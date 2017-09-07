Price Drops As Cedar Fair Lowers Guidance

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) reported preliminary results through the Labor Day weekend, the end to its peak attendance season. (It should be noted that the company closed one of its free-standing water parks at the end of 2016.) These results included:

Net revenues of $1.0 billion, down less than 1 percent

Attendance of 20.3 million

In-park guest per capita spending of $47.08

Out-of-park revenues of $115 million

The results were clearly less than expected, and the company lowered its soft guidance for 2017. To be clear, the company no longer issues annual guidance figures, but instead provided multi-year Adjusted EBITDA projections as part of presentations called FUNforward. The current target was set in 2015 when the company projected that it would reach at least $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA by 2018. At the time, CEO Matt Ouimet described the growth as follows:

This implies an average growth rate of 4% over the next four years and is consistent with our original FUNforward growth rate. It is important to note here that we do not anticipate this growth to be linear due to the path were impacted short term macro factors can have on our operation, as well as the timing of returns on longer term investments.

The "at least $500 million" figure has not been changed, but over a year ago, Ouimet became much more optimistic as interim results came in much stronger than expected. On the Q1 2016 conference call, Ouimet had this exchange with an analyst:

[Analyst:] You guys have said for several quarters here now that you anticipate achieving that goal earlier than anticipated of $500 million. Can you give any more color on that? I know you haven't yet, but just asking, should we anticipate that that is reachable by the end of next year of 2017? Matthew Ouimet: I think the implication is that it would be our expectation, at least a year earlier than we had anticipated, Tim.

When someone says "at least a year earlier", I interpret that as at least by 2017, and possibly as early as 2016. As time passed, the "at least" was eventually dropped. However, as recently as this past August, when the company issued second quarter results, Ouimet stated:

We are coming off of one of our best Julys in the company's history. Maintaining these trends in the coming weeks, combined with strong demand for our upcoming Halloween and Winterfest events, is important to enable us to achieve our long-term Adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million, a year earlier than originally planned.

Now, with the preliminary report through Labor Day, the following shows up in the press release:

Based on year-to-date results, the Company expects full-year 2017 Adjusted EBITDA to be between $480 million and $490 million. Ouimet said that the Company now expects to achieve its FUNforward 2.0 long-term Adjusted EBITDA goal of $500 million, or more, by its original target date of 2018.

Last year, Adjusted EBITDA was a record $481 million. With the current forecast now $480-490 million, it would mean the maximum growth would be less than 2%, and at the low end of the forecast, EBITDA would shrink for the first time since the Great Recession.

Equally important, prior statements by Ouimet discussed how the growth of the annual distribution would be in line with the growth in Adjusted EBITDA. As the EBITDA growth expectations are reduced, the same should be expected for the growth in the distribution. And, while I don't expect a decline in the annual distribution of $3.42, I no longer expect to see more than a token increase.

The market has responded by taking the price of the company's units down by more than 2%, and as of this writing, the shares had reached an intra-day low of $63.41 and were currently down more 2%. That puts the yield on the distribution above 5.3%.

Price Outlook

Only one of Cedar Fair's parks - Knotts Berry Farm in Southern California - now remains open on a daily basis. So, even if the company's Halloween Haunts weekends in October do well, and the expansion of Winterfest to more parks provides a record Q4, there are not enough operating days left in the year to enable the company to reach the $500 million of Adjusted EBITDA. As a result, the unit price of $75 I had expected this year now seems well out of reach, as does the distribution increase to an annual rate of $3.56 per unit.

I still expect the unit price to recover from the current level and a small increase in the annual distribution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position at these lower prices.