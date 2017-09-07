Why Cooperation Is In The U.K.'s Best Interests In Early Brexit Negotiations (And Why It Ain't Gonna Happen)

We examine why the UK is most benefited by getting an early push forward in moving negotiations along.

The motivations of the two counter parties at the current stage are quite different from one another.

In the first installment of this ongoing discussion on Brexit, I discussed three major points. Namely:

The earliest of the Brexit discussions have not been fruitful Game theory can explain why one should never have had the impression that talks would be: it is not in the EU's best interest at this stage to cooperate Other than the British pound, there has been very little in the way of market implications of Brexit. This is particularly true if by "markets" we mean asset markets rather than, say, labor markets or the markets for goods and services. As negotiations stumble forward, asset markets of all stripes may be likely to reassess this view.

In the last segment I made the case to readers that game theory essentially consists of three key elements: players, strategies, and payoffs. Basically, players (the UK and the EU) choose strategies (drastically simplified to "Negotiate" or "Dictate") that maximize their own perceived payoffs, given the best move of other players. This is referred to as Nash Equilibrium. For a primer as to what a Nash Equilibrium is, I'll throw in this entertaining clip from the 2001 film "A Beautiful Mind." For a more brief explanation, please click here.

I do not know the precise numbers, but SA caters largely to US readers. Because Brexit has turned into something of a dud in terms of impacting portfolios, many US readers have shrugged off its importance.

Why "Negotiate"?

Today's discussion will focus on why Britain's politicians, and the nation as a whole, benefit more from a "Negotiate" strategy than a "Dictate" strategy.

There are three major reasons why Britain's highest payoff comes through a more cooperative set of discussions. Broadly, they boil down to economics and trade, politics and social perception, and clarity. "Negotiate" is a better tactic in all three areas of consideration.

Economics and Trade:

UK GDP per capita in 2016 was about $42,500USD using purchasing power parity. Depending on the source used this ranks it anywhere between 21st and 27th place in the world. By way of comparison, the US ranks between 9th and 13th place, with a per capita figure of about $57,500. The overall size of the economy, per Full Fact research, was £1.940T in 2016 - about $2.522T at today's exchange rate.

The piece goes on to explain that by PPP, the UK is the world's 9 th largest economy. Good read.

A quick look at UK exports, imports, and balance of trade:

Trade does not make up as large a portion of the UK economy relative to GDP as it does for other countries. Still, gross trade (exports+imports) make up about 50% of UK GDP. As the UK consistently runs a trade deficit, the net effect subtracts from GDP.

Britain's independent fact-checking charity "Full Fact" has some outstanding data on trade between the UK and the EU. If this topic interests you, please click here. A couple highlights:

In 2016, 44% of the UK's total exports went to the EU (£240 out of £550 total)

Stripping out intra-EU trade, 18% of EU exports went to the UK. That makes the UK the bloc's second-largest export market, just a touch lower than the USA.

In 2016, the UK ran a£70B trade deficit with the rest of the EU, and regularly runs deficits with its partner. That makes the UK a net customer of the EU (how's the EU economy by the way… remind me if it can afford to botch relations with essentially its largest trading partner).

Here's a bit more detail:

About 80% of the UK economy is service based. In particular, the UK exports a tremendous amount of financial services to continental Europe. This functions as both a threat to the UK economy, and also as a potential strength in negotiations.

UK participation in the EU's single market makes selling financial services pretty straightforward. Once the UK exits, the ability for the UK to function in the bloc becomes more complicated. From a regulatory standpoint, financial institutions may have to get permission in each country in which they wish to operate.

On the other hand, the last thing the EU needs right now is to put into question their ability to fund operations. The UK has successfully embedded itself as the financial center of Europe. One could argue that, absent the EU, the nation has even more opportunities for self-determination, and could attract still more business to London. That's not necessarily a base case, but it is plausible.

Naturally, given the strong flow of goods and services that trade hands between these two economic behemoths, it is in both the interests of the UK and the EU to smooth out and streamline trade agreements. Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein are not part of the EU, but are still in the single market. These trading relationships are far less important to the Continent than is the one that they enjoy with Britain. It goes without saying that the British also want to preserve their special trade relationship with the EU bloc.

Politics and Perception:

Another reason that Britain is pursuing a policy of "Negotiate" in the Brexit discussions is political. While the EU technocracy garners points for obstinence and punishing the UK, the opposite is true for the Island.

Article 50 was triggered in March of this year. Prime Minister May then called for a "snap election" in April, confident that her Conservative Party would win more votes…

June 8 did not deliver the expected outcome. As such, May's ability to negotiate effectively with the EU was diminished. A " hard Brexit" - one where the UK makes a cleaner break from the EU - has softened considerably since the embarrassing snap election flop. That necessarily weakens the UK's hand in settling out Brexit, and it also makes the politics of Brexit far more dangerous. This causes political gridlock.

