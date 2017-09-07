Wall Street Investors' Demand For Closed-End Funds And Liquidity Improvements

Greater demand from large institutional investors may also help liquidity improve further in the future, while also driving CEF prices higher.

Several signs point to improving CEF liquidity, thanks in large part to a recent increase in total AUM among funds and lower total funds in the market.

Closed-end funds remain the smallest part of the investment universe, which brings both risks and opportunities. The risks in their small size center around liquidity and are largely theoretical. With their small size, CEFs may be harder to trade during downturns; the smallest CEFs with market capitalizations below $150 million often have wide bid-ask spreads, an indicator of this risk.

However, CEFs are also growing significantly in size—so much so that they are reaching their post-crisis high. At the end of 2016, CEFs had a total of $262 billion in assets under management (as per data from both CEF Insider and Investment Company Institute). Currently, CEF Insider estimates the total aum of CEFs has risen to $286.9 billion (accounting for NAV growth YTD, new flows into IPOs, and fund liquidations), just a hair below 2014’s post-recession peak of $289 billion:

Note that the universe of CEFs remains far lower in NAV than its 2007 peak of $312 billion.

Interestingly, we are not seeing a rapid increase in total number of CEFs due to an aggressive ramp up of IPOs or a heavy decline in liquidations. Liquidations have been trending slightly downwards since peaking in 2012—interestingly enough, shortly before the 2014 increase in total AUM thanks to 2013’s strong performance (10.3% for the year):

We’ve also seen IPOs trending downwards, resulting in the total number of funds declining sharply over the last 12 years:

This means, at least theoretically, the average fund’s NAV should be higher than in the past, which in turn should (again theoretically) increase liquidity. If we simply divide the total number of funds versus total AUM, we see that CEFs should have significantly higher AUM per fund—which, in turn, should provide more liquidity in the case of a downturn:

In reality, it’s impossible to tell whether CEF liquidity has improved in a bear market, because we haven’t been in a bear market for quite some time, so this conclusion remains more theoretical than certain right now.

Additionally, we should also consider the market impact of more institutional investors getting involved in CEFs. The total AUM of CEF-tracking ETFs remains small, but that’s in my opinion far less important than the fact that very large and well-known active investors are taking CEFs more seriously. I wrote about Boaz Weinstein’s aggressive move into CEFs a while ago, and many other CEF writers both on this site and elsewhere have pointed out the reasons behind and possible implications of Weinstein’s Saba Capital Management’s move into these funds. This is qualitatively more significant than the more familiar Bulldog Investors’ move into the CEF space. This is true not only because Saba Capital Management has more AUM than Bulldog, but also the firms’ different approaches and relationships to Wall Street.

Because Saba is tapping both private capital and the ETF structure to invest in CEFs, Saba should find it a lot easier to access more capital to put into CEFs. Obviously, this will drive prices higher for CEFs in the same way that ETFs drive stock prices higher. Additionally, however, Boaz Weinstein is a formidable figure on Wall Street. He’s famous for correctly betting against the London Whale, and he has been publicly evangelizing for CEFs among hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bulldog’s approach is slightly different, focusing instead on an activist approach that pressures CEFs into liquidating or converting to an open-ended structure to immediately unlock the delta between funds’ market prices and NAVs. While Bulldog’s approach should theoretically cause the total number of CEFs to drop, it also won’t theoretically have a direct impact on market demand. Because Saba’s approach is more to bring more investors to CEF investing, it won’t necessarily result in a lower amount of CEFs on the market. In theory, Saba’s approach could encourage more CEF issuances at higher IPO prices, because the market has gotten bigger. Barring that result, Saba’s approach could instead encourage more purchasing of current CEFs, providing higher pricing and higher liquidity.

