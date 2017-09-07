Apple: Benjamin Geskin's Interesting Leak

Rethink Technology business briefs for September 7, 2017.

Geskin video showing Foxconn planning slides for iPhone X appears authentic

Source: Twitter

As we approach the release of Apple's (AAPL) next generation iPhones, rumors seemingly increase “exponentially”. I usually ignore most of them, but this video caught my attention. It's a video from Benjamin Geskin via Twitter. The video allegedly shows presentation slides for a meeting at Apple supplier Foxconn discussing production problems with “2017 iPhone”. The introductory slide is shown above.

This leak is very different. Instead of a second hand “report from a reliable source”, the video presents us with first hand information. It's also tangible evidence of an act of mild industrial espionage, in which it appears that someone video recorded the slides of the presentation while quickly flipping through them. The slides appear genuine, as someone who has had to present many such information packages for management. I've reached out to Apple and Foxconn for comment but have received no reply as yet.

If the video is a fake, it's far more elaborate than normal. Usually, those interested in capturing headlines with a fake rumor don't go to this much trouble. The video only shows three slides from the presentation, with the final two shown below.

Cyclops appears to be a reference to iPhone X, presumably in reference to the vertically oriented dual camera layout. EVT probably stands for Engineering Validation (or Verification) Test. Note that there are two EVT phases. These are normal for a product in an early engineering phase of development.

DVT probably stands for Design Validation Test and PVT stands for Prototype Validation Test. These would be milestones for completion of the design phase (DVT), and completion of the prototype phase (PVT). The sequence of the timeline in the third chart is normal for product development. Unfortunately, it doesn't assign any dates to the timeline, but it does indicate production rates.

The third chart also indicates that approximate time in the development process that Touch ID was either relocated to the back of the phone, or the position in the rear was moved yet again.

The third chart also indicates that the start of the production ramp was delayed 5 weeks into August, implying that production would have started in July otherwise. All told, the product development cycle implied by the chart is much later than I would have thought. This probably isn't typical for Apple and certainly not for the iPhone 7s variants that are also expected. This may indicate that Apple got off to a late start developing iPhone X.

The WSJ has at least confirmed part of the information in the charts, that there was a delay in production start of iPhone X (widely reported anyway as a rumor). The WSJ confirms that the delays were related to problems embedding the fingerprint sensor in the display, which seems to correlate with the slides showing an attempt to move the sensor to the back of the phone.

The slides never address the ultimate fate of the fingerprint sensor, but the WSJ maintains that the fingerprint sensor was ultimately abandoned in favor of facial recognition based on Apple's widely rumored infrared 3D sensor. Apple's 3D sensor is shaping up to be an important milestone in smartphone development. I discuss the new 3D sensor technology in an exclusive article for Rethink Technology subscribers Investing In 3D Sensing For Mobile Devices.

If you're not a subscriber, I'll be discussing the article in my third Seeking Alpha Idea of the Month appearance on Cheddar TV on September 15. Don't know the time yet, but I'll be sure to let people know.

Apple dependent on Samsung? Perish the thought

Ever since rumors began appearing in the Korean media that Apple would use Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) OLED screens in iPhone X, I've expressed reservations about this, both on technical and business grounds. My initial skepticism that Apple would even use OLED screens has given way to the sheer weight of the rumors. More reputable sources, such as the WSJ, have also confirmed Apple's use of OLED screens for iPhone X.

But some reservations have remained. If Apple were to buy Samsung OLED screens in high volume, it would be sending substantial profit to its arch rival. I've been concerned that the rumored description of iPhone X made it seem like a Galaxy S8 wannabe. You know: curved edge to edge OLED display, no home button, glass sandwich design, wireless charging. And then, there was the problem of dependence on Samsung.

And, if the reader believes that OLED is superior in every way to LCD, I invite the reader to check out Ron Amadeo's review of the LG V30. Ron is the only tech reviewer I know who has discussed the major drawback of OLED, which is screen non-uniformity. It's a terrible problem on the V30. He shows a comparison with the S8, shown below.

Samsung has made great strides in minimizing this effect, but if you look at the full size image, you'll see that it's still present. Generally, these kinds of striations are not present in LCD. But Samsung is so clearly superior to LG (and probably any other OLED screen maker), that Apple has no choice but to use Samsung for OLED.

But did Apple really need to use OLED screens? If you look at Xiaomi's Mi Mix, its LCD screen closely resembles current concepts of the iPhone X, now that those concepts no longer copy the Samsung curved OLED screen.

Source: Ars Technica

Apple really didn't need to put itself at the mercy of Samsung, assuming it has done so.

Ming-Chi Kuo's doubts

There has been so much enthusiasm that Apple would adopt OLED that little thought has been given in the Apple fan sites about what a bad business decision this might be for Apple. Until now. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has finally figured out what's wrong with this OLED picture.

After spending more than a year extolling the virtues of an OLED equipped iPhone X, Kuo has realized that this would make Apple dependent on Samsung. He suspects that Apple will be gouged by Samsung (heaven forefend) on the price of the screens, at $120-130, more than double the cost of LCD. Kuo is quoted as saying that “Apple is in urgent need of finding a second source of OLED.”

No kidding? I'm sure that's precisely what Apple is doing right now, but for the time being, Samsung has the best OLED screen available. The only way I can see for Apple to resolve its business concerns about Samsung is to limit the near-term damage. This is why I expect iPhone X to be a high-priced and limited availability commemorative of the iPhone's 10th anniversary.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