Headlines such as the one below from Bloomberg can only make navigating Brexit more complicated:

The title points to the fact that not only does the process confront opposition from the EU, but from Britain's own more Europhile Labour Party. This imperils lawmakers from the Conservative Party.

PM May is slated to give a speech in late September in attempt to jumpstart talks in a more productive direction. But challenges abound from a political standpoint. Appearing cooperative in the negotiations - nay actually being cooperative - is what is in the best interests of those who currently hold power in Parliament.

Perception at home and abroad also matter. Those engaged in the settlement have a tough line to walk. They must on the one hand try to generate some of the big gains that "Leavers" wanted, immigration control perhaps being chief.

On the other hand, many in the international and intellectual community loathe Brexit. It is incumbent on those navigating the process from the British side appear reasonable, as much international and media attention is frankly highly biased against them. Politically, Labour will no doubt (rightfully) seize on any and every opportunity to use international opinion to earn themselves political capital.

Clarity

This Bloomberg chart demonstrates that imports PLUS exports (not net exports) make up just over one quarter of the entire UK economy (which uses net exports in calculation).

After leaving the Single Market, the UK will have the authority to enter into new and perhaps quite exciting new trade agreements with other nations (hence the context of this Bloomberg graphic).

Generating new and potentially mutually beneficial ties may be more difficult, or at the very least struck on less favorable terms to the UK, if the nation experiences bottlenecks and delays in hammering out agreements with the EU.

Questions related to the border between Northern Ireland (in the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (which will remain part of the EU) are strongly at issue as it relates to flows of people and trade. It does appear that this is one area where fortunately both the UK and the EU seem to be genuinely working together in the present.

Within the nation, questions relating to how to transition laws that operate in the UK but were developed while in the EU are being proposed, with both reasonable proposed solutions and raised objections.

Here's the BBC on the subject of UK (and EU) expats:

What about the fate of EU citizens already living in the UK, and of UK citizens resident in other EU countries? According to ONS estimates, around 3.2 million EU citizens live in the UK, and about 900,000 Brits live in other EU countries. Both UK and EU officials have said that their post-Brexit status will be discussed early in the negotiations. According to the House of Lords EU committee, without a deal or other residency rights, their entitlement to reside as EU nationals would disappear overnight. UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in the UK could become third-country nationals, subject to domestic immigration rules. But the Commons committee report suggests in this area at least, the governments of the UK and individual EU countries could decide to guarantee citizens' rights in the absence of a Brexit deal.

Issues related to health care, jurisdiction, and residency all need to be resolved. On these, Britain is raising a throng of ideas and putting forth proposals in efforts to get conversations going. Getting an early start on cooperation is most certainly in the UK's best interest.

Conclusion:

"Nobody ever promised that this would be simple or easy" - those are the words from UK Brexit Secretary David Davis to Parliament a couple days ago. No, it sure won't be.

Given both the scale and the scope of the issues, as well as very real pressures related to internal politics and perception, it is in the UK's interest to "Negotiate" in good faith in the early stages of the Brexit process. After all, they have already voted to leave the EU. They now have the goal of creating the smartest, smoothest transition they can.

Unfortunately for the UK, at the current stage, the EU's best strategy is not "Negotiate", but "Dictate." The reason is that the EU faces a very different set of circumstances and objectives than does its counterparty.

From Reuters:

Um, no she doesn't. At least not yet. She will. But for the EU, now is the time for pain obstinance and pain extraction. We'll get to why in the next piece.

As a quick side note, I want to make it clear that one should not equate "the EU," with continental Europeans. My family and I are currently living in Europe (Bulgaria at the moment - and it's charming). I love Europe, and have met so many great people over the years.

Now while I do believe that the EU will ultimately shown to be in the wrong in how they are handling this exit process, I do not think that they are currently playing their hand incorrectly. Like it or not, the institution is actually conducting the process in a way that is most likely to achieve some of its own objectives.

Finally, if you found this discussion interesting, I'd strongly encourage you to go back and read the intro piece. There were some great comments made by readers that in my view add to the discussion.

One that I particularly liked was a criticism of the game theoretic framework I was using. It's a long, thoughtful comment that's worthy of your consideration as a reader. I'll include a portion of it in closing as it may spur thought and discussion.

Not a bad first-ever comment - thanks for sharing! The user brings up some other points, but I don't want this to go too long. We agree that "Negotiate" vs. "Dictate" is too narrow a strategy set, as subtleties abound and that each "Player" consists of a homogeneous pool of subgroups. That said, we do believe that the reduction helps more than it hinders understanding.

We love dialog here at TBOT. You absolutely do not have to agree with us. We just believe that everyone gets better when reasonable people discuss their views in a constructive manner. Please share!

