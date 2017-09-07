Can Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League Disrupt Esports' Fragmented Value Chain?

The league will launch in late 2017, with its first full season starting in 2018.

To-date, 9 location-specific franchises in the US, UK, China and South Korea have been sold at $20m apiece.

The $750m esports market is currently dominated by Tencent’s League of Legends, and Valve’s Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Given large-scale esports tournaments were established in 2000, it’s surprising it has taken so long for western publicly-owned games companies to address the financial opportunities of the format, which sees players (and teams) competing for cash prizes across specific computer games in both off and online tournaments.

Even now, when Activision Blizzard (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) are attempting to establish esports businesses, none are yet generating meaningful profits, despite the growing interest in the scene.

The status quo

Part of the reason is geographical. Esports first developed in South Korea, where the scene was supported by local corporate advertising, including team ownership, from the likes of Samsung and SK Telecom, as well as the establishment of the government-led Korean e-Sports Association.

It wasn’t until the early 2010s, however, when the combination of new PC games such as League of Legends (2009), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012), and Dota 2 (2013) and the launch of game-specific streaming channel Twitch.tv created the environment in which esports could flourish as a truly global activity.

It could be argued that despite the growing esports audience, there hasn’t been much cultural development since those days.

Thanks to their status, organised event calendar, and accessible free-to-play model, League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remain the dominate esports titles in terms of audience (and prize money), while Twitch now boasts 100 million monthly users.

Of course, there have been plenty of corporate changes.

Through deals in 2011 and 2015, Tencent acquired League of Legends developer Riot Games for over $300 million, while Amazon acquired Twitch for $970 million in 2014. Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive developer Valve (which also operates the Steam game distribution platform) remains one of the most profitable privately-held game companies.

These companies have continually reinforced their position. Funded by Valve and its players, the prize pot available in Dota 2’s annual tournament The International reached $24 million in 2017, with the 5-man winning team (Team Liquid) taking home $10.8 million, for example.

This situation has forced Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two to approach the ‘esports opportunity’ strategically. EA and Take-Two are attempting to leverage the competitive nature of esports within their existing successful sports licenses (FIFA, Madden NFL and NBA) rather than trying to become key players in the market directly.

Since the 2016 release of its esports-focused shooter Overwatch, however, Activision Blizzard is aggressively attempting to disrupt this status quo.

Rationale behind the Overwatch League

Thanks to its Blizzard division, Activision Blizzard has always been involved in esports if only because it was Blizzard games such as StarCraft: Brood War and Warcraft III that were key to the emergence of professional esports in South Korea.

Despite not being explicitly designed as esports, more recent Blizzard games such as Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and Starcraft III have also become sector stalwarts, although not challenging the big three in terms of popularity.

Activision Blizzard’s first move into organised esports came with the $46 million acquisition of the Major League Gaming organisation in December 2015. This was followed by the release of Overwatch - Blizzard’s first from-the-ground-up esports title - in May 2016.

With over 30 million registered users, the paid console/PC title has generated over $1 billion in revenue, but hasn’t established itself as an esports title.

For example, when key esports games are analysed in terms of the percentage of their monthly Twitch viewing that comes from esports activity, Overwatch ranks the lowest of Blizzard titles (sub-10 percent). This is considerably lower than Valve’s Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, both of which average over 40 percent.

This is the one of the reasons Activision Blizzard is undertaking a risky and expensive strategy to shake up the entire esports market.

Operating outside the box

Given Overwatch has a strong general gaming base but hasn’t taken audience from existing esports titles, Activision Blizzard can’t rely on the existing esports infrastructure to make Overwatch an esports success.

That’s why it’s setting up the Overwatch League, which will launch later 2017, starting its first full season in 2018.

A standalone, professional esports league, it uses a similar structure to physical sports organisations such as the NFL and NBA where franchised teams are sited in physical locations in a league without relegation or promotion.

To-date, nine teams have been announced, based in cities ranging from Boston, New York and Los Angeles, to London, Seoul and Shanghai.

It’s hoped this location-centric approach will, over time, engender a stronger audience attraction to ‘their local team’ compared to the current situation in esports, which - for example - sees nominally German esports team SK Gaming running a Brazil-based Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

Overwatch franchise team owners include New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, as well as existing esports team owners such as Cloud9’s Jack Etienne and Immortals’ Noah Whinston.

Significantly, the cost of starting a franchise was high - at least $20 million - and existing esports teams aren’t allowed to use these team names (Cloud9, Immortals) in the new league.

In this way, Activision Blizzard has drawn a line under, and positioned the Overwatch League outside of the existing esports structure. It now has to work to ensure it can find a mass market audience, and hence generate the financial stability required for franchise owners to earn back their starting costs, and more.

Net of operating costs, franchise owners will split profits 50:50 with the Overwatch League, as well as having the opportunity to generate local revenue from ticket sales, concessions, merchandising and advertising.

Streamlined business

This is important because the haphazard development of the esports business limits future growth and, more importantly, profitability.

The industry’s oft-quoted stat - from market intelligence outfit Newzoo - is that the entire esports market will be worth $1 billion by 2019, although that was once expected to be 2017.

This may, or may not, happen. What’s more important is the incredibly fragmented nature of the ecosystem.

As the diagrams from Swedish company MTG (which has stakes in esports organisations such as ESL and Dreamhack) shows the value chain is split between game publishers, esport team owners, tournament organisers and media partners, with indirect sources such as sponsorship, advertising and media rights providing the bulk of the revenue.

However, game companies have the ability to generate large amounts of revenue outside of the esports ecosystem, through the growing success of their games. All other parties are locked into a situation, in which costs -especially team costs - can rise much faster than revenues.

(source: MTG financials)

The standalone nature of the Overwatch League and its structure as an effective joint ownership between Activision Blizzard and franchise owners simplifies this.

Activision Blizzard has the largest potential upside because it owns Overwatch and can generate revenue from outside of the Overwatch League. But with the league organising media rights, advertising and sponsorship on a consolidated, global basis, franchise owners have more transparency about operations, as well as the opportunity to develop their own local revenue streams.

Equally, Activision Blizzard can’t gouge external profits as it needs to ensure the league is profitable for all stakeholders to ensure its long term success.

Jam tomorrow?

Of course, this isn’t to say the success of the Overwatch League is a forgone conclusion. In the short term, the only thing that’s certain is it will require substantial investment, especially from Activision Blizzard.

More importantly, as a game, Overwatch is a success but it’s not clear it can also be a successful esports game.

Indeed, Activision Blizzard’s standalone approach with respect to setting up the Overwatch League has alienated large segments of the esports community, not least those so-called endemic team owners who operate rosters for the big three games but who don’t have the ability to invest $20 million in an Overwatch franchise.

It is worth restated the Overwatch League will be a long term project.

Although setting up the first teams has bought some revenue upside in terms of Activision Blizzard’s full year guidance, this is insignificant in comparison to the potential upside from key Q3 and Q4 releases such as Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII.

So while Activision Blizzard’s CFO Spencer Adam Neumann cited the Overwatch League for providing a “substantial long-term value for the business” in the FY17 Q2 analyst call, its velocity won’t be clear until we have started to see its financials from the first 2018 season.

No doubt, as the league launches, it will generate plenty of positive market sentiment. But given the already elevated state of Activision Blizzard’s share price, this will be too early for all but the most irrationally exuberant to factor its success into their forward-looking calculations.

