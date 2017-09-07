Monster Beverage: Keep An Eye On This Stock

Thesis

By the time I'm writing this article those who has followed my advice back in the beginning of June and bought Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) at the level of $50.8 per share have a nice gain of 11% in just three months. And the reason I'm back here is to ensure you there is still a lot to come. That being said, I see the stock reaching another 10%-14% gain by the end of 2017 year, as I mentioned previously. Below are the arguments for that call.

No comparison with the competitors

As I have already mentioned, Monster Beverage's stock has gained nearly 11% since the time I wrote the previous article with a strong buy recommendation with an expected 25% upside potential by the end of this year. Meanwhile, such competitors as Coca-Cola (KO), Pepsi (PEP) and Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS) have all shown negative growth figures for the same time period.

And such an enormous gap between the stock’s movements reveals some fundamental differences the companies do have. Coca-Cola and Pepsi do treat their followers well with their current dividend yields of 3.16% and 2.69%, respectively. The gap between the yields has to do with the operational performance both companies are showing. While Coca-Cola is showing negative top line growth rates for nine quarters in a row, Pepsi manages to not just stay flat but continues growing with low-single digits. Therefore, Coca-Cola is obligated to do more in order to satisfy its followers, frankly speaking.

Coca-Cola's results:

Pepsi's results:

And talking of the sector as a whole, there could be some potential acquisitions in the nearest future. One of the largest takeovers to expect is Kraft-Heinz acquiring either Coca-Cola or Pepsi, ironically. But the real deal we might be interested at the moment is Coca-Cola acquiring Monster Beverage mainly for adding some innovations in the pipeline. However, no one can be sure whether this is going to happen or not. But the reason I'm interested in this potential deal is the stock’s jump to the new highs, making this investment even more profitable. The stock showed growth by 3% right after such news on September 5. Let us discuss major points to focus on.

Impressive from both sides

First things first, the top lines are stunning. Monster Beverage is a real monster having high-single to low-double digit growth while other players feel huge pressure on their soda packs as the sector is in a real trouble now. For the 2Q2017 Monster Beverage showed +9.6% on a YOY basis, beating the guidance by $2.66M, not a large amount but still a nice result. Such financials are possible through the wide Coca-Cola network the company has agreed on in the past. Net sales to non-US customers increased 24% in 2Q2017 vs. the last year period. Another reason for the company to stay a fast-growing player is the wide assortment of energy drinks, tea juices and flavored waters, making it easy to blur the sugar-sweetened beverages which are currently under the tax restrictions in many states. I also should mention the strong margins significantly widening every year.

Although the TTM return equals 17.6 times assets and 22 times equity, which compared to the 2014 metrics of 28.8x and 38.5x, respectively, could be a worrying sign, the reason sits in the stock issuance pushing up both assets and equity as of the end of 2015 FY. Consequently, the buyback yield of 2015 FY was -3.09% compared with the 2.87% on a five-year average basis. Sooner or later, but with such growth figures company has at the moment it will not be that hard.

As of today Coca-Cola has a 18% stake in Monster Beverage, meaning it will be easier to acquire to rest. Another thing to mention is the current EV of $27.62bn vs. market capital of $31.98bn. No debt, just the cash. The current ratio is 3.35, quick ratio is 3.01. Is not that fantastic?

All mentioned above makes Monster Beverage an attractive purchase and the only problem is there should be a time when such a fast-growing player will reach the ceiling. Some are saying this time has already come. However, I expect the upward trend to continue until the end of the year, finally reaching $63 per share. And as for now, no, I do not consider the stock to be overvalued as the current PE ratio of 42.7x is not way higher than five-year average 40.4x ratio. There is still a way to go.

Conclusion

The stock is a real monster showing itself off as a fast-growing and permanently developing company. Although it is not a dividend story like its competitors, there is a high growth potential based on both the past and current results. As was stated in my previous article, I expect it to jump even higher, reaching the approximate level of $63 per share. Within the last three months the stock has earned 11% of growth and continues its rally to all-time highs. This is the case when the company is an interesting pick by itself, although may be a good purchase option as well. However, no matter whether it will find a buyer or not, it will reach the expected guidance by itself. Therefore, I recommend holding the stock and keeping an eye on any deal news.