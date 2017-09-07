Why Low And Slow Remains In Play For Canada's Economy

A few weeks ago, we identified three important themes for the second half of 2017. First, the current expansion is likely to be slower relative to past cycles. Second, low volatility in fixed income will likely persist. And third, low government bond yields will likely continue. We still believe those three themes will remain in play through 2017 despite the Bank of Canada's decision to hike rates this week for the second time in two months.

Yet it looks like Canadian fixed income markets are questioning this low-and-slow prediction. One-year overnight interest rate swaps currently indicate an expected Bank rate of 1.50%, according to Bloomberg data as of September 6, 2017. This suggests that investors are anticipating another two rate hikes by next summer. That might not seem crazy, given recent strong GDP numbers, yet the Bank of Canada has been quite careful to point out that the economy's reaction to higher rates will be different in this cycle.

The Bank's caution is largely around the extremely high debt loads consumers bear, but there are other reasons, too. If inflation remains a no-show, the Bank might hold off on further hikes, especially if the economic data turns. As well, the dollar is currently strong, further tightening financial conditions - and it could make them even tighter if fundamentals don't support the dollar rally.

Don't get us wrong: we're currently upbeat on the economy and positive on Canada bond rates over the next five years. But we believe the path from here to there will be a bumpy one, and will present plenty of opportunities to exploit. The recent selloff may be one of those.

Following the Bank's hawkish turn in June, we have seen large moves in the Canadian yield curve as markets. Two-year Government of Canada bond yields had risen more than 65 basis points since the end of May to 1.34% on Friday, according to Bloomberg data, while 10-year yields had jumped more than close to 50 basis points to 1.91% over the same period. Future economic data would likely need to show continued expansion above potential for yields to rise significantly from here, in our opinion.

In this environment, we expect the Bank to remain data-dependent on future rate moves. After all, if things head south, it does not have much room for conventional monetary policy. So as it tries to unwind stimulus, we expect a very asymmetric response from the economy, as well as from markets - which once in a while are bound to get ahead of themselves.

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.