Himax: Lots Of Promises With No Results

Our model shows the downside of ~35% from the current share price and we don’t see any catalysts to change the situation by the end of this year.

Last week, Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) announced strategic partnership with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to develop high-resolution 3D sensing camera systems. While without a doubt, the 3D sensing technology has a lot to offer for a number of industries in the long run, as it becomes more affordable and plays an important role in the growth of the augmented reality market, from an investment standpoint, it’s unlikely that Himax will earn a lot out from it in the upcoming quarters.

First of all, Himax is not in a good financial position as it was in the last few years, as the revenue growth during this fiscal year is expected to fell short on an annual basis. According to the new deal, Himax and Qualcomm are expected to mass produce their new 3D sensing product in the first quarter of 2018, which means that there won’t be any profit from this endeavor in the upcoming months. That gives us an impression that the recent stock appreciation was based solely on the opportunities that might or might not be capitalized later on. In addition, despite having a number of big clients in the AR/VR space along with delivering top notch CMOS image sensors and LCOS micro displays, the company is also expected to fell short on product volume during this fiscal year, which signals to us that things are not as good inside the company as the management claims it to be.

Source: Company’s Presentation

In our previous article about Himax, a number of people stated that our bearish thesis doesn’t make any sense for them, as the company has a number of new projects under development and that 2018 will be better in terms of business performance in comparison with all the previous years. However, since mid-2014, we saw Himax’s stock to trade in the $6 to $8 range, occasionally going to $9, while the management of the company was repeating that things are about to get better, but the shareholders never saw any substantial returns in all those years. And now, when the company expects to underperform this year, we somehow need to believe that the company is moving into the right direction, which doesn’t make any sense.

Unlike the previous article, we decide to dig deeper inside Himax’s financials and find out the fair value of the company. The table below represents our DCF model that we created based on the available information from the company’s financial statements. As you can see, revenue during this fiscal year is expected to be lower on a Y/Y basis, due to the poor performance in the first half of 2017. In 2018, the situation is likely to improve due to the opening of new WLO and LCOS fabrication plants that will boost orders, however, EBITDA margins are about to stay less than 10% and the opportunity cost still remains to be too high.

Source: Capital IQ, Own Calculations

Tax in the model was calculated by the effective tax rate formula, which is based on the last 3 years average rate. WACC in the model is calculated by the standard formula, where cost of debt is 6% and cost of equity is 8.55%. We expect an increase in interest rates in the upcoming years, so that the discount rate in our model is 0.5%.

In the end, our DCF model showed the fair value of Himax to be around $7.50 per share, which represents a discount of ~30% from the current share market price.

Source: Own Calculations

We decided not to stop on that number and conducted a peer group analysis, where we compared Himax to its rivals from the industry. The companies for the analysis were chosen from the latest Credit Suisse Equity Research Report.

Taking everything into consideration, our peer analysis showed that the fair value of Himax is $4.81 per share, which represents an even deeper discount of ~55% from its market price.

Source: Capital IQ, Own Calculations

In the end, we combined both analysis to find out the final value of Himax. According to the calculations, we believe the fair value of Himax to be $6.84 per share, a downside of ~35% from its share price.

Source: Own Calculations

Considering poor financials and business performance in the first half of 2017, along with its high opportunity cost and small margins, we believe that Himax’s recent stock appreciation that came after the announcement of Qualcomm deal opened a great opportunity for traders to open short positions, as the formation of a downward trend is highly likely in the upcoming days. We don’t see any catalysts that will improve the company’s situation for the rest of the fiscal 2017, so we will probably stick with our short position for quite some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HIMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.