and that this is likely to trigger action that is not good news for ExxonMobil (or indeed the fossil fuel industry in general).

What is the fossil fuel industry doing?

I’ve indicated in several articles that some fossil fuel companies are changing their businesses dramatically to exit fossil fuels and reorient towards/become low carbon energy companies (e.g DONG Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNNGY), Total (NYSE:TOT), Statoil (NYSE:STO), ENGIE (OTCPK:OTCPK:ENGIY)). I’ve been critical of most of the oil and gas majors (e.g. ExxonMobil, BP (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)(NYSE:RDS.B)) because, while they talk a good talk, their business models are avowedly focused on increasing greenhouse gas emissions through expansion of oil and gas.

It is interesting that there are signs of change in the companies I’ve been critical of. BP and Shell both have discussions with BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) manufacturers to work with them in providing charging capacity at their service centers. Shell is considering major investment in solar PV in Australia with a 250 MW facility approved.

It is clear that reality is beginning to bite for the fossil fuel industry.

What is ExxonMobil doing?

ExxonMobil makes a big issue of reducing emissions in its operations, but it is silent about the emissions caused by the products that it produces (oil and gas). A careful look at the ExxonMobil website provides no indication that the company takes seriously the possibility that it might have to stop expansion of its oil and gas resources. Simply put ExxonMobil is, and intends to remain, an oil and gas major for as long as it can do this. There is no plan B.

Meanwhile ExxonMobil is fighting a rearguard action against analysis of their record of public misinformation concerning climate science. This isn’t just an activist issue as the company is in court defending its position.

What is the world doing?

Depending on where you look you get completely contradictory reporting on what is happening in the world in relation to the oil and gas industry. In many cases, including oil and gas majors like ExxonMobil, BP and Shell, you can have conflicting views within the same organisation. Virtually any oil and gas major, except for those exiting the industry like DONG Energy, takes the view that, while the goals of the Paris agreement are important, the world won’t achieve the Paris goals, so the planning just ignores what needs to be done. The most recent report (published September 2017) that I’ve found comes from DNV.GL, has an Oil and Gas Forecast to 2050. The link I’ve provided gives access to four reports covering i) Overall Energy Transition, ii) Oil and Gas, iii) Renewables, Power and Energy Use, and iv) Maritime.

The DNV.GL report is quite explicit … “our model forecasts that global warming will likely reach 2.5 degrees Celsius (oC) above pre-industrial levels. This is not in line with the COP 21 Paris Agreement on climate change, which aims to keep global warming to ‘well below 2oC’. In effect the report states that, regardless of the Paris commitment to seek to contain global temperature rise to 1.5C (which the DNV.GL report says will be locked in by 2021), they’ll just add 1C to their modelling. This is because their modelling leads to just a modest reduction in oil and gas exploitation : “Although we expect renewable energy sources to take an increasing share of this mix, we forecast oil and gas to account for 44% of the world’s primary energy supply in 2050, down from 53% today.”

My take on the above approach is strongly influenced by the disasters that are currently confronting us with just 1C temperature rise. I think it is dangerous and arrogant to decide to wilfully exceed a critical goal, just because one’s world view is that one’s industry should be protected. The major report from DNV.GL does have a short section on achieving 1.5C and 2C temperature rise, but as in most reports such action is not taken seriously.

The situation is very different for leaders of just about every country, who are listening to the experts.

In a critical acknowledgment of the emerging climate catastrophe, world leaders agreed in late 2015 to take action to decarbonise the world economy in the form of the Paris climate agreement. This historic step was quickly followed by ratification of the non-binding agreement by now 160 out of 197 countries, with the Russian Federation and Turkey being the only significant greenhouse gas emitters who have not ratified the agreement. In November 2017 in Bonn, the next stage of implementation happens at COP23, where the path to decarbonisation will start to become concrete. Note that while the agreement is non-binding, each country is setting out emissions reduction goals to limit global temperature increase to 1.5C, noting that existing commitments mean ~3.4C temperature rise. So the hard work is to get all countries to increase their action to meet the stated goals.

