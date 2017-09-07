Cryptocurrency Volatility Lessons

Bitcoin's returns have had almost zero correlation with US equities, gold, and the Euro, which makes it attractive as a diversifier.

However, Bitcoin's volatility has been decreasing over time and during certain periods is less than that of some individual stocks.

It is hard for any investor not to have their curiosity piqued by the meteoric rise in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But, such a rise obviously leads to talk about bubbles and comparisons with tulipmania of the 1630s and the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. In this article, I look at some data for the top ten market capitalization cryptocurrencies and see what the data seems to tell us.

Table 1 shows a list of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization as reported by the website coinmarketcap.com on September 1, 2017. Bitcoin is still the dominant currency with its market cap exceeding the total value of the other nine. Two of the ten have a severely limited history. Bitcoin Cash came into existence on August 1, 2017, and Iota came into existence on June 13, 2017.

The coinmarketcap.com website provides historical data on all of these currencies and has information about where they obtain the prices. I used their historical data in the analysis that follows. Bitcoin came into existence in January 2009; however, the coinmarketcap.com data starts on April 28, 2013. The cryptocurrency market is fast-moving with many transactions on various exchanges. Serious problems have occurred on many exchanges. While I used the price data to perform various calculations, I think the reader should keep in mind that the data are actually a bit “fuzzy.”

I will focus on returns rather than prices. As an example of a return calculation, Bitcoin increased 4.48% in value (based on the “closing” price) from 4382.66 on August 28, 2017, to 4579.02 on August 29, 2017. So 4.48% was the daily return for August 29, 2017. Note that since Bitcoin is continuously traded the concept of “closing” price is not strictly meaningful.

Volatility damages long-run compound returns. Let’s say you purchase an asset at $100 and there is a 50% drop in value, resulting in a value of $50. To get back to your starting value of $100 then requires a 100% return. Figure 1 shows the volatility history for Bitcoin. It is a graph of the 30 calendar day standard deviation of daily returns. As can be seen, volatility itself has been volatile with some recent spikes. However, the overall trend is downward. While the dollar swings in the price of Bitcoin have become greater with the huge increase in price, the percentage fluctuations have generally been declining.

The three largest volatility spikes in Bitcoin occurred in December 2013, January 2015, and August 2017. The 2013 spike coincided with an announcement that the Chinese government was prohibiting Chinese financial institutions from using Bitcoin. The 2015 spike was driven by the hacking of the Bitstamp exchange. The most recent spike occurred as Bitcoin forked with the creation of Bitcoin Cash.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap and while it is younger than Bitcoin does have a history dating back to August 7, 2015. Figure 2 shows its volatility history. Its volatility has also been generally declining although not quite as steeply as Bitcoin. If you look at the vertical scales of the graphs, you can see that Ethereum has actually been generally more volatile than Bitcoin.

In such fast-moving markets, history may be somewhat irrelevant if you are trying to invest today. The top ten crytpocurrencies only share a common history going back to August 1, 2017, so one month of data isn’t much. Table 2 below shows the mean daily return and standard deviation of their returns over the month of August. While Bitcoin’s advance from $2,718 to $4,7013 over August has attracted much attention, its return performance was about middle of the pack at 5th. IOTA and XMR actually had average returns of over twice that of Bitcoin. From a volatility perspective, Bitcoin did well with only Ethereum Classic having lower volatility. Bitcoin Cash’s volatility has been extremely high.

The basic inputs for standard portfolio theory calculations are returns, standard deviations, and correlations. Assets with low correlations are especially desirable from a risk-reduction viewpoint. Table 3 is a correlation matrix for the eight cryptocurrencies that have a history going back to July 25, 2016. Since lower correlations are more desirable they are highlighted in green. Ripple (XRP) has very low correlation with all of the other six. Since Ripple is used mostly by financial institutions and less by individuals this is understandable. Most of the other correlations, in the 0.2-0.4 range, are typical of publicly traded common stock. From a correlation perspective, two randomly chosen cryptocurrency pairs behave somewhat like pairs of randomly chosen stocks. This suggests that holding more than one cryptocurrency in a portfolio has good benefits in terms of risk reduction.