While some criticise the Paris Agreement, it is the blueprint for emissions reductions, and conservative IEA (International Energy Agency) has recently modelled the Paris Agreement consequences. The IEA study did not model a 1.5C temperature rise (the goal of Paris), but they did model a 1.75C and 2C temperature rise.

Key elements of the IEA modelling that are relevant to investment in ExxonMobil include a big focus on energy efficiency and hence reduced (rather than expanded as ExxonMobil assumes) energy needs. In their 2C model, the IEA envisages 74% renewable energy, 15% nuclear, 7% fossil fuels with carbon capture and just 4% gas by 2050. To reiterate what this means, it means effectively no coal (if no carbon capture which seems most likely), very little gas and a major impact on oil. To implement such a goal requires immediate and major action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This will be a disaster for the current business model of ExxonMobil.

The context for the above is acknowledgement by world leaders that the situation is urgent and serious. The events of recent weeks underline the urgent situation.

Why the urgency?

While it is early days after Hurricane Harvey subsides, it is becoming clear that Harvey has been the most destructive hurricane in US history, with damage more than $150 billion and probably closer to $180 billion, or perhaps even more. To get a sense of the likely impact of Harvey one needs look no further than the agonising about tying a $7.9 billion disaster relief package to moves to extend the debt ceiling. Given that $7.9 billion is a drop in the bucket compared with what Harvey is going to cost, expect much more discussion about how to manage the massive costs of cleanup after Harvey.

The context that European investors might find hard to comprehend is that 80% of affected householders have no flood insurance. I’m not sure how that will play out. To give a sense that the issue of cleanup costs isn’t going away, a press release on September 1, 2017 from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority urges Federal forgiveness of a $3 billion debt still standing from cleanup of Katrina (which happened more than a decade ago in 2005). Someone in Government must be starting to add up the outstanding costs of previous climate disasters. Maybe the penny will drop soon that the claims by scientists that the cost of prevention of increased warming, through limiting greenhouse gas emissions, will be far cheaper than addressing ever increasing climate disaster-related costs.

As I write this a category 5 hurricane, Irma, is heading towards Florida. Irma is possibly the worst storm ever in the Atlantic, with winds of 185 miles/hr. Irma makes clear how changed is the climate situation, remembering that Harvey was supposed to be a 1 in 1000 year event. A category 5 storm is much more sobering than even Harvey has been. The meaning of a 1 in 1000 year event becomes hard to take seriously when Texas has had two 1 in 500 year flood events in 2015 and 2016. Clearly the basis for rare events has changed. There is yet another major tropical storm Jose developing in the Atlantic, and tropical storm Katia off the Mexican coast looks like it will become a hurricane too. It is hard to come to terms with the number and intensity of storms impacting the US over the last few weeks.

And it isn’t just wild weather and floods. At the same time Los Angeles is experiencing its biggest fire ever (7,194 acres burned) and further north another dramatic fire has burned 2800 acres of bushland and destroyed 32 homes. With stationary weather patterns and humidity between 8 and 15%, a big wind makes fires inevitable and catastrophic.

Further this isn’t just about the US.

India, Bangladesh and Nepal are recovering from devastating floods that killed 1200, left millions of homes devastated and closed 18,000 schools.

It is clear that climate change will continue to cause enhanced damage not only through flooding, but also droughts and fires.

Conclusion

Almost all of the commentary I’ve read about Hurricane Harvey, especially in relation to ExxonMobil, positions the disaster in terms of “business as usual”. Of course it is relevant to short term investors to get ahead of the investment consequences of the impact of Harvey. However, this isn’t the main game here. The fact is that Harvey and now the impending disaster of a category 5 Irma, which will impact Florida on the weekend (and who knows what kind of event that will be …1 in a 1000 again??… two 1 in a 1000 events within weeks!!!), make clear that the scientists were not exaggerating when predicting extreme climate events in the near future. President Trump and his team saying that this is a hoax doesn’t wash, and we are still (only) at 1C warming, heading for 3.4C. Urgent action has to happen and this means decarbonisation. This is the issue for ExxonMobil (and other oil and gas majors) and it may be why the share price of ExxonMobil, being a laggard at taking action, is languishing. These are extraordinary times. Pay attention.