So far we have considered cryptocurrencies by themselves as possible investments. But, how do they behave compared to traditional investments? Since Bitcoin is the dominant cryptocurrency and has the longest history, I will focus on it in the coming analysis. For comparison assets I chose the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOGL), the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and the Euro (denoted as EURUSD, the Euro-US Dollar exchange rate quoted as the cost of a Euro in US dollars). Since cryptocurrencies are types of currencies it seemed appropriate to compare it to another currency and the Euro seemed a logical choice.

Stocks are not traded on weekends, so I used Bitcoin closing prices on stock trading days for the calculations. Again, I focused on daily returns. Table 4 shows the average daily returns and the standard deviation of the daily returns calculated over April 29, 2013, to August 31, 2017, time period.

As can be seen, even though Amazon, Facebook, and Netflix enjoyed big run-ups in price over this period, Bitcoin far out-surpassed them. However, Bitcoin’s volatility was the greatest by a wide margin. The value of the Euro declined slightly over this period, but it had about 1/10th the volatility of Bitcoin.

Figure 1 showed that Bitcoin’s volatility has declined over time. To compare changing volatilities over time I calculated 20-day standard deviations of daily returns. Twenty trading days is approximately equal to one calendar month. Figure 3 shows the ratio of Bitcoin’s standard deviation of daily returns divided by that of SPY. Bitcoin’s volatility has generally been about 5-10 times that of SPY but has been declining over time. There have been 2 huge outlier time periods. The first was around December 2013 and the second was around August 2017. Both of these periods were discussed above.

Doing a similar comparison between Bitcoin and Facebook shows a different picture. Figure 4 shows that while Bitcoin’s relative volatility has been higher than FB, the ratio has generally been about 1-4 times. Since individual stocks are far more volatile than a stock index, this is not surprising. During certain periods of time Bitcoin’s volatility has actually been less than that of Facebook. But, its relative volatility has been increasing slightly over time. There was also a huge spike in relative volatility that occurred around April 2017, which was a period of unusually low volatility for Facebook.

Bitcoin has been described as a store of value related to fear, somewhat like gold. Figure 5 shows the comparison to GLD and is quite interesting. The relative volatility, while experiencing some variation, has overall remained quite steady at about 5 times that of GLD.

Figure 6 shows the relative volatility comparison with the Euro. While the volatility has generally been 5-20 times for Bitcoin, there has been a reasonably steady decline in its relative volatility.

Table 5 is very interesting. Gold and the Euro were negatively correlated with the equity assets over this period. The equity assets were also mildly positively correlated. However, Bitcoin had almost zero correlation with all 8 of the other assets. From a portfolio risk reduction viewpoint, this is quite attractive. Bitcoin is a unique asset.

My main conclusions are:

While Bitcoin’s volatility has been extremely high, it does seem to be generally declining (the same is true for Ethereum). The standard deviation of Bitcoin’s daily returns has generally declined over time although it has spiked recently. Its volatility has also declined relative to SPY and the Euro.

Of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, recently Bitcoin has had the third lowest volatility. Ethereum classic has been the least volatile while Bitcoin Cash, the youngest of the bunch has been greatest by a wide margin.

Ripple (XRP) is somewhat of an outlier in terms of correlations with the other nine cryptocurrencies. It is basically uncorrelated with the others, which would make it desirable from a portfolio risk reduction viewpoint.

Compared to equities, gold, and the Euro, Bitcoin’s volatility has been extremely high. However, during certain periods its volatility has been less than that of Facebook.

Bitcoin’s daily returns have had almost zero correlation with US equities, gold, and the Euro.

Cryptocurrencies are clearly very high-risk investments, however, their volatility will probably decline over time and their weak correlations with other assets offer desirable portfolio risk reduction possibilities. In addition, the technology (primarily blockchain) behind these cryptocurrencies may fuel non-speculative demand, but that is perhaps the basis of another article. I think that the time will come (perhaps in the next five years) when a substantial number of investors may be willing to place 1-5% of their portfolio into cryptoassets (cryptocurrencies, cryptotokens, publicly-traded funds, crytpto-related stocks, private equity, etc.).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN AND ETHERUEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.